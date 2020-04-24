BuyLimit and SellLimit Grid MT4

BuyLimit_SellLimit_Grid script opens BuyLimit and SellLimit pending orders.

You just need to drop this script on the chart with a desired currency pair. 

Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters:

  • LongPos - if TRUE, BuyLimit order is opened.
  • ShortPos - if TRUE, SellLimit order is opened.
  • InitLot - initial lot.
  • LotCoeff - if 1, all pending orders will have the same lot size.
  • InitStep - difference between two consecutive orders in points.
  • StepCoeff - step coefficient.
  • NumOfOrders - number of orders.
  • Slippage - allowed slippage.
  • MagicNum - magic number.
