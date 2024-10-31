Imbalance SM

  • Indicators
  • Mikhail Nazarenko
    Mikhail Nazarenko

    Mikhail Nazarenko

    4.7 (26)
    Мое кредо как программиста и трейдера:
    1. Простота, легкость и универсальность кода.
    2. Максимальная автоматизация процессов.
    3. Минимальное количество настроек.
    4. Минимальная загрузка графика виджетами, только самое необходимое.
    32 products 1 code 21 topics 127 comments
  • Version: 1.3
  • Updated: 31 October 2024
  • Activations: 8

Imbalance is one of the important zones on the chart, to which the price will always strive to cover it. It is from the imbalance zone that the market most often makes significant reversals, rollbacks and gives entry points that you can successfully trade.

In the Smart Money concept, the imbalance zone is used to find an entry point, as well as a place for take profit at the level of imbalance overlap by the price. Until the imbalance is overlapped, it is the closest target for the price.

However, there is a problem, imbalances of higher timeframes are not obvious on lower timeframes.

To apply the imbalance of a higher time frame to the chart, you need to switch to a higher time frame and make a markup, and then return to a lower time frame, which is long and inconvenient.

The Imbalance SM indicator is a great tool for successful trading in the Smart Money concept. Simply by pressing or pressing the corresponding button of the Imbalance SM indicator you overlay the imbalance of the higher timeframe on the current chart.

Imbalance SM will not miss any uncovered imbalance. It will save time on searching for entry points, will show the places of taking profit. The quality of the Imbalance SM indicator can be seen in detail in the video or download the demo and check it in the MT4 strategy tester.

Imbalance SM indicator settings

  • Show imbalance by number of bars - the number of bars of the current chart to show the imbalance, if 0 - the number of candles visible on the chart
  • Up imbalance color - color of imbalance zones for sale
  • Down imbalance color - color of imbalance zones for purchase

If you find an error or suggest any improvements, I would appreciate your feedback.

Write to the author personally.

