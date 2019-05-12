Scalper gun

4.5
  • Indicators
  • Mikhail Nazarenko
    Mikhail Nazarenko

    Mikhail Nazarenko

    4.7 (26)
    Мое кредо как программиста и трейдера:
    1. Простота, легкость и универсальность кода.
    2. Максимальная автоматизация процессов.
    3. Минимальное количество настроек.
    4. Минимальная загрузка графика виджетами, только самое необходимое.
    32 products 1 code 21 topics 127 comments
  • Version: 1.3
  • Updated: 11 September 2024
  • Activations: 5

Scalper gun - the main weapon for trade in scalping and swing, with visualization and alert of entry points. The indicator works in both trend and non-trend market conditions. Suitable for beginners and experienced traders.

SCALPER GUN surpasses popular top indicators of this site in speed, quality of visualization and accuracy of entry !!!
Before buying, download the Scalper gun demo and compare it with similar indicators for scalping in the MT4 tester.

Features

  1. This is a complete trading system with visualization of entry points.
  2. Suitable for scalping and swing in both trend and non-trend markets.
  3. Low risk inputs.
  4. Do not redraw the chart.
  5. The system is easy to configure and use.
  6. The minimum CPU load.
  7. Pop-up sound alerts, push notifications and email alerts.

How to use

When you install the indicator on the chart, you will see two lines. The yellow thick slow line is the "Slow line" . The thin dark blue fast line is "Fast line" .

Slow line is used to determine the main trend. If it is 100% or has a tendency to grow, then the trend is up. If it is 0% or has a downward trend, then the trend is down.

Fast line is used only to enter the market, in case of crossing one of the levels Low (20%), Center (50%), High (80%). BUY - crossing the level from bottom to top, SELL - from top to bottom;

BUY entry point

Slow line (yellow thick) is equal to 100% or more Low (20%) and tends to grow;

Fast line (dark blue thin) crossed the Low level upwards (20%);

Entry Point SELL

Slow line (yellow thick) is 0% or less Low (80%) and tends to decline;

Fast line (dark blue thin) crossed the High level from top to bottom (80%);

More in the screenshots.

Settings

  • - - - - - - - Fast line (F) - - - - - - -
  • Fast line period - the period of the fast signal line
  • Fast line smoothing - smoothing period of the fast signal line
  • Calculation method (HL - 0, OC - 1) - method for calculating lines from high / low or open / close

  • - - - - - - - Slow line (S) - - - - - - - -
  • Slow line period - the period of the slow trend line
  • Slow line smoothing - the period of smoothing the slow trend line

  • - - - - - - - Display - - - - - - -
  • Trend markers - display trend direction markers on the indicator chart
  • Show levels - display levels of the indicator chart
  • High trigger level% - upper overbought level
  • Low trigger level% - low oversold level
  • Center trigger level 50% - display of the central level
  • History bars - drawing the indicator on the number of bars

  • - - - - Alerts (Trend markers = ON) - - - - Attention! All alerts work only when Trend markers = ON

  • Alert - enable alert on alert for trend entry
  • Push notification - enable push alerts for trend entry
  • Email - enable email alerts about the entry point by trend

Before you buy, test the demo version of Scalper gun for your currency pair in the MT4 tester.

I would appreciate your reviews and any feedback on product improvements.

Reviews 2
Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2020.07.27 22:08 
 

Very good indicator.

lauro1956
5822
lauro1956 2022.02.10 21:59 
 

Good indicator, you feel safe with it.

