Simple Trend MT5
- Indicators
-
Mikhail NazarenkoМое кредо как программиста и трейдера:
1. Простота, легкость и универсальность кода.
2. Максимальная автоматизация процессов.
3. Минимальное количество настроек.
4. Минимальная загрузка графика виджетами, только самое необходимое.
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 7
Simple trend mt5 is a professional version of the trend indicator and entry points. It uses Price action and a unique filtering algorithm to determine the trend. Shows the change in the direction of price movement on any currency pairs, without redrawing the result. Suitable for determining entry points for scalping and swing, as well as for intraday, medium-term trading.
Features
- Marks trend reversal locations and directions.
- Suitable for all types of trading, in any markets.
- Allows you to enter with minimal risk.
- Does not redraw the chart.
- The system is easy to configure and use.
- The highest speed and minimum processor load.
- Pop-up sound alerts, push notifications and email alerts.
Settings
- - - - - - - - - - Filtering - - - - - - - - - - filtering
- Filtering bars - filtering period
- Filtering mode (HL - high / low, OC - open / close) - filtering mode by high / low or open / close candles
- - - - - - - - - - Display - - - - - - - - - display
- Showing arrows - show arrows of a trend change
- History bars - the number of bars in the history to display the indicator
- - - - - - - - - Trend change alerts - - - - - - - warnings
- Alert - alert when a trend changes
- Push notification - Push message when a trend changes
- Email - a message about the trend change to the mailbox
Simple trend version for Metatrader 4
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