Nikkei225 Gap ContinuationEA

Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA

Automated opening-gap continuation strategy for the Nikkei 225

Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for the Japanese stock index. It searches for significant opening gaps and enters only when price action confirms a possible continuation in the same direction.

The strategy combines the opening gap, a configurable opening range and session VWAP confirmation. It also includes risk-based position sizing, spread protection, partial profit-taking, break-even management and a mandatory end-of-session exit.

Strategy at a Glance

Platform MetaTrader 5
Market Nikkei 225 index CFD
Recommended Chart M5
Internal Data M1 session data
Strategy Type Opening-gap continuation
Trading Style Intraday
Trade Direction BUY and SELL
Maximum Frequency One entry per trading day
Account Types Netting and Hedging
External Dependencies None

Main Features

  • Developed specifically for the Nikkei 225 index.
  • Supports bullish and bearish opening gaps.
  • Opening-range breakout confirmation.
  • Session VWAP directional confirmation.
  • Configurable minimum gap thresholds.
  • Risk-based or fixed-lot position sizing.
  • Independent BUY and SELL risk settings.
  • Optional reduced risk for smaller bearish gaps.
  • Stop loss based on the opposite side of the opening range.
  • Partial profit-taking at a configurable R multiple.
  • Optional stop movement to break-even.
  • Configurable final profit target.
  • Fixed and dynamic spread filters.
  • Maximum one entry per trading day.
  • Automatic end-of-session position closing.
  • Compatible with Netting and Hedging accounts.
  • Informational status panel displayed on the chart.
  • No external indicators, DLLs or additional files.

How the Strategy Works

At the beginning of each Japanese cash session, the EA obtains the previous session’s closing price and compares it with the current session’s opening price. If the difference exceeds the configured minimum percentage, the EA identifies either a bullish or bearish gap.

The EA then builds an opening range using the first configurable number of minutes after the market opens. The default opening range is 10 minutes and can be configured between 5 and 15 minutes.

A gap alone is not enough to trigger a trade. Price must confirm the continuation through the opening range and remain on the correct side of the session VWAP.

Bullish Gap Entry

When the market opens above the previous session’s close and the minimum bullish gap requirement is satisfied, the EA searches for a BUY opportunity.

The entry requires price to:

  • Remain above the 50% gap-retracement level.
  • Break above the opening-range high.
  • Trade above the current session VWAP.
  • Meet the configured spread restrictions.
  • Produce a valid volume within the selected risk limits.

When all conditions are satisfied, the EA opens a BUY position. The initial stop loss is placed below the opening-range low, including any configured stop buffer.

Bearish Gap Entry

When the market opens below the previous session’s close and the minimum bearish gap requirement is satisfied, the EA searches for a SELL opportunity.

The entry requires price to:

  • Remain below the 50% gap-retracement level.
  • Break below the opening-range low.
  • Trade below the current session VWAP.
  • Meet the configured spread restrictions.
  • Produce a valid volume within the selected risk limits.

When all conditions are satisfied, the EA opens a SELL position. The initial stop loss is placed above the opening-range high, including any configured stop buffer.

Gap-Failure Filter

A continuation setup is cancelled if the market retraces more than 50% of the opening gap before a valid entry occurs.

  • For a bullish gap, the setup is cancelled if the session low reaches the half-gap level.
  • For a bearish gap, the setup is cancelled if the session high reaches the half-gap level.

Once cancelled, the setup remains inactive for the rest of that trading day. This helps avoid entries when the original opening gap has already lost a significant part of its directional strength.

VWAP Confirmation

The EA calculates session VWAP using one-minute market data. Real volume is used when supplied by the broker. If real volume is unavailable, the EA automatically uses tick volume.

  • A BUY entry requires price to be above VWAP.
  • A SELL entry requires price to be below VWAP.

This provides an additional session-level directional filter before the EA is allowed to enter the market.

Controlled Entry Window

Entries are permitted only during a configurable period after the cash-session opening. The default entry window is 90 minutes.

If no valid breakout occurs before the deadline, the setup is cancelled. The EA will not chase the market later in the trading session and will never open more than one trade per day.

Risk and Position Sizing

By default, position volume is calculated using account equity, the selected risk percentage and the actual distance between the entry price and stop loss.

The calculation uses the contract specifications supplied by the broker and determines the potential loss in the account currency. This is especially relevant for index CFDs and accounts using different deposit currencies.

  • Risk-based sizing: used when Fixed Lots is set to zero.
  • Fixed-lot sizing: allows a constant volume to be selected.
  • Maximum lots: optionally limits the calculated position size.
  • BUY risk: configured independently.
  • SELL risk: configured independently.

For bearish gaps, the EA can automatically use a lower risk percentage when the gap is smaller than a configurable threshold. This feature can be disabled if the same risk is preferred for both directions.