Show all products by this author


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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicators
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Simple Order
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (2)
Utilities
Simple order is designed to make placing pending orders as easy and fast as possible. Setting a pending order takes just two steps. 1. Double-click on the price of placing an order, after that a panel with buttons for order names appears. 2. Click on the button of the required order That's it, the pending order is set. If necessary, we adjust the order by dragging, as well as change the sizes of stop loss and take profit. Don't forget to pre-set the size of the stop loss and take profit in the S
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Volume Fractals
Mikhail Nazarenko
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Fractal is one of the main indicators in a number of strategies. Volume Fractals has expanded the functionality of the standard indicator version. The product features fractals sorting and displaying fractals representing both price and volume extreme points. Application Stop losses Reversal signals Placing pending orders for a fractal breakout Options Bars of history - number of chart bars the indicator is displayed for Left side minimum bars - minimum number of bars to the left of the fracta
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Not trading time
Mikhail Nazarenko
4 (2)
Indicators
There are time periods in the market, when trading is highly likely to be unprofitable. This indicator warns you about such non-trading situations and helps you preserve your money and time. Parameters Remind about non-trading periods: Expiration week - remind about the expiration week Consumer index day - remind a day before the release of Consumer index day NON FARM - remind a day before the release of NON FARM Christmas - remind a day before Christmas New Year Days 25.12 - 15.01 - remind abo
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TradingSessions
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
Индикатор отображает различными цветами на фоне графика три торговые сессии. Открытие - закрытие Лондон, Нью Йорк, Токио по умолчанию. Применение Для успешной торговли важно знать начало и конец торговых сессий с наибольшей ликвидностью, так как именно в это время цена делает самые большие движения. Особенности Настройки по умолчанию - торговые сессии по Лондону, Нью Йорку, Токио. Возможность выставить свои рамки тоговых сессий Алерт при открытии сессии Показ открытия дня по GMT Настройки для
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BestTF
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
Индикатор BestTF поможет быстро выбрать самый лучший для торговли таймфрейм валютной пары или криптовалюты. Индикатор BestTF рассчитает и покажет в таблице крутизну графика (волатильность) для всех существующих таймфреймов текущего торгового инструмента. Почему важно правильно выбрать таймфрейм Выбор таймфрейма является ключевым аспектом при торговле на валютном рынке по нескольким причинам: Торговые стратегии: Различные торговые стратегии эффективны на разных таймфреймах. Например, краткосроч
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Del All Orders
Mikhail Nazarenko
Utilities
A script for group removal of orders of a given type. To delete, drag the script onto the chart and in the pop-up window select the type of orders to be deleted and click OK. Settings Types of orders to delete - order types to be deleted or closed ALL_PENDING - OP_BUYLIMIT, OP_SELLLIMIT, OP_BUYSTOP, OP_SELLSTOP ALL_LIMIT - OP_BUYLIMIT, OP_SELLLIMIT ALL_STOP - OP_BUYSTOP, OP_SELLSTOP ALL_MARKET - OP_BUY, OP_SELL ALL_LIMIT_BUY - OP_BUYLIMIT ALL_LIMIT_SELL - OP_SELLLIMIT ALL_STOP_BUY - OP_BUYSTOP A
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BackTester FX
Mikhail Nazarenko
Utilities
BackTester FX — симулятор  ручной торговли MetaTrader 4 . Позволяет моделировать рыночные условия на исторических данных в тестере стратегий, вручную открывать и закрывать сделки, анализировать торговые стратегии без рисков потерять. Ключевые возможности Эмуляция ручной торговли в визуальном тестере стратегий Совместимость с любыми инструментами и таймфреймами Быстрое управление ордерами (открытие/закрытие) Настройки объема сделки, Stop Loss, Take Profit Работает как в тестере стратегий так и на
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OffsetGMT
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (1)
Utilities
Script for quickly determining the time offset of your broker's server relative to GMT. For correct operation in the strategy tester, many Expert Advisors require GMT time to be entered in the settings for the terminal where testing is being performed. Developers are forced to enter the GMT offset for testing separately, as such functions are not provided in the tester. This script can help quickly determine the time offset in your terminal relative to GMT. Parameters Day light saving time for
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POC level
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (1)
Indicators
POC level is the most important tool for trading in the Forex market when it is impossible to see real volumes. The POC level displays the Point Of Control (POC) levels of the   Market Profile   on the chart for the area marked with a rectangle. This indicator will significantly improve the accuracy of your position entries. The indicator automatically calculates the POC level for any array of candles marked with a rectangular area. Application To get the POC level, just create and drag a rectan
POC line
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (2)
Indicators
Индикатор POC line автоматически находит накопления крупных игроков и отображает структуру перетекания объемов, в виде линии проходящей по уровням Point Of Control (POC) - максимальных горизонтальных объемов. Незаменим для торговли на рынке FOREX. Применение Уровни установки лимитных ордеров Уровни за которые прячут стоплосс Для переноса стоплосса в качестве трала Установите индикатор на любой график, и он самостоятельно найдет и выделит уровни Point Of Control свечных флетов и накоплений. Расч
MultyTrend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator combines the principles of    Price Action    and a unique filtering algorithm with feedback for the three movings, this allows you to determine the pivot points and the current trend on any timeframe with a high probability.   MultyTrend PA is an evolution of the Trend PA indicator and can be used on the principle of the three Elder screens, with everything you need is displayed on the same graph. Line 1 fast moving, Line 2 main moving, Line 3 - slow moving to determine the direct
Scalper gun
Mikhail Nazarenko
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Scalper gun   - the main weapon for trade in scalping and swing, with visualization and alert of entry points. The indicator works in both trend and non-trend market conditions. Suitable for beginners and experienced traders. SCALPER GUN surpasses popular top indicators of this site in speed, quality of visualization and accuracy of entry !!! Before buying, download the Scalper gun demo and compare it with similar indicators for scalping in the MT4 tester. Features This is a complete trading sy
Fractal Pro
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
Fractal Pro   is a professional version of the display of fractals with additional filtering. Visualizes fractals by price and volume. Suitable for defining entry points for scalping and swing, as well as for intra-day, mid-term trading. Fractals - candles on which the price turned in the opposite direction. Volumetric fractal is an extremum not only in price, but also maximum in volume. Features Visualizes the location of price reversals. Marks candles that are fractals both in price and volum
Simple trend
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (1)
Indicators
Simple trend   is a professional version of the trend indicator and entry points. It uses Price action and a unique filtering algorithm to determine the trend. Shows the change in the direction of price movement on any currency pairs, without redrawing the result. Suitable for determining entry points for scalping and swing, as well as for intraday, medium-term trading. Features Marks trend reversal locations and directions. Suitable for all types of trading, in any markets. Allows you to enter
