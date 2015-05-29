Alpha Trend Spotter Binary Option

This indicator is customized for binary option trading like M1 timeframe or turbo option trading.

The way a binary option works is from the traders perspective is that you choose whether or not a certain underlying asset (a stock, commodity, currency etc.) is going to go up or down in a certain amount of time. You essentially bet money on this prediction. You are shown how much money up front you will earn if your prediction is correct. If your prediction is wrong, you lose your bet and the money risked. If you predict correctly, you get your money risked back PLUS a return. These returns are usually between 70-85%.





Parameters

Bar period - number of bars used for the indicator calculations. Default is 5.





How to Use

RED BAR means Bearish candle for the next candle. GREEN BAR means Bullish candle for the next candle. ORANGE BAR means no order until next candle.





Example

While working on M1, look at the last bar. If the bar is RED, open short/sell.

If the bar is GREEN, open long/buy.

If the bar is ORANGE, do not open a position until the next bar is RED or GREEN.