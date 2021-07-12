MultiCorrelation MT4
- Indicators
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 12 July 2021
- Activations: 10
Indicator of correlation of two trading instruments.
Ideal for pair trading.
Example of use: if there is a significant divergence of correlated trading instruments, open two deals in the direction of each of them. Trades are closed when the correlation lines are crossed.
Settings:
- First symbol (if empty - current) - The first trading instrument (if empty, the current one);
- Second tool (if empty - current) - Second trading instrument (if empty - current);
- Number of bars - Number of bars for calculation;
- Cross Alert - Alert when lines are crossed;
- Cross Mail - Email when crossing lines;
- Cross Notification - Push notification when crossing lines.