Momentum Pro

Professional version of the Momentum indicator. Works great on trending currency pairs, and also accurately shows where to top up positions by trend. It displays the direction of entry on the chart with arrows and alerts when an entry point appears. With a minimal interface has high functionality.

Features

It has no lag and gives a noticeable advantage over the standard Momentum indicator Simple and intuitive graphical interface, minimum settings. Settings of each moving for your trading style. Turn on alerts. Optimized code and minimal load on the computer processor. The ability to add the features you need to trade if you write to the author about this :)

Settings

- - - - - - - - - - - Lines settings - - - - - - - - - - -

Line 1 momentum period - period of the fast line 1 momentum

Line 1 smoothing period - the smoothing period of line 1 of the momentum

Line 1 use the weight of the candles - apply weights by candle number

Line 2 momentum period - EMA period of the slow momentum line 2 of the momentum

- - - - - - - - - - Display - - - - - - - - - - -

Display on history bars - the number of bars to display the indicator

Display entry points for trend trading - enable alerts and display the entry points on the chart

- - - - - - - - - - Alerts - - - - - - - - - - -

Alert - alert of entry point

Push notification - notification on the phone entry point

Email - entry point email

To verify the quality of the indicator, test its demo version in the strategy tester.

I will be glad to suggestions for improvement, reviews and any feedback .

Write to the author personally.