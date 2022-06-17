Auto Breakeven RR Simple TradingPanel

The Auto-Breakeven RR Simple TradingPanel EA is a simple and intuitive tool that will be an asset to your trading arsenal.

Have you ever missed the perfect entry because you were busy calculating the lot size?
I have. Many times. Which is why I created this EA to simplify and automate risk management as much as I could.


A true SET AND FORGET tool - execute your trade and walk away to prevent micromanaging your trade. This tool secures the trade at your specified Risk-to-Reward (RR) level.


TradingPanel input fields:

  • Risk percentage - percentage of account balance or account equity to risk
  • Calculated lots - amount of lots that the order will be opened with when Buy/Sell button clicked
  • Stop loss pips - amount of stop loss pips
  • RR 1 : - risk to reward amount used to calculate amount of take profit pips
  • Take profit pips - amount of pips to calculate take profit price
  • Move to BE at 1: - RR at which stop loss is moved to break even


Features:

  • Auto-calculate lot size based on the risk percentage and stop loss input fields. Lot size can also be calculated using Account Balance or Account Equity.
  • Dashed line drawn indicates at which price the stop loss will get moved to break even (see video demonstration of the BE level moving when stop loss is moved manually).
  • Changing risk percentage calculates lots.
  • Changing stop loss pips calculates lots.
  • Changing "RR 1: "  calculates take profit pips.
  • Inputs to set max values for risk percentage, "RR 1: " and "Move to BE at 1: "
  • Inputs to allow calculated lots and take profit pips to be editable or not.
  • Highly customisable graphical object colours (text colour, background colour and border colour) for the window, panel, input fields, buttons and labels.
  • Input values are automatically saved when changing time frames and you close and reopen MT4.


Note:
* enter values in pips and not points
* graphical objects do not work in the strategy tester - only the buy and sell buttons work. Please look at videos attached to see how the features work.


Tip:

* save expert advisor settings after choosing your custom colours so you can load it on different charts


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Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
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