Recommended products
Market Sentiment Meter
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Market Sentiment Meter indicator calculates the saturation levels of the price chart. A signal to exit the oversold zone indicates a buying opportunity, and a signal to exit the overbought zone indicates a selling opportunity. Typically, for this indicator you need to set relative values for the overbought (Top) and oversold (Bottom) levels. Often a good trend can be seen visually on the price chart. However, an experienced trader must clearly understand the current distribution of forces
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (2)
Indicators
️ SHOGUN Trade  MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/176531 We are currently focusing on further product optimization. To gather valuable user feedback, we are offering a limited-time discount in exchange for your review. The Secret of "Loss-Small, Profit-Large" via Market Structure SHOGUN Trade is not a "black box" bot. It is a robust market structure utility that uses Dow Theory to automatically identify swing highs and lows, logically pointing you toward the true direction of the mar
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (39)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Supply and Demand Monster MT4
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Indicators
Supply and demand zones are at the heart of   supply and demand trading . These zones are areas that show  liquidity at a specific price.  The supply zone is also called the distribution zone, while the demand zone is called the accumulation zone.   Our indicator automatically draw supply and demand zones in Metatrader 5. It give opportunity to understand trading zone and avoiding risk.
Effort and Result MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
The   Effort and Result indicator   is based on the work of Karthik Marar; a volume spread analysis trader. It compares a price change (Result) to the volume size (Effort) for a certain period.  By comparing the effort and result, we can get more information about the future price movement. Both values are normalized and converted to a scale of 0 - 100 % based on a selectable look-back period. This indicator is also known as the Effort Index. The law of effort and result The law of effort vs.
Accurate Gold
Willie Lim
Indicators
The Accurate Gold indicator is a user-friendly tool that is both  intuitive and simple to use , regardless of traders' level of experience. It is designed for traders seeking precise signals on the M5 timeframe in the gold market. This indicator employs advanced mathematical algorithms to analyze price movements and volume dynamics, generating accurate buy and sell signals. The distinctive features of this indicator, including its non-repainting nature, provide traders with valuable insights in
Market Structures Pro MT4
Andrei Novichkov
5 (1)
Indicators
The Market Structures Pro indicator finds and displays 5 (five) patterns of the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) system on the chart, namely: Break Of Structures (BoS)       Change of character (CHoCH) Equal Highs & Lows Premium, Equilibrium and Discount zones with Fibo grid High-high, Low-low, High-low and Low-high extremes Patterns are displayed for two modes - Swing and Internal and are easily distinguished by color on the chart. Internal mode features higher contrast colors, finer lines, and smal
Currency Strength Tracker
Matthew Staley
Indicators
This indicator is a high quality trading tool that tracks and displays the relative strengths of the 8 major currencies (EUR,GBP,USD,AUD,NZD,CHF,CAD,& JPY). The relative strength values are obtained using the slope of a moving average. All 28 major currency pairs are analyzed and the slopes of the moving averages are recorded. The base currency of each currency pair is credited with the slope of the MA, whether positive or negative, and the quoted currency is credited with the MA slope * -1. Thi
ADX Shark Scalper
Maxwell Ndzoyiya
Indicators
ADX Shark Scalper – The Ultimate Hybrid Indicator for Precision Scalping Dive into the markets with the ADX Shark Scalper , a powerful and versatile tool designed for traders who seek precision in every trade. This cutting-edge indicator seamlessly combines multiple advanced technical signals into one streamlined system, allowing you to spot good buy and sell opportunities with ease. At its core, the ADX Shark Scalper leverages the power of trend and momentum detection through the integration of
News Robo
Thushara Dissanayake
2 (1)
Experts
The News Robo Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to assist news traders in opening pending orders with hidden stop loss during news releases. It offers several features that enhance your trading experience and protect your trades. One of the key features of News Robo is the hidden stop loss, which is ideal for news traders who prefer to conceal their stop loss from market maker brokers. The stop loss is automatically revealed once a profitable position is achieved, allowing you to secure
BreakoutIgnition Pro
Kang Liu
Indicators
【Limited Time Heavyweight Offer】Buy BreakoutIgnition Pro, Get Smart Trend Pro for Free! The Ultimate Combination: Dual-Engine Trend Capture System Why is this combo unbeatable? When precise breakout point detection meets professional trend direction filtering , you don't get just an indicator—you get a complete professional trading system . BreakoutIgnition Pro + Smart Trend Pro = The Market's Best Partnership BIP (Breakout Ignition Detector) : Answers " When to enter "—captures the optimal t
