Moving Average Scanner

This Scanner scans moving average(MA) line across multi-currency pairs and multi-time frames and shows all the result in the dashboard.

1. Current bar is about to cross up the MA line - designated as "Xup".

2. Current bar is about to cross down the MA line - designated as "Xdn".

3. Previous bar that has just crossed up and closed the MA line - designated as "UP".

4. Previous bar that has just crossed down and closed the MA line - designated as "DN".

Input parameters can be changed: MA, dashboard location, colors etc.

Alerts are available. Pop-up alert, push notification and email.



