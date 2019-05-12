Scalper gun - the main weapon for trade in scalping and swing, with visualization and alert of entry points. The indicator works in both trend and non-trend market conditions. Suitable for beginners and experienced traders.

How to use



When you install the indicator on the chart, you will see two lines. The yellow thick slow line is the "Slow line" . The thin dark blue fast line is "Fast line" .

Slow line is used to determine the main trend. If it is 100% or has a tendency to grow, then the trend is up. If it is 0% or has a downward trend, then the trend is down.

Fast line is used only to enter the market, in case of crossing one of the levels Low (20%), Center (50%), High (80%). BUY - crossing the level from bottom to top, SELL - from top to bottom;

BUY entry point

- Slow line (yellow thick) is equal to 100% or more Low (20%) and tends to grow;

- Fast line (dark blue thin) crossed the Low level upwards (20%);

Entry Point SELL

- Slow line (yellow thick) is 0% or less Low (80%) and tends to decline;

- Fast line (dark blue thin) crossed the High level from top to bottom (80%);

More in the screenshots.