Trading Camp MT4
Goh Kato
Experts
Mean reversion EA with AUD,CAD,NZD Trading Camp MT4 Trading Camp is an EA that focuses on three currencies (AUD, CAD, and NZD) with strong mean reversion tendencies and performs a contrarian strategy. Although a grid is used as the trading technique, it is designed with a security feature with straddling of the trade, making it difficult to get stopped out. Various filters are also available to carefully select entries (therefore, the entry frequency is not high). In addition, various input para
Master Pullback Mr Beast
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
Master Pullback es un poderoso Asesor Experto (EA) diseñado por MR BEAST que implementa una estrategia de trading basada en retrocesos o "pullbacks" en el mercado de divisas. Este EA identifica oportunidades de trading cuando el precio de un activo se retrae temporalmente en la dirección opuesta a la tendencia principal, lo que permite captar movimientos de corrección antes de que el mercado reanude su tendencia original. La estrategia del Master Pullback está optimizada para operar en pares de
SharpEntry V1
Mr Ittiphol Pudkrajang
5 (1)
Indicators
Backtesting notes! - Please download all history data for cross mulit-timeframe, otherwise it won't work. More info about backtest https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZTJQX5tOsk SharpEntry version 2.3 - Adjust signals for each Timeframes structure. - Allow to attach the indicator only Timeframes M1, H1, D1 for a better detection of the signal. - Resolve a little repaint on a current price. SharpEntry version 2.0 - Support trending mode. - Increase arrow size. - Fix arrow icon floating after sw
Snake NW
Sergei Shishaev
5 (1)
Indicators
Канальный индикатор "Snake" . Отлично показывает точки входа и выхода. Не перерисовывает! Хорошо подойдет для стратегий с сетками (усреднения), стратегий с пирамидами (стратегий добора), обычной торговли по тренду, торговли на коррекции. Для любых типов инструментов:   валюты, нефть, металлы, криптовалюты. Для любых таймфреймов:   от M1 до D1 . Для любых стилей торговли:   скальпинг, интрадэй, свинг, долгосрок . Используйте в сочетании с трендовым индикатором, чтобы исключить риски входа про
DailyBreakout Core
Luke Ihaka
5 (2)
Experts
Will be free for first 50 people to download. So share it with your friends quickly. Automatically executes BUY and SELL trades when explosive breakout conditions are detected. BUY orders are placed when bullish momentum takes control, targeting strong upside moves. SELL orders are triggered when bearish pressure dominates, capturing sharp downward price action. Each trade is protected by a precisely positioned Stop Loss to control risk and a Take Profit designed to lock in gains during fast, hi
FREE
Institutional Flow Detector
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Institutional Flow Indicator A smart volume-based tool that detects institutional activity zones through direct order flow patterns. It reveals where large institutions operate. An advanced volume indicator that filters out noise to identify probable institutional patterns. Key Features Smart cluster detection Automatic identification Signal classification: Violet / Yellow – Institutional Zone – Strong, sustained institutional activity Red / Green – Strong Signal – Significant buying/selling pre
Global Forex Session Highlighter MT4
Sid Ali Temkit
Indicators
Introducing the   'Global Forex Session Highlighter' , a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by providing a visual representation of the Three major Forex trading sessions: Tokyo, London, and New York. This indicator is designed to help traders understand the dynamics of the global Forex market by highlighting the trading sessions directly on your MT4 chart. It provides a clear view of when each session starts and ends, allowing you to strategize your trades around the most
Supply and Demand Zones MT4
Peter Mueller
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The Supply and Demand Zone Indicator is a powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to help traders identify critical supply and demand zones on the chart. These zones can provide valuable insight into potential market reversals, breakouts, and important price levels where buyers or sellers are likely to take control. The best   FREE Trade Manager . If you want to create your own Hedging or Grid strategies without any coding make sure to check out the   ManHedger Key Features: Automatic Zone Detect
FREE
Time Bubble
Ahmed Mohamed
Indicators
Time Bubble ***Specialized for GBPJPY 1H time frame*** (tested for two years with success rates about 82%) Time Circle's smart algorithm detects the price circles with time . give strong signals at the right time as result of combine the price and time. our team spent months to develop this indicator specially for GBPJPY ..with high success rates about 82% win trades over two years .tested from December 2016 to November 2018. *** in last two years total signals 1012 with 829 Wins and 183 Lo
TTS Strength
Juan Manuel Alvarado
Indicators
