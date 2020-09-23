Order Multiplier

3.5

This experts helps you with increasing your signal volume.

Everytime the signal opens a trade, the experts creats a specific amount of copies of this trade.

Evertime the signal closes a trade, the expert closes all the copies of the singal trade.



Input parameters:

- amount_of_copies: The amount of copies the expert should create

- interval_in_seconds: How often the expert should look for new orders to copy or closed orders, to close copies

- lot_size_of_copies: The lot size of the new copies


Caution:

Also your manual trades will be copied with this expert!


Install:

Just open any symbol chart and start the expert.

Be sure, that there are no open trades, the expert will instantly copy the trades.

Reviews 3
Andree Teresa Rogers
418
Andree Teresa Rogers 2020.11.20 11:19 
 

seems to be working, just put on one chart so it doesnt double up.

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Filter:
Peter Hänninen
77
Peter Hänninen 2022.04.20 19:36 
 

Hello, yeah i have tested this whit singals to copy them it does that right, but it dosent close them... Some singals have TP/SL some not but aighter way it dosent close them.

Andree Teresa Rogers
418
Andree Teresa Rogers 2020.11.20 11:19 
 

seems to be working, just put on one chart so it doesnt double up.

Benjamin Zaufall
381
Reply from developer Benjamin Zaufall 2021.01.18 08:44
exactly, just one charts... the ea have to run only once
hypnoflo
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hypnoflo 2020.11.17 23:24 
 

IM not able to make the order multiplier working... what can i do ? Thank You

Benjamin Zaufall
381
Reply from developer Benjamin Zaufall 2020.11.29 17:57
Whats the error?
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