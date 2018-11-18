Advanced Pending Orders

This EA facilitates sending multiple orders simultaneously. It also facilitates a function designed to be executed in a specific hour, ideal to facilitate its operation during the night, allowing to schedule positions while we are not next to the graph.

The system can send direct orders at the market price or pending orders, speeding up the execution of operations with multiple Take Profit as well as controlling the Slippage of each order.

The parameters of the system are:

         Broker Information: Informative parameter.

         Broker Type: Allows us to use the system in a 4- or 5-digit broker. We can identify which is our case by counting the digits after the decimal point in the EUR/USD currency pair, and then selecting the corresponding option.

         Trade Volume Settings: Informative parameter.

         Trade Volume: The volume or size of each operation.

         Start Hour: Informative parameter.

         Important: Informative parameter. It tells us the format that should be used when entering the time at we want to run the system in case we are using a scheduled execution. For example: 08:15, 19:45.

         Start Hour: Parameter to activate or deactivate the programmed execution function.

         Execution Time: Time to execute the system in case of using the programmed execution function.

         First/Second /etc. Order: Informative parameter. It tells us which order we are setting up; the system is capable of manage up to 10 orders.

         Order #X: Parameter used to activate or deactivate the execution of the order. For example, in order to send two orders, we must place Order # 1 and Order # 2 in activated status.

         Order Type: Parameter to place the type of order that we want to send.

         Price if it’s a Pending Order: It is to set the price of the pending orders if we are sending one. It has no effect if we are using direct orders to market, so it must be blank if so.

         Take Profit Price: Price where we want to place the Take Profit.

         Stop Loss Price: Price where we want to place the Stop Loss.

         Slippage: Maximum slippage in pips for our order.

Clarifications and disclaimer:

The system in case of working with pending orders could generate an error when sending it because if for example, we want to place a Sell Limit at 1.2500 at 15:00 and the market is currently at 1.2400, it could exceed the desired price for our Sell Limit when it gets executed and therefore generate an error when trying to send the order.

It is the responsibility of the client to do all the relevant tests in order to familiarize himself with the operation of the system before using it in a real account, thus ensuring that the parameters he wishes to use are correctly placed.

If the system has a wrong configuration (for example, placing a value in Price if it is a Pending Order when you are using market orders) it will generate a warning and later it will be deactivated in order to correct the parameters. This is also valid if you are using an trading volume higher or lower than the allowed by the broker.


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4.96 (54)
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Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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If you want to test the functionality of this tool, you can do it trough this DEMO version, that is restricted to work only on EURUSD and USDJPY currency pairs. Full version is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29243/ This EA was originally coded as a back up tool for my personal trades as all of us (Or at least the ones who have left an order open and went to sleep) have experienced the frustration that involves waking up, check the trades and see that in some of them the
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If you want to test the functionality of this tool, you can do it trough a DEMO version, that is restricted to work only on EURUSD and USDJPY currency pairs. To obtain it, please visit the following link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29594 This EA was originally coded as a back up tool for my personal trades as all of us (Or at least the ones who have left an order open and went to sleep) have experienced the frustration that involves waking up, check the trades and see that in some o
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