TTS STRENGTH — Currency Strength Indicator for MT4 Stop guessing which currency is strong and which is weak. TTS Strength ranks all 8 major currencies in real-time, shows you where the momentum is flowing, and fires signals when a strong currency crosses into a weak one — so you're always trading the pair with the most power behind it. Why TTS Strength? Most traders pick pairs based on what they're used to — EURUSD, GBPJPY, whatever's on their screen. But if EUR and USD are both flat, that pair
Grid Fragmentation EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilities
A sophisticated recovery system designed to systematically dismantle large, losing hedged positions and "fragment" them into small, profitable exits. Unlike standard grid EAs, this system uses a   Bank-per-Closure   model and an   Integrated Hedge Commander   to ensure your account remains 100% balanced while it works to reclaim your equity. How the EA Works (The Logic) The   Recovery Grid Fragmentation EA   operates on three core pillars: 1. The Integrated Hedge Commander The EA continuously mo
Shved Supply and Demand MTF sidebar mt4
Andrey Shvedov
Indicators
The indicator MTF Sidebar is part of the  of the Shved Market Analysis System (SMAS). Collects and synchronizes multi-timeframe market data, providing a comprehensive overview as part of the integrated SMAS ecosystem. About the Creator and Algorithm Uniqueness: This indicator was designed and developed by the original creator of the very first, now classic,   Shved Supply and Demand   indicator, which has earned the trust of thousands of traders worldwide. The current MTF Sidebar for MT4 is the
Volume Profil MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Volume Profile Rectangle  Summary An interactive volume profile indicator that displays a horizontal analysis of traded volume at each price level within a selected area. It automatically creates a movable rectangle and shows colored bars representing bullish and bearish volume distribution. What it does: Displays horizontal volume : Visualizes the volume distribution at each price level as horizontal bars Bullish/Bearish analysis : Colors bars in green (bullish-dominant volume) or red (bearish-
PO Martingale
Che Jeib Che Said
Experts
PO MARTINGALE https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products This is an automated expert advisor that uses pending order and martingale strategy to gain profit. It is designed to make quick profit as fast as possible. INPUTS Trade Comment : user comment Magic No : unique EA Number Time Frame : default is H1 Max Spread : EA will not open new order if spread is more than maximum spread allowed.   Lot : lot size. Take Profit: value in pips. Pip Step: distance between orders. Multiplier: l
TPO Profile MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Indicators
Definition : TPO is a Time Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words time-price-opportunity (TPO) profiles are histograms of how much time was spent at each price within the span of the profile. By using a TPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on time, for each price level
SUM Market Profile Heat MT4
Liu Ying Pei
Indicators
Market Profile Heat indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible to use a fr
Astral Energy
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
Astral Energy (MT4) From the Astral Mechanics Lab – Ptr777 Overview Astral Energy is an advanced subwindow indicator designed to visualize the directional “flow” of market energy through a harmonic dual-stream histogram. It interprets the balance of internal strength and weakness within price movement — revealing when the market’s astral momentum is aligning for expansion (ascending phase) or contraction (descending phase). Behind the scenes, Astral Energy translates complex volatility and di
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
Demarker pull back system MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Demarker pullback system - is the manual trading system for choppy markets. It show 2 colored histogram.  When histogram is blue - market is quite bullish, when histogram ir orange - market is more bearish. Up arrow is plotted when histogram is in oversold zone but blue color. Down arrow is plotted when histogram is in overbought zone but orange color. These patterns shows false breakout and possible soon reverse(price is overbought but shows bearish signs and price is oversold but shows bullis
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Beast Super Signal
Florian Zuercher
4.73 (89)
Indicators
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (12)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.78 (9)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
4 (1)
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
XAUUSd Reaper Mt4
Ibrahim Aljaref
Indicators
XAUUSD Reaper is a trading indicator developed for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The indicator is designed to simplify chart analysis by displaying clear BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. It provides traders with an organized visual environment for following XAUUSD price movement and identifying potential changes in market direction. XAUUSD Reaper can be used on any timeframe. Recommended Timeframe: M15 The M15 timeframe is recommended for general use because it provides a practical
More from author
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicators
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Simple Order
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (2)
Utilities
