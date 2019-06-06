Moving Average Scanner
- Indicators
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Forex Broker:
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
This Scanner scans moving average(MA) line across multi-currency pairs and multi-time frames and shows all the result in the dashboard.
1. Current bar is about to cross up the MA line - designated as "Xup".
2. Current bar is about to cross down the MA line - designated as "Xdn".
3. Previous bar that has just crossed up and closed the MA line - designated as "UP".
4. Previous bar that has just crossed down and closed the MA line - designated as "DN".
Input parameters can be changed: MA, dashboard location, colors etc.
Alerts are available. Pop-up alert, push notification and email.