Fractal Zig Zag
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
A   professional version of the ZigZag indicator for visualizing the structure of price movements by fractals. Fractal ZigZag fixes the flaws of the standard version of the ZigZag indicator MT4. It uses Price action and a unique filtering algorithm to determine fractals. Suitable for all types of trading. Ideal for trading according to the WM pattern "Sniper" strategy !!! Features Marks the place of price reversal during the formation of a new fractal with specified parameters. Suitable for al
Momentum Pro
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
Professional version of the Momentum indicator. Works great on trending currency pairs, and also accurately shows where to top up positions by trend. It displays the direction of entry on the chart with arrows and alerts when an entry point appears. With a minimal interface has high functionality. Features It has no lag and gives a noticeable advantage over the standard Momentum indicator Simple and intuitive graphical interface, minimum settings. Settings of each moving for your trading style.
Momentum DX
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator shows points for the continuation of the trend for currency pairs with the participation of the USD dollar with a probability of more than 80%. The algorithm is based on comparing the momentum of the current currency pair with the momentum of the DX dollar index at the current time. Using the dollar index allows us to evaluate not only the current pair, but the entire picture for all major currencies at once. This approach increases the reliability and reduces the number of false p
Smart Trend Line
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
Indicator with an innovative algorithm for determining the direction of the trend. Shows the best results for determining the trend on any currency pairs, stocks, cryptocurrency without redrawing the result. It will help you immediately determine the profitability of the current pair and timeframe. Uses Price action patterns in conjunction with the author's unique algorithm. Suitable for both beginners and professionals for all types of trading. How to choose a profitable timeframe and optimize
Sessions master
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
Session master - индикатор торговых сессий с расширенными возможностями. По умолчанию отображает Азиатскую, Лондонскую и Нью Йоркскую сессии, с возможностью самостоятельно настроить каждую сессию индикатора под свою торговлю.  Описание Отображает прямоугольной областью заданный период в часах дня Максимум и минимум сессии соответствуют максимам и минимумам прямоугольных областей сессий Индивидуальная настройка для каждой сессии, имя, цвет, период в часах Автоматически переводит время сессий зада
Liquidity DWM
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
Индикатор LiquidityDWM  отображает на графике не перекрытую дневную, недельную, месячную ликвидность и предназначен для определения предрасположенности направления ценового движения.  В концепции движения цены рынок всегда стремиться в сторону ликвидности для ее снятия, поэтому для торговли очень важно знать рыночную предрасположенность движения цены. Индикатор LiquidityDWM покажет вам самые важные уровни ближайшей ликвидности, куда стремиться рынок в первую очередь. Знание первоочередной цели д
Divergentor
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
Divergentor — это продвинутый индикатор предназначенный для выявления дивергенции - точек   расхождения цены у двух различных пар с известной корреляцией. Например  EURUSD и индекса доллара DXY, USDCHF и EURUSD, ETHUSD и BTCUSD, Nasdaq100 и SP500 и тп. Индикатор использует фундаментальную закономерность движения цены за основным активом и дает преимущество в более раннем определении разворота на текущей паре. Индикатор может быть использован как готовая стратегия входа. Идеально подходит как для
VWAP pro
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
VWAP   (Value Weighted Average Price)   is an indicator of market makers and banks. It is used by professional traders for intraday, weekly and long-term trading. If you are not familiar with it yet, it is high time to figure it out. How does VWAP work? VWAP shows the volume-weighted average price over a certain period. Its calculation takes into account both the price change and the volume of transactions in each candle. Candles with a higher volume have a greater impact, which increases the ac
BackTester Pro
Mikhail Nazarenko
Utilities
BackTester Pro is a manual trading simulator for historical data in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester. It allows you to simulate market conditions, manually open and close trades, and analyze strategies without risking your deposit. Main Features Manual trading emulation in MT4 visual strategy tester Compatible with any symbols and timeframes Fast order execution (open/close) Customizable lot size, Stop Loss, and Take Profit Integrated logging and trade statistics in MT4 tester Perfect tool for s
Simple Trend MT5
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
Simple trend mt5   is a professional version of the trend indicator and entry points. It uses Price action and a unique filtering algorithm to determine the trend. Shows the change in the direction of price movement on any currency pairs, without redrawing the result. Suitable for determining entry points for scalping and swing, as well as for intraday, medium-term trading. Features Marks trend reversal locations and directions. Suitable for all types of trading, in any markets. Allows you to en
Fast Trend MT5
Mikhail Nazarenko
4 (1)
Indicators
Fast trend  - профессиональная версия индикатора определения направления тренда и точек входа. Индикатор с высокой вероятностью определяет направление тренда на любых валютных парах, акциях, криптовалюте без перерисовки результата.   Для определения тренда использует Price action и авторский уникальный алгоритм фильтрации.     Подходит для всех видов торговли, как для скальпинга так и для  долгосрочной торговли. Данная версия индикатора это другая ветка эволюции алгоритма индикатора Simple Trend
POC level MT5
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
The indicator automatically calculates       and displays the level of the maximum       real   volume Point Of Control (POC) of the Market Profile for the   array of candles   highlighted by a rectangular area. This will significantly increase the accuracy of your position entries when trading POC bounces and reversals. Attention when testing the demo version!   In the MT5 strategy tester , there is no possibility of dragging a rectangle and this is a problem of limitations of the MT5 strategy
Range profile
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
The indicator automatically calculates the level and   real volume       Point of control, and also displays the market profile for an array of candles, within the boundaries of a rectangle. If your strategy is based on taking profit on a rebound from price accumulations,   the Range profile indicator will become the main tool in scalping trading. Point of control is calculated based on the total volume for each tick or minute candles, depending on the settings and trading timeframe. In the abse
Fractals
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
The Fractals indicator displays on the chart only fractals with the specified parameters in the indicator settings. This allows you to more accurately record a trend reversal, excluding false reversals. According to the classical definition of a fractal, it is a candlestick - an extremum on the chart, which was not crossed by the price of 2 candles before and 2 candles after the appearance of a fractal candle. This indicator provides the ability to adjust the number of candles before and after t
Smart trend line mt5
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
Индикатор с уникальным авторским алгоритмом определения направления тренда. Показывает лучшие результаты определения тренда на любых валютных парах, акциях, криптовалюте без перерисовки результата. Имеет встроенную статистику, что поможет сразу определить прибыльность текущей пары и таймфрейма. Использует паттерны Price action в связке с уникальным алгоритмом фильтрации. Подходит как новичкам так и профессионалам для всех видов торговли. Как выбрать прибыльный таймфрейм и оптимизировать индикато
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