Simple order is designed to make placing pending orders as easy and fast as possible. Setting a pending order takes just two steps. 1. Double-click on the price of placing an order, after that a panel with buttons for order names appears. 2. Click on the button of the required order That's it, the pending order is set. If necessary, we adjust the order by dragging, as well as change the sizes of stop loss and take profit. Don't forget to pre-set the size of the stop loss and take profit in the S
FREE
Volume Fractals
Mikhail Nazarenko
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Fractal is one of the main indicators in a number of strategies. Volume Fractals has expanded the functionality of the standard indicator version. The product features fractals sorting and displaying fractals representing both price and volume extreme points. Application Stop losses Reversal signals Placing pending orders for a fractal breakout Options Bars of history - number of chart bars the indicator is displayed for Left side minimum bars - minimum number of bars to the left of the fracta
FREE
BackTester FX
Mikhail Nazarenko
Utilities
BackTester FX — симулятор  ручной торговли MetaTrader 4 . Позволяет моделировать рыночные условия на исторических данных в тестере стратегий, вручную открывать и закрывать сделки, анализировать торговые стратегии без рисков потерять. Ключевые возможности Эмуляция ручной торговли в визуальном тестере стратегий Совместимость с любыми инструментами и таймфреймами Быстрое управление ордерами (открытие/закрытие) Настройки объема сделки, Stop Loss, Take Profit Работает как в тестере стратегий так и на
FREE
Not trading time
Mikhail Nazarenko
4 (2)
Indicators
There are time periods in the market, when trading is highly likely to be unprofitable. This indicator warns you about such non-trading situations and helps you preserve your money and time. Parameters Remind about non-trading periods: Expiration week - remind about the expiration week Consumer index day - remind a day before the release of Consumer index day NON FARM - remind a day before the release of NON FARM Christmas - remind a day before Christmas New Year Days 25.12 - 15.01 - remind abo
FREE
TradingSessions
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
Индикатор отображает различными цветами на фоне графика три торговые сессии. Открытие - закрытие Лондон, Нью Йорк, Токио по умолчанию. Применение Для успешной торговли важно знать начало и конец торговых сессий с наибольшей ликвидностью, так как именно в это время цена делает самые большие движения. Особенности Настройки по умолчанию - торговые сессии по Лондону, Нью Йорку, Токио. Возможность выставить свои рамки тоговых сессий Алерт при открытии сессии Показ открытия дня по GMT Настройки для
FREE
BestTF
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
Индикатор BestTF поможет быстро выбрать самый лучший для торговли таймфрейм валютной пары или криптовалюты. Индикатор BestTF рассчитает и покажет в таблице крутизну графика (волатильность) для всех существующих таймфреймов текущего торгового инструмента. Почему важно правильно выбрать таймфрейм Выбор таймфрейма является ключевым аспектом при торговле на валютном рынке по нескольким причинам: Торговые стратегии: Различные торговые стратегии эффективны на разных таймфреймах. Например, краткосроч
FREE
Del All Orders
Mikhail Nazarenko
Utilities
A script for group removal of orders of a given type. To delete, drag the script onto the chart and in the pop-up window select the type of orders to be deleted and click OK. Settings Types of orders to delete - order types to be deleted or closed ALL_PENDING - OP_BUYLIMIT, OP_SELLLIMIT, OP_BUYSTOP, OP_SELLSTOP ALL_LIMIT - OP_BUYLIMIT, OP_SELLLIMIT ALL_STOP - OP_BUYSTOP, OP_SELLSTOP ALL_MARKET - OP_BUY, OP_SELL ALL_LIMIT_BUY - OP_BUYLIMIT ALL_LIMIT_SELL - OP_SELLLIMIT ALL_STOP_BUY - OP_BUYSTOP A
FREE
OffsetGMT
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (1)
Utilities
Script for quickly determining the time offset of your broker's server relative to GMT. For correct operation in the strategy tester, many Expert Advisors require GMT time to be entered in the settings for the terminal where testing is being performed. Developers are forced to enter the GMT offset for testing separately, as such functions are not provided in the tester. This script can help quickly determine the time offset in your terminal relative to GMT. Parameters Day light saving time for
FREE
POC level
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (1)
Indicators
POC level is the most important tool for trading in the Forex market when it is impossible to see real volumes. The POC level displays the Point Of Control (POC) levels of the   Market Profile   on the chart for the area marked with a rectangle. This indicator will significantly improve the accuracy of your position entries. The indicator automatically calculates the POC level for any array of candles marked with a rectangular area. Application To get the POC level, just create and drag a rectan
POC line
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (2)
Indicators
Индикатор POC line автоматически находит накопления крупных игроков и отображает структуру перетекания объемов, в виде линии проходящей по уровням Point Of Control (POC) - максимальных горизонтальных объемов. Незаменим для торговли на рынке FOREX. Применение Уровни установки лимитных ордеров Уровни за которые прячут стоплосс Для переноса стоплосса в качестве трала Установите индикатор на любой график, и он самостоятельно найдет и выделит уровни Point Of Control свечных флетов и накоплений. Расч
