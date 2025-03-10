📈 Take Full Control of Your Trades – Smart, Fast & Reliable!

Smart Trail Manager is an advanced trade management Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who demand precision, automation, and speed. Whether you’re a prop firm trader, scalper, swing trader, or news trader, this EA ensures your trades are managed efficiently and securely with fully customizable features.

Key Features & Functionalities:

Profit & Loss Management:

Set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) in USD or pips .

. Instant trade execution to secure profits and limit losses.

to secure profits and limit losses. Daily & Maximum Drawdown Limits (% of equity) to stay within risk parameters.

Trailing Stop System:

Activate trailing stop in pips to automatically adjust stop loss as price moves in your favor.

to automatically adjust stop loss as price moves in your favor. Option to turn trailing stop ON/OFF as per your strategy.

as per your strategy. Ensures profits are locked in while allowing room for further gains.

Breakeven Feature:

Automatically moves stop loss to entry (breakeven) when a set profit in USD or pips is reached.

when a set is reached. Protects open trades from reversals without manual intervention.

Advanced Risk Management:

Set risk percentage of account balance per trade for automated lot size calculation .

for . Define profit target % of balance for auto trade closure.

of balance for auto trade closure. Ideal for prop firm traders to comply with FTMO, the5ers, and other funding programs.

Instant Trade Execution – No Lag!

Fast closing of trades when profit/loss targets are reached.

when profit/loss targets are reached. Optimized for high-frequency trading and volatile markets (news trading, scalping).

(news trading, scalping). Works on all major currency pairs, indices, gold (XAUUSD), and cryptocurrencies.

Customizable Settings & Full Control:

Turn ON/OFF any feature to match your strategy.

any feature to match your strategy. Works with manual trading and other EAs .

. Supports all brokers, ECN & STP accounts.

Requirements:

✔ Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

✔ Trading Pairs: Works on all forex pairs, indices, metals (XAUUSD), and crypto

✔ Timeframes: Works on any timeframe (M1 to Daily)

✔ Broker Compatibility: Works with all brokers (ECN, STP, Standard)

✔ Account Types: Compatible with prop firm accounts, demo, and live accounts

✔ Execution Speed: Requires low-latency VPS for optimal performance (recommended)

Who is Smart Trail Manager For?

🔹 Prop Firm Traders – Stay within drawdown limits to pass challenges and get funded.

🔹 Scalpers – Manage multiple fast-moving trades with real-time execution.

🔹 News Traders – Protect profits in high volatility conditions.

🔹 Swing & Day Traders – Automate risk management and lock in gains effortlessly.

🔹 Manual Traders – Use it as an automated risk manager while you trade manually.

How to Use Smart Trail Manager:

1️⃣ Attach the EA to your chart in MT4.

2️⃣ Set your desired parameters (TP, SL, Trailing Stop, Breakeven, Risk %).

3️⃣ Let Smart Trail Manager manage your trades automatically!

Why Choose Smart Trail Manager?

✔ No indicators – pure trade management EA.

✔ Works on all trading pairs and assets (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto).

✔ Low CPU usage & no lag – optimized for fast execution.

✔ Fully customizable – adapt it to any strategy!

Start Trading Smarter with Smart Trail Manager – Your Ultimate Trading Companion!



