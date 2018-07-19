Fractal is one of the main indicators in a number of strategies. Volume Fractals has expanded the functionality of the standard indicator version. The product features fractals sorting and displaying fractals representing both price and volume extreme points.





Application

Stop losses Reversal signals Placing pending orders for a fractal breakout





Options

Bars of history - number of chart bars the indicator is displayed for

Left side minimum bars - minimum number of bars to the left of the fractal candle

Right side minimum bars - minimum number of bars to the right of the fractal candle

Show all fractals - display all fractals together with superfractals

Alert of a new Volume Fractal - audio alert when a new high-volume fractal appears

Feedback and suggestions are welcome.

I will also be glad to get feedback on my other products.