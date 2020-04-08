VWAP pro

VWAP (Value Weighted Average Price) is an indicator of market makers and banks. It is used by professional traders for intraday, weekly and long-term trading. If you are not familiar with it yet, it is high time to figure it out.

How does VWAP work?

VWAP shows the volume-weighted average price over a certain period. Its calculation takes into account both the price change and the volume of transactions in each candle. Candles with a higher volume have a greater impact, which increases the accuracy of the indicator.

Since VWAP is actively used by large funds and banks, trading on this indicator increases the probability of moving in the same direction as them.

How is VWAP calculated?

The indicator is calculated for a certain period (day, week, month). The calculation starts from the first candle of the period and is updated at its end. In essence, VWAP reflects the average price of all traded contracts for the selected time period.

Advantages of VWAP PRO

A regular VWAP depends on the time zone and seasonal time changes. For example, New York (UTC-5) has a daylight saving time shift, while Europe (UTC+2) has its own shift. This leads to a discrepancy in the indicator readings in different zones.

VWAP PRO solves this problem by allowing you to calculate the indicator in any time zone:

  • New York time (UTC-5);
  • By GMT time (UTC+0);
  • According to the trading terminal time, taking into account seasonal changes.

This way your VWAP PRO will always match the readings used on Wall Street.

How to trade?

The main concept of trading on VWAP is the return of the price towards the VWAP line. The price tends to test the VWAP line of the previous day, week or month. The price below the VWAP is trending down, above the VWAP is trending up. Knowing the principle of return to the line, you can develop your trading strategies.

VWAP PRO indicator settings

- - - - - // General settings // - - - - -

Time offset - select the time offset for VWAP calculation (NewYork, GMT, TerminalTime)

Drow on bars (0 - all bars of chart) - draw the indicator only on the specified number of bars

- - - - - // Daily VWAP line // - - - - - enable daily VWAP

Last day VWAP level - show VWAP of the previous day

Day line width - line thickness

Day line color - line color

- - - - - // Weekly VWAP line // - - - - - - enable weekly VWAP

Last week VWAP level - show VWAP of the previous week

Week line width - line thickness

Week line color - line color

- - - - - // Monthly VWAP line // - - - - - enable monthly VWAP

Last month VWAP level - show VWAP of the previous month

Month line width - line thickness

Month line color - line color

- - - - - // Solid VWAP line // - - - - - enable VWAP moving

Period solid VWAP line (bars) - line period

Smoothing (bars) - line smoothing

Solid VWAP line width - line thickness

Solid VWAP line color - line color


Before purchasing, test the indicator in the MT4 tester.

I would be glad to receive your feedback and any feedback on improving the product.

Write to the author personally.

