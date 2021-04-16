Levels of Pivots
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 16 April 2021
The utility draws reversal levels using the formulas for each of the selected number of candles:
Pivot = (high + close + low) / 3 R1 = (2 * Pivot) - low S1 = (2 * Pivot) - high R2 = Pivot + (R1 -S1) R3 = high + (2 * (Pivot - low)) S2 = Pivot - (R1 - S1) S3 = low - (2 * (high - Pivot)) H = high L = low U = if the candle is bullish, then close. Otherwise - open D = if the candle is bullish, then open. Otherwise - close
On any timeframe.
After a new candle closes on the calculated timeframe, the levels of the last day are deleted.
That is, the chart always contains up-to-date data for the selected period.
It is possible to turn off levels. In addition to the main one - Pivot