POC level
- Indicators
-
Mikhail NazarenkoМое кредо как программиста и трейдера:
1. Простота, легкость и универсальность кода.
2. Максимальная автоматизация процессов.
3. Минимальное количество настроек.
4. Минимальная загрузка графика виджетами, только самое необходимое.
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 23 August 2022
- Activations: 7
Application
To get the POC level, just create and drag a rectangle onto the array of candles on the chart. The Point Of Control levels of candlesticks flat and accumulation are ideal places to enter a position, as when working with a trend, the probability of a rebound from the POC level is much higher than the probability of a breakout. The calculation is based on the tick volumes of the MetaTrader 4 terminal and in 80% of cases exactly coincides with the volume levels on futures in terms of the Forex market.
Features:
- Will show the level of the maximum volume of the rectangular area profile - Point Of Control, which is visually blurred and not precisely defined.
- The indicator works on any pairs, cryptocurrencies and timeframes.
- The indicator does not load the processor of your computer, since it calculates only at the moment of creating a level.
- When working with a trend, the probability of a rebound from the POC level of hourly accumulations is more than 65% for all major pairs.
Settings
- Rectangle 1 color - color of button 1 and the created rectangle
- Rectangle 2 color - color of button 2 and the created rectangle
- Rectangle as background (true) / Outline (false) - rectangle or its outline
- Point of control (true) / Midline (false) - calculate POC or average line
- Maximum bars in rectangle - the maximum number of bars in a rectangle for calculating POC
- Sound enable - sound on buttons
For clients
I will definitely answer all comments, suggestions and reviews with a detailed explanation.
I would appreciate your feedback and any feedback on improving the product.
Indicator version for MT5 terminal
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