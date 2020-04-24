BuyLimit and SellLimit Grid MT4
- Utilities
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 3.8
- Updated: 24 April 2020
- Activations: 5
BuyLimit_SellLimit_Grid script opens BuyLimit and SellLimit pending orders.
You just need to drop this script on the chart with a desired currency pair.
Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters:
- LongPos - if TRUE, BuyLimit order is opened.
- ShortPos - if TRUE, SellLimit order is opened.
- InitLot - initial lot.
- LotCoeff - if 1, all pending orders will have the same lot size.
- InitStep - difference between two consecutive orders in points.
- StepCoeff - step coefficient.
- NumOfOrders - number of orders.
- Slippage - allowed slippage.
- MagicNum - magic number.