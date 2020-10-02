Breakout FX

5

Breakout FX draws arrows and emits alarms if the price exceeds or falls below the previous n candles.

✔️ Breakout FX can be used in expert advisors.
✔️ Breakout FX can improve already existing trading strategies.
✔️ Breakout FX is very fast and is not repainting.


Inputs

  • Breakout Range [Candles]
  • Breakout Price Type
  • Arrow Size
  • Enable Alerts
  • Enable Push Notifications
  • Enable Emails

Reviews 1
sittipatc
235
sittipatc 2020.10.06 14:52 
 

Version 1.1 is better.

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David Leander Tschacher
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Trade History Drawer is an indicator for MetaTrader 4. It shows trades on the chart and draws them in customized colors. Furthermore, the indicator shows a trade summary and saves a CSV history file for either one selected pair or all pairs. Inputs General Settings Number Trades : Number of trades to be drawn on the chart, if -1 then all trades Magic Number : Only trades with this magic number, if -1 then ignore Line Style : Line Style Line Thickness : Line Thickness Arrow Size : Arrow Size
Universal Buffer EA
David Leander Tschacher
4 (1)
Experts
The Universal Buffer EA is an expert advisor that helps you creating all kinds of strategies. Just select an indicator that you find interesting, insert the path into the EA and start trading! This EA helps you to save money. You can backtest an indicator and check if it's really profitable. User Manual: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/742371 Inputs Enable: Enable this indicator section. If you enable more than one indicator section, the conditions of all sections must be fulfilled in ord
Elephant Candle
David Leander Tschacher
Indicators
The Elephant Candle is an indicator for MT4. It draws arrows when strong bullish or bearish candles appear. Strong candles frequently initiate a new trend. The arrows can be used in expert advisors. This indicator can improve already existing trading strategies. The indicator is very fast and doesn't repaint. Inputs Period Candle Multiplier Candle Niceness [%] Arrow Size Enable Alert Enable Push Notification Enable Email
Watch the Clock
David Leander Tschacher
Indicators
Watch the Clock shows a clock at a desired position. The clock is useful if you want to check when a candle closes. You can also set an alert to be prepared before the news. ️ Watch the Clock works also in the strategy tester. ️ Watch the Clock requires a minimum of CPU power. ️ Watch the Clock can improve your manual style of trading. Inputs Alert -> At which time should the alert occur? Time Shift in Minutes -> Should the time be incremented by x minutes? Size -> The font size of the tim
High Low FX
David Leander Tschacher
1 (1)
Indicators
High Low FX draws dots if a new high or low occurs. The indicator is interesting for many different strategies. It can be used in EAs. High Low FX generates also alerts if a new high/low appears. The indicator is fast and not repainting. ️ High Low FX is not repainting. ️ High Low FX requires a minimum of CPU power. ️ High Low FX can be used in EAs. In order to properly calculate the extremes the indicator is lagging Inputs Left -> How many candles to the left must the high (low) exce
Elephant Candle MT5
David Leander Tschacher
Indicators
The Elephant Candle is an indicator for MT5. It draws arrows when strong bullish or bearish candles appear. Strong candles frequently initiate a new trend. The arrows can be used in expert advisors. This indicator can improve already existing trading strategies. The indicator is very fast and doesn't repaint. Inputs Period Candle Multiplier Candle Niceness [%] Arrow Size Enable Alert Enable Push Notification Enable Email
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sittipatc
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sittipatc 2020.10.06 14:52 
 

Version 1.1 is better.

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