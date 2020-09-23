Order Multiplier

This experts helps you with increasing your signal volume.

Everytime the signal opens a trade, the experts creats a specific amount of copies of this trade.

Evertime the signal closes a trade, the expert closes all the copies of the singal trade.









Input parameters:

- amount_of_copies: The amount of copies the expert should create

- interval_in_seconds: How often the expert should look for new orders to copy or closed orders, to close copies

- lot_size_of_copies: The lot size of the new copies





Caution:

Also your manual trades will be copied with this expert!





Install:

Just open any symbol chart and start the expert.

Be sure, that there are no open trades, the expert will instantly copy the trades.