Breakout FX
- Indicators
-
David Leander TschacherHello,
I am an innovative entrepreneur and the mind behind Territorial.io.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 11 October 2020
- Activations: 5
Breakout FX draws arrows and emits alarms if the price exceeds or falls below the previous n candles.
✔️ Breakout FX can be used in expert advisors.
✔️ Breakout FX can improve already existing trading strategies.
✔️ Breakout FX is very fast and is not repainting.
Inputs
- Breakout Range [Candles]
- Breakout Price Type
- Arrow Size
- Enable Alerts
- Enable Push Notifications
- Enable Emails
Version 1.1 is better.