Show all products by this author



Recommended products
Auto Fibo Retracement MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This is not just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator — it’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please leave a review or comment to support the project. Check out my other helpful tools below: Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timeframes with multiple indicators Market Trend Scanner   - Scan the trend of multiple-assets in with multiple indicators
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (48)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Fibonacci Progression With Breaks Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicators
Fibonacci Progression with Breaks Indicator MT4 Fibonacci Progression with Breaks Indicator MT4 interprets market price shifts incrementally, following the principles of the Fibonacci sequence. This technical indicator initiates from a key pivot and plots Fibonacci-based price zones aligned with the prevailing trend direction. Additionally, it highlights trade opportunities by displaying green and red arrows to indicate potential buy or sell setups. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indi
FREE
Nen Star Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Nen Star Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Nen Star Harmonic Pattern Indicator is an advanced tool in technical analysis that relies on Fibonacci ratios to identify potential price reversal zones. This pattern is used by traders to spot precise turning points in the market. The structure consists of five key points: X, A, B, C, and D, and can appear in both bullish and bearish trends. In bullish formations, it resembles the letter "M", while in bearish setups, the pattern forms a
FREE
ATR Trailing Stop TSL Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicators
ATR Trailing Stop TSL Indicator MT4 The ATR Trailing Stop Indicator (ATR TSL) is a practical solution for risk management in MetaTrader 4. It generates a dynamic stop-loss level based on the market’s Average True Range (ATR), automatically adapting to price volatility. As market conditions shift, the ATR Trailing Stop continuously adjusts stop-loss levels in the direction of the trade. In an uptrend, the stop-loss is displayed in green, while in a downtrend, it is shown in red, visually distingu
FREE
Auto Andrews Pitchfork indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicators
Auto Andrews Pitchfork indicator MT4 The Auto Andrews Pitchfork indicator MT4 is a technical analysis utility developed for MetaTrader 4 that identifies dynamic support and resistance zones based on price swings. This tool integrates well with MACD and determines three recent pivot points to draw a trio of parallel lines forming a pitchfork shape. The central median line of the pitchfork is a crucial level—acting as either a potential reversal points or confirming a trend continuation when breac
FREE
Deep Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Deep Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Deep Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator is a dedicated technical analysis tool that leverages Fibonacci ratios and pivot point analysis to identify harmonic patterns on price charts. Developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, this indicator helps traders quickly recognize the Deep Crab Harmonic Pattern with visual clarity.Using this tool, traders can detect changes in market structure and make timely decisions based on the completion of the p
FREE
Non Repainting Supertrend Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (2)
Indicators
Non-Repainting Supertrend Indicator for MT4 The Non-Repainting Supertrend Indicator is a powerful tool for detecting market trends and breakout points. Specifically designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, this support and resistance indicator uses a dynamic trendline and signal arrows to accurately reflect the direction and potential reversal of price movements. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  | Non Repainting Supertrend Indicator for MT5   | ALL Product
FREE
Fibonacci SR Indicator
Martin Eshleman
3 (2)
Indicators
Fibonacci SR Indicator This indicator creates support and resistance lines. This indicator is based on Fibonacci Retracement and Extension levels. It will consider many combinations of the Fibonacci levels and draw support/resistance lines based on these. This indicator uses tops and bottoms drawn by the ZigZag indicator in its calculations. The ZigZag can also be drawn on the chart, if necessary. The indicator considers many combinations of past reversal points and Fibonacci ratio levels, and w
FREE
Koala Fibo Base Time
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
3 (1)
Indicators
Welcome to Koala Fibo Base Time Welcome to Koala Fibo Time Zone Welcome to Koala Fibo Time Extention Welcome to Missed Tool For Meta Trade! Simple Introduction : Fibonacci Time Zones are vertical lines based on the Fibonacci Sequence. These lines extend along the X axis (date axis) as a mechanism to forecast reversals based on elapsed time. A major low or high is often chosen as the starting point. Distances start relatively small and grow as the Fibonacci Sequence extends. Chartists can extend
FREE
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
5 (1)
Indicators
Smart FVG (MT4) — Fair Value Gap Visualizer Summary Detect and visualize Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) with ATR-aware sensitivity and optional alerts. What it does Smart FVG identifies price ranges not overlapped by adjacent candles (FVGs) and displays them on the chart as bullish/bearish zones. Shading and colors are configurable. Optional alerts can notify you when new gaps appear or when existing gaps are filled. This is a   visual analysis tool ; it does not execute trades. Key features Automati
FREE
Classic Harmonic Butterfly Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Classic Harmonic Butterfly Pattern Indicator for MT4 The Classic Butterfly Harmonic Pattern Indicator is designed to visually detect and display butterfly patterns on MetaTrader 4 charts, highlighting potential price reversal zones. A distinctive feature of this pattern is that point "D" extends beyond the initial point "X." The appearance of the butterfly pattern typically signals the conclusion of the current trend and the potential beginning of a new directional move. This indicator displays
