Del All Orders

A script for group removal of orders of a given type. To delete, drag the script onto the chart and in the pop-up window select the type of orders to be deleted and click OK.

Settings



Types of orders to delete - order types to be deleted or closed

ALL_PENDING - OP_BUYLIMIT, OP_SELLLIMIT, OP_BUYSTOP, OP_SELLSTOP

ALL_LIMIT - OP_BUYLIMIT, OP_SELLLIMIT

ALL_STOP - OP_BUYSTOP, OP_SELLSTOP

ALL_MARKET - OP_BUY, OP_SELL

ALL_LIMIT_BUY - OP_BUYLIMIT

ALL_LIMIT_SELL - OP_SELLLIMIT

ALL_STOP_BUY - OP_BUYSTOP

ALL_STOP_SELL - OP_SELLSTOP

ALL_MARKET_BUY - OP_BUY

ALL_MARKET_SELL - OP_SELL

Delete for all currency pairs - (false) delete orders only on the current chart, (true) delete orders on all charts

Orders magic number - magic number of the order, 0 - for orders opened manually

Slippage to close open positions (OP_BUY and OP_SELL) - maximum slippage to close open positions

