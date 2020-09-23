Order Multiplier
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 23 September 2020
- Activations: 5
This experts helps you with increasing your signal volume.
Everytime the signal opens a trade, the experts creats a specific amount of copies of this trade.
Evertime the signal closes a trade, the expert closes all the copies of the singal trade.
Input parameters:
- amount_of_copies: The amount of copies the expert should create
- interval_in_seconds: How often the expert should look for new orders to copy or closed orders, to close copies
- lot_size_of_copies: The lot size of the new copies
Caution:
Also your manual trades will be copied with this expert!
Install:
Just open any symbol chart and start the expert.
Be sure, that there are no open trades, the expert will instantly copy the trades.
seems to be working, just put on one chart so it doesnt double up.