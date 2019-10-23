Del All Orders
- Utilities
- Mikhail Nazarenko
- Version: 1.1
A script for group removal of orders of a given type. To delete, drag the script onto the chart and in the pop-up window select the type of orders to be deleted and click OK.
Settings
Types of orders to delete - order types to be deleted or closed
- ALL_PENDING - OP_BUYLIMIT, OP_SELLLIMIT, OP_BUYSTOP, OP_SELLSTOP
- ALL_LIMIT - OP_BUYLIMIT, OP_SELLLIMIT
- ALL_STOP - OP_BUYSTOP, OP_SELLSTOP
- ALL_MARKET - OP_BUY, OP_SELL
- ALL_LIMIT_BUY - OP_BUYLIMIT
- ALL_LIMIT_SELL - OP_SELLLIMIT
- ALL_STOP_BUY - OP_BUYSTOP
- ALL_STOP_SELL - OP_SELLSTOP
- ALL_MARKET_BUY - OP_BUY
- ALL_MARKET_SELL - OP_SELL
Delete for all currency pairs - (false) delete orders only on the current chart, (true) delete orders on all charts
Orders magic number - magic number of the order, 0 - for orders opened manually
Slippage to close open positions (OP_BUY and OP_SELL) - maximum slippage to close open positions
I would be glad to hear your feedback and review.