MultyTrend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator combines the principles of    Price Action    and a unique filtering algorithm with feedback for the three movings, this allows you to determine the pivot points and the current trend on any timeframe with a high probability.   MultyTrend PA is an evolution of the Trend PA indicator and can be used on the principle of the three Elder screens, with everything you need is displayed on the same graph. Line 1 fast moving, Line 2 main moving, Line 3 - slow moving to determine the direct
Fractal Pro
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
Fractal Pro   is a professional version of the display of fractals with additional filtering. Visualizes fractals by price and volume. Suitable for defining entry points for scalping and swing, as well as for intra-day, mid-term trading. Fractals - candles on which the price turned in the opposite direction. Volumetric fractal is an extremum not only in price, but also maximum in volume. Features Visualizes the location of price reversals. Marks candles that are fractals both in price and volum
Simple trend
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (1)
Indicators
Simple trend   is a professional version of the trend indicator and entry points. It uses Price action and a unique filtering algorithm to determine the trend. Shows the change in the direction of price movement on any currency pairs, without redrawing the result. Suitable for determining entry points for scalping and swing, as well as for intraday, medium-term trading. Features Marks trend reversal locations and directions. Suitable for all types of trading, in any markets. Allows you to enter
Fractal Zig Zag
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
A   professional version of the ZigZag indicator for visualizing the structure of price movements by fractals. Fractal ZigZag fixes the flaws of the standard version of the ZigZag indicator MT4. It uses Price action and a unique filtering algorithm to determine fractals. Suitable for all types of trading. Ideal for trading according to the WM pattern "Sniper" strategy !!! Features Marks the place of price reversal during the formation of a new fractal with specified parameters. Suitable for al
Momentum Pro
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
Professional version of the Momentum indicator. Works great on trending currency pairs, and also accurately shows where to top up positions by trend. It displays the direction of entry on the chart with arrows and alerts when an entry point appears. With a minimal interface has high functionality. Features It has no lag and gives a noticeable advantage over the standard Momentum indicator Simple and intuitive graphical interface, minimum settings. Settings of each moving for your trading style.
Momentum DX
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator shows points for the continuation of the trend for currency pairs with the participation of the USD dollar with a probability of more than 80%. The algorithm is based on comparing the momentum of the current currency pair with the momentum of the DX dollar index at the current time. Using the dollar index allows us to evaluate not only the current pair, but the entire picture for all major currencies at once. This approach increases the reliability and reduces the number of false p
Smart Trend Line
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
Indicator with an innovative algorithm for determining the direction of the trend. Shows the best results for determining the trend on any currency pairs, stocks, cryptocurrency without redrawing the result. It will help you immediately determine the profitability of the current pair and timeframe. Uses Price action patterns in conjunction with the author's unique algorithm. Suitable for both beginners and professionals for all types of trading. How to choose a profitable timeframe and optimize
Imbalance SM
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
Imbalance is one of the important zones on the chart, to which the price will always strive to cover it. It is from the imbalance zone that the market most often makes significant reversals, rollbacks and gives entry points that you can successfully trade. In the   Smart Money   concept, the imbalance zone is used to find an entry point, as well as a place for take profit at the level of imbalance overlap by the price. Until the imbalance is overlapped, it is the closest target for the price. Ho
Sessions master
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
Session master - индикатор торговых сессий с расширенными возможностями. По умолчанию отображает Азиатскую, Лондонскую и Нью Йоркскую сессии, с возможностью самостоятельно настроить каждую сессию индикатора под свою торговлю.  Описание Отображает прямоугольной областью заданный период в часах дня Максимум и минимум сессии соответствуют максимам и минимумам прямоугольных областей сессий Индивидуальная настройка для каждой сессии, имя, цвет, период в часах Автоматически переводит время сессий зада
Liquidity DWM
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
Индикатор LiquidityDWM  отображает на графике не перекрытую дневную, недельную, месячную ликвидность и предназначен для определения предрасположенности направления ценового движения.  В концепции движения цены рынок всегда стремиться в сторону ликвидности для ее снятия, поэтому для торговли очень важно знать рыночную предрасположенность движения цены. Индикатор LiquidityDWM покажет вам самые важные уровни ближайшей ликвидности, куда стремиться рынок в первую очередь. Знание первоочередной цели д