Position Management

The initial stop loss is determined by the opposite side of the opening range. Profit objectives are calculated as multiples of the initial price risk, commonly referred to as R.

With the default settings:

  1. The EA opens a position with an initial stop beyond the opening range.
  2. When price reaches 1R, it attempts to close 40% of the position.
  3. The stop loss of the remaining position is moved to break-even.
  4. The remaining volume is managed toward the final 2R target.
  5. Any open position is closed before the cash session ends.

The partial-close percentage, partial target, final target and break-even function are fully configurable.

If the broker’s minimum volume or volume step does not allow the position to be divided safely, the EA continues managing the full position instead of repeatedly attempting an invalid partial close.

End-of-Session Protection

Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA is designed as an intraday system. Any remaining position is closed automatically before the configured cash-session closing time.

The default setting closes the position five minutes before the end of the session. The strategy does not intentionally carry positions overnight.

Spread Protection

The EA includes two independent spread controls:

  • A maximum spread measured in broker points.
  • A maximum spread expressed as a percentage of the initial stop distance.

The dynamic filter prevents an entry when the current spread represents an excessive portion of the planned trade risk. Setting either spread limit to zero disables that particular filter.

Session-Time Configuration

The EA provides two different session-time modes:

JST to Darwinex Automatic

This mode converts the configured Japanese cash-session time to the Darwinex server clock. It automatically accounts for the broker’s GMT+2 and GMT+3 daylight-saving schedule.

Manual Server Time

This mode allows the user to enter the opening and closing times directly in the broker’s server time. It should normally be selected when using a broker other than Darwinex.

The default Japanese cash session is:

  • Session opening: 09:00 JST
  • Session closing: 15:30 JST

Correct session configuration is essential because trading hours, server time zones and daylight-saving rules vary between brokers.

Account Compatibility

The EA supports both MetaTrader 5 Netting and Hedging account models. Partial position reductions are handled according to the account type.

  • On Hedging accounts, the EA uses a partial-close operation.
  • On Netting accounts, it sends an opposite transaction to reduce the existing net position.

Although it is compatible with Hedging accounts, the strategy itself does not use hedging. It also does not use martingale, grid trading, averaging or recovery methods.

The EA will not open a position if another trade already exists on the same symbol. It is therefore recommended not to combine this EA with manual positions or another automated system on the same Nikkei 225 symbol.

Default Parameters

Parameter Default Value
Session opening 09:00
Session closing 15:30
Opening range 10 minutes
Maximum entry window 90 minutes
Forced exit 5 minutes before session close
Minimum bullish gap 1.00%
Minimum bearish gap 1.00%
BUY risk 0.50% of equity
Full SELL risk 0.50% of equity
Reduced SELL risk 0.25% of equity
Full SELL risk threshold 1.25% gap
Partial close 40%
Partial target 1R
Final target 2R
Break-even after partial close Enabled

Installation and Recommended Setup

  1. Open the Nikkei 225 index chart supplied by your broker.
  2. Select the M5 timeframe.
  3. Attach Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA to the chart.
  4. Enable algorithmic trading in MetaTrader 5.
  5. Select the appropriate session-time mode.
  6. Confirm the opening and closing times using your broker’s server clock.
  7. Review the risk and spread settings before allowing the EA to trade.

Depending on the broker, the index may appear under names such as Nikkei225, JP225, JPN225 or another variation. The EA trades the chart symbol to which it is attached, so no specific symbol name is hardcoded.

Before Using the EA

  • Confirm the Nikkei 225 cash-session schedule used by your broker.
  • Verify the broker’s server time and daylight-saving adjustments.
  • Download sufficient M1 historical data.
  • Check the symbol’s contract size, point value and minimum volume.
  • Run a Strategy Tester backtest using your broker’s own symbol.
  • Test the EA on a demo account before considering live trading.
  • Use risk settings appropriate for your account and risk tolerance.

Broker Differences

Results may differ between brokers because index CFDs can use different quotations, spreads, commissions, contract sizes, trading schedules and historical data.

The automatic time-conversion mode is designed specifically for the Darwinex server schedule. With other brokers, use Manual Server Time and configure the Japanese session according to the broker’s server clock.

Historical results obtained from one broker should not be assumed to represent the results that will be obtained with another broker.

Important Risk Information

Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA is an automated trading tool and does not guarantee profitability.

Backtests and historical performance do not predict future results. Market conditions, spreads, commissions, slippage, execution quality, contract specifications and broker data can materially affect performance.

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk. Always test the EA carefully, use conservative risk settings and ensure that automated trading is appropriate for your financial situation.

Discover Another Nikkei 225 Trading Strategy

If you are interested in a different automated approach to the Nikkei 225, you can also explore Kuro225. It uses its own entry logic and position-management system, providing an alternative way to trade the Japanese index.

View Kuro225 on MQL5 Market

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ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
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5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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