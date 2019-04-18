The indicator combines the principles of Price Action and a unique filtering algorithm with feedback for the three movings, this allows you to determine the pivot points and the current trend on any timeframe with a high probability. MultyTrend PA is an evolution of the Trend PA indicator and can be used on the principle of the three Elder screens, with everything you need is displayed on the same graph.

Line 1 fast moving, Line 2 main moving, Line 3 - slow moving to determine the direction for opening orders.

The coincidence of the trend on all three movings is indicated by arrows and informs about a nascent trend in the indicated direction.

Features

It has no lag and gives a noticeable advantage over the standard Moving Average. Simple and intuitive graphical interface, minimum settings. Settings for each MA for your trading style. Enable alerts when trends match on all three lines. Optimized code and minimum load on the computer processor;

Settings

- - - - - - - - - Filtering - - - - - - - - - -

Line 1 bars filtering (0 - non line 1) - the period for calculating Line 1 in bars

Line 2 bars filtering (0 - non line 2) - the period for calculating Line 2 in bars

Line 3 bars filtering (0 - non line 3) - the period of calculation of Line 3 in bars

Filtering mode (false - high / low, true - close) - the mode of calculating the line: by hayam - loey or at the closing price of bars





- - - - - - - - - - Display - - - - - - - - - - -

Line 1 width - line thickness 1

Line 2 width - line thickness 2

Line 3 width - line thickness 3

Draw on history bars - draw the indicator on the specified number of bars in the chart





- - - - - - Coincidence trends - - - - - -

Alert - enable alert when trends coincide on 3 Movings

Send mail - send a letter if the trends on 3 movings are the same

Send push notification - send a push message to your mobile when the trends on 3 movings are the same

I would appreciate your feedback and any feedback on product improvements.



