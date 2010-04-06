Trade Shield – Innovative Solution for Automated Trade Management

Description:

Trade Shield is a powerful and flexible trading expert advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4, designed to automatically close trades based on predefined conditions. It analyzes volume sequences, monitors drawdown, and closes trades with specific comments when the conditions are met.

The EA is built to enhance trading account security, prevent signific

Advantages of Trade Shield

✅ Flexible Trade Monitoring

Supports tracking up to 10 trades simultaneously.

simultaneously. Users can define the number of trades to monitor ( MaxTrackedTrades ).

✅ Volume Sequence Analysis

The EA verifies specific trade volumes defined by the user.

defined by the user. If the sequence matches, it checks the drawdown level.

✅ Drawdown Control

Monitors losses only for the specified trades .

. If the drawdown reaches the predefined limit ( DrawdownLimit ), trades are closed automatically.

✅ Customizable Trade Comments

Operates only with trades containing specified comments , set in CommentFilter .

, set in CommentFilter . Can track trades from any other EA based on their comment.

based on their comment. Separates trades by comments and analyzes them individually.

✅ Automated Volume Calculation

Users only need to set the initial trade volume , and the EA will generate the full sequence automatically .

, and the EA will generate . Works with volumes from 0.01 up to 20 lots.

✅ Full Compatibility with MetaTrader 4

Supports

Operates on any timeframe.

How Trade Shield Works?

🔹 Step 1: Choose the number of trades to mon MaxTrackedTrades ).

🔹 Step 2: Define which EA’s trades should be tracked ( CommentFilter ).

🔹 Step 3: Set initial trade volumes ( Trade1Start, Trade2Start ... ).

🔹 Step 4: Specify the allowable drawdown limit ( DrawdownLimit ).

🔹 Step 5: The EA monitautomatically closes them when conditions are met.

Who Can Benefit from Trade Shield?

✅ Traders using grid and martingale strategies – automated drawdown control.

✅ Algo traders – can

✅ Investors and fund managers – protects cap

Additional Features:

📌 Easy Setup – user-friendly interface.

📌 Automated Risk Management – closes trades only when conditions are met.

📌 Terminal Journal Reporting – when closi

“Trade closed manually by EA: clos [tracked trade comment]”.

Compatibility and System Requirements:

💻 Platform: MetaTrader 4

📊 Markets: Forex, CFD, metals, indices

🕐 Timeframes: Any

License and Support:

📌 One-time purchase – no monthly fees

📌 **Free updates andFree updates and technical support

📌 **Detailed user guide includDetailed user guide included

🚀 Trade Shield – your reliable assistant in automated risk management and trade closure! 🚀

💰 Ready to automate your trade control? Get Trade Shield now!



