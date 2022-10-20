SMT Divergences MT4

DoIt SMT Divergences - Non-Repainting ICT SMT Indicator for MT5

An SMT divergence indicator for MT5 that shows a perfect setup only after the swing has changed is not giving confirmation. It is giving hindsight.

DoIt SMT Divergences compares confirmed swing highs and lows between the chart symbol and a second correlated instrument. When one market makes a new extreme and the other fails to confirm it, the indicator marks the disagreement.

The default workflow uses confirmed swings. You see evidence you can explain, not a line that quietly moves to make the past look cleaner.

REAL SWING-TO-SWING COMPARISON

The indicator matches actual confirmed swings between the two instruments within a configurable time tolerance. It does not compare an unrelated candle just because both markets share the same chart index.

Configure the comparison symbol, normal or inverse correlation, swing strength, matching tolerance, number of recent swings, historical lookback, wick and body filters, and the appearance of lines, labels, badges and swing markers.

Normal correlation can be used with instruments that usually move in the same direction, such as EURUSD and GBPUSD or related equity indices. Inverse mode compares opposite swing types for relationships such as EURUSD and USDCHF.

Correlation is not permanent. Validate the selected relationship for the market and session you trade.

CONFIRMED MODE BY DEFAULT

Confirmed Only is enabled by default. A swing is accepted only after the required candles to its right have closed. Divergence lines created from confirmed swings are not moved later by an unfinished pivot.

An optional provisional mode can display developing divergences before confirmation. These previews may move or disappear as new price arrives. Use confirmed mode when historical consistency matters more than the earliest possible indication.

KILL ZONES AND ALERTS

Filter SMT signals by London, New York, Asia or custom kill zones. Session times use the broker server clock, and optional rectangles can show the active windows on the chart.

Receive terminal, mobile push and email alerts. Deterministic chart objects prevent repeated copies of the same confirmed signal.

BUILT FOR TRADERS WHO REFUSE HINDSIGHT SIGNALS

Use SMT as confirmation around liquidity, market structure, session timing or a predefined area of interest. The indicator removes the slow visual comparison between two charts and applies a consistent swing-matching process.

The comparison symbol must exist at the broker and have history loaded. Correlation can change, so SMT remains confirmation, not a complete trade by itself.

If SMT is part of your model, the difference between a beautiful historical line and a confirmed signal is the entire point.