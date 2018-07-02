POC level is the most important tool for trading in the Forex market when it is impossible to see real volumes. The POC level displays the Point Of Control (POC) levels of the

Market Profile

on the chart for the area marked with a rectangle. This indicator will significantly improve the accuracy of your position entries. The indicator automatically calculates the POC level for any array of candles marked with a rectangular area.

Application

To get the POC level, just create and drag a rectangle onto the array of candles on the chart. The Point Of Control levels of candlesticks flat and accumulation are ideal places to enter a position, as when working with a trend, the probability of a rebound from the POC level is much higher than the probability of a breakout. The calculation is based on the tick volumes of the MetaTrader 4 terminal and in 80% of cases exactly coincides with the volume levels on futures in terms of the Forex market.

Features:

Will show the level of the maximum volume of the rectangular area profile - Point Of Control, which is visually blurred and not precisely defined. The indicator works on any pairs, cryptocurrencies and timeframes. The indicator does not load the processor of your computer, since it calculates only at the moment of creating a level. When working with a trend, the probability of a rebound from the POC level of hourly accumulations is more than 65% for all major pairs.

Settings

Rectangle 1 color - color of button 1 and the created rectangle

Rectangle 2 color - color of button 2 and the created rectangle

Rectangle as background (true) / Outline (false) - rectangle or its outline

Point of control (true) / Midline (false) - calculate POC or average line

Maximum bars in rectangle - the maximum number of bars in a rectangle for calculating POC

Sound enable - sound on buttons

For clients

I will definitely answer all comments, suggestions and reviews with a detailed explanation.

I would appreciate your feedback and any feedback on improving the product.

Indicator version for MT5 terminal



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