Divergentor
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
Divergentor — это продвинутый индикатор предназначенный для выявления дивергенции - точек   расхождения цены у двух различных пар с известной корреляцией. Например  EURUSD и индекса доллара DXY, USDCHF и EURUSD, ETHUSD и BTCUSD, Nasdaq100 и SP500 и тп. Индикатор использует фундаментальную закономерность движения цены за основным активом и дает преимущество в более раннем определении разворота на текущей паре. Индикатор может быть использован как готовая стратегия входа. Идеально подходит как для
VWAP pro
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
VWAP   (Value Weighted Average Price)   is an indicator of market makers and banks. It is used by professional traders for intraday, weekly and long-term trading. If you are not familiar with it yet, it is high time to figure it out. How does VWAP work? VWAP shows the volume-weighted average price over a certain period. Its calculation takes into account both the price change and the volume of transactions in each candle. Candles with a higher volume have a greater impact, which increases the ac
BackTester Pro
Mikhail Nazarenko
Utilities
BackTester Pro is a manual trading simulator for historical data in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester. It allows you to simulate market conditions, manually open and close trades, and analyze strategies without risking your deposit. Main Features Manual trading emulation in MT4 visual strategy tester Compatible with any symbols and timeframes Fast order execution (open/close) Customizable lot size, Stop Loss, and Take Profit Integrated logging and trade statistics in MT4 tester Perfect tool for s
Simple Trend MT5
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
Simple trend mt5   is a professional version of the trend indicator and entry points. It uses Price action and a unique filtering algorithm to determine the trend. Shows the change in the direction of price movement on any currency pairs, without redrawing the result. Suitable for determining entry points for scalping and swing, as well as for intraday, medium-term trading. Features Marks trend reversal locations and directions. Suitable for all types of trading, in any markets. Allows you to en
Fast Trend MT5
Mikhail Nazarenko
4 (1)
Indicators
Fast trend  - профессиональная версия индикатора определения направления тренда и точек входа. Индикатор с высокой вероятностью определяет направление тренда на любых валютных парах, акциях, криптовалюте без перерисовки результата.   Для определения тренда использует Price action и авторский уникальный алгоритм фильтрации.     Подходит для всех видов торговли, как для скальпинга так и для  долгосрочной торговли. Данная версия индикатора это другая ветка эволюции алгоритма индикатора Simple Trend
POC level MT5
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
The indicator automatically calculates       and displays the level of the maximum       real   volume Point Of Control (POC) of the Market Profile for the   array of candles   highlighted by a rectangular area. This will significantly increase the accuracy of your position entries when trading POC bounces and reversals. Attention when testing the demo version!   In the MT5 strategy tester , there is no possibility of dragging a rectangle and this is a problem of limitations of the MT5 strategy
Range profile
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
The indicator automatically calculates the level and   real volume       Point of control, and also displays the market profile for an array of candles, within the boundaries of a rectangle. If your strategy is based on taking profit on a rebound from price accumulations,   the Range profile indicator will become the main tool in scalping trading. Point of control is calculated based on the total volume for each tick or minute candles, depending on the settings and trading timeframe. In the abse
Fractals
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
The Fractals indicator displays on the chart only fractals with the specified parameters in the indicator settings. This allows you to more accurately record a trend reversal, excluding false reversals. According to the classical definition of a fractal, it is a candlestick - an extremum on the chart, which was not crossed by the price of 2 candles before and 2 candles after the appearance of a fractal candle. This indicator provides the ability to adjust the number of candles before and after t
Smart trend line mt5
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
Индикатор с уникальным авторским алгоритмом определения направления тренда. Показывает лучшие результаты определения тренда на любых валютных парах, акциях, криптовалюте без перерисовки результата. Имеет встроенную статистику, что поможет сразу определить прибыльность текущей пары и таймфрейма. Использует паттерны Price action в связке с уникальным алгоритмом фильтрации. Подходит как новичкам так и профессионалам для всех видов торговли. Как выбрать прибыльный таймфрейм и оптимизировать индикато
Filter:
lauro1956
5822
lauro1956 2022.02.10 21:59 
 

Good indicator, you feel safe with it.

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2020.07.27 22:08 
 

Very good indicator.

Reply to review