FREE
Aroon Classic
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicators
Overview of the Aroon Classic Indicator The Aroon Classic indicator is a technical tool that quantitatively identifies the emergence and persistence of trends on a chart. It uses two lines—“Aroon Up” and “Aroon Down”—to display trend strength and turning points within a range of 0–100. A higher Aroon Up value indicates a stronger uptrend, while a higher Aroon Down value indicates a stronger downtrend. Key Features Visually distinguishes trend initiation and reversal Customizable calculation peri
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Judas Swing with Confirmation Indices ICT MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Judas Swing with Confirmation Indices ICT MT4 The Judas Indicator with Confirmation is specifically designed to detect deceptive price movements on the chart. This tool helps traders recognize the true market trend by filtering out fake breakouts, reducing the risk of falling for false signals. By confirming the primary trend within a 1-minute timeframe , it minimizes the chances of traders making incorrect decisions. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Judas Sw
FREE
Triple RSI
Pablo Leonardo Spata
1 (1)
Indicators
LOOK AT THE FOLLOWING STRATEGY WITH THIS INDICATOR. Triple RSI is a tool that uses the classic Relative Strength Indicator, but in several timeframes to find market reversals.    1.  ️ Idea behind the indicator and its strategy: In Trading, be it Forex or any other asset, the ideal is to keep it simple, the simpler the better . The triple RSI strategy is one of the simple strategies that seek market returns. In our experience, where there is more money to always be won, is in the marke
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (69)
Indicators
The Trend Catcher: The Trend Catcher Strategy with Alert Indicator is a versatile technical analysis tool that aids traders in identifying market trends and potential entry and exit points. It features a dynamic Trend Catcher Strategy , adapting to market conditions for a clear visual representation of trend direction. Traders can customize parameters to align with their preferences and risk tolerance. The indicator assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trail
FREE
UPD1 X00 Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (9)
Indicators
The indicator shows   round levels   on the chart. They are also called   psychological , banking, or levels of major players. At these levels, there is a real fight between bulls and bears, the accumulation of many orders, which leads to increased volatility. The indicator   automatically   adjusts to any instrument and timeframe. When the   level 80   is broken through and then tested, we   buy. When   level 20   is broken through and then tested, we   sell. The target is 00. Attention. Due t
FREE
CRW CCI and RSI and WPR
Kaijun Wang
4 (1)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed
FREE
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicators
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Only One Trade a Day indicator is developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform to generate buy and sell signals.This trading tool analyzes market behavior using two moving averages—one fast and one slow—and displays the generated signals as blue and red arrows directly on the chart. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT5   | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  | Best MT4 Indicator:   Ref
FREE
TrendPlus
Sivakumar Subbaiya
4.07 (14)
Indicators
Trend Plus   Trendplus  Indicator   Time Frame: Suitable for any time frame.  Purpose: Trend Prediction. Blue and red candle indicate the buy and sell call respectively. Buy: When the blue candle is formed buy call is initiated. close the buy trades when the next red candle will formed.   Sell: When the Red candle is formed Sell call is initiated. close the Sell trades when the next blue candle will formed.   Happy trade!!
FREE
My Fibonacci
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Indicators
My Fibonacci An automated Fibonacci indicator that combines ZigZag swing detection with comprehensive Expert Advisor integration through a 20-buffer system. More details about data specification and EA integration: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764109 Core Features Automated Fibonacci Detection The indicator identifies swing points using configurable ZigZag parameters and draws Fibonacci retracements and extensions automatically. It updates levels as new swing formations develop. Market Ad
FREE
Leonardo Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Leonardo Harmonic Pattern Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Leonardo Harmonic Pattern Indicator is recognized as one of the most accurate tools for identifying price reversal zones using Fibonacci ratios in technical analysis. Designed for MetaTrader 4, this classic chart pattern indicator is similar to the Bat Pattern but differs significantly in its Fibonacci levels. By clearly identifying the XA to CD wave sequences, traders can pinpoint precise entry or exit points. Key Fibonacci levels like 50%,
FREE
Anti Bat Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Anti Bat Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4 The Anti Bat Harmonic Pattern Indicator automatically identifies and draws patterns using price structure analysis algorithms combined with Fibonacci ratios. This harmonic pattern is essentially the inverse of the traditional Bat pattern. While the Bat pattern is designed to pinpoint a strong reversal zone after a significant retracement, the Anti Bat pattern represents a shallower correction, with price reversals occurring at different Fibonacci ratios co
FREE
Tipu Heikin Ashi Panel
Kaleem Haider
4.56 (18)
Indicators
Tipu Heikin-Ashi Panel is the modified version of the original Heiken Ashi indicator published by MetaQuotes here . A professional version of this indicator is available here . Features An easy to use Panel that shows the Heiken Ashi trend of selected timeframe. Customizable Buy/Sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, or visual on-screen alerts. Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved to any place on the chart or minimized to allow more space. Heikin means "the average", and