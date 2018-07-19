Volume Fractals
- Indicators
-
Mikhail NazarenkoМое кредо как программиста и трейдера:
1. Простота, легкость и универсальность кода.
2. Максимальная автоматизация процессов.
3. Минимальное количество настроек.
4. Минимальная загрузка графика виджетами, только самое необходимое.
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 23 November 2023
Fractal is one of the main indicators in a number of strategies. Volume Fractals has expanded the functionality of the standard indicator version. The product features fractals sorting and displaying fractals representing both price and volume extreme points.
Application
- Stop losses
- Reversal signals
- Placing pending orders for a fractal breakout
Options
- Bars of history - number of chart bars the indicator is displayed for
- Left side minimum bars - minimum number of bars to the left of the fractal candle
- Right side minimum bars - minimum number of bars to the right of the fractal candle
- Show all fractals - display all fractals together with superfractals
- Alert of a new Volume Fractal - audio alert when a new high-volume fractal appears
Feedback and suggestions are welcome.
I will also be glad to get feedback on my other products.
Excelente indicador. Por favor podrías que los valores se mostraran con 5 decimales. Muchas gracias.