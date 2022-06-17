The Auto-Breakeven RR Simple TradingPanel EA is a simple and intuitive tool that will be an asset to your trading arsenal.

Have you ever missed the perfect entry because you were busy calculating the lot size?

I have. Many times. Which is why I created this EA to simplify and automate risk management as much as I could.



A true SET AND FORGET tool - execute your trade and walk away to prevent micromanaging your trade. This tool secures the trade at your specified Risk-to-Reward (RR) level.





TradingPanel input fields:

Risk percentage - percentage of account balance or account equity to risk

Calculated lots - amount of lots that the order will be opened with when Buy/Sell button clicked

Stop loss pips - amount of stop loss pips

RR 1 : - risk to reward amount used to calculate amount of take profit pips

Take profit pips - amount of pips to calculate take profit price

Move to BE at 1: - RR at which stop loss is moved to break even





Features:

Auto-calculate lot size based on the risk percentage and stop loss input fields. Lot size can also be calculated using Account Balance or Account Equity.

or Dashed line drawn indicates at which price the stop loss will get moved to break even (see video demonstration of the BE level moving when stop loss is moved manually).

Changing risk percentage calculates lots.

Changing stop loss pips calculates lots.

Changing "RR 1: " calculates take profit pips.

Inputs to set max values for risk percentage, "RR 1: " and "Move to BE at 1: "

Inputs to allow calculated lots and take profit pips to be editable or not.

Highly customisable graphical object colours (text colour, background colour and border colour) for the window, panel, input fields, buttons and labels.

Input values are automatically saved when changing time frames and you close and reopen MT4.



Note:

* enter values in pips and not points.

* graphical objects do not work in the strategy tester - only the buy and sell buttons work. Please look at videos attached to see how the features work.

Tip: * save expert advisor settings after choosing your custom colours so you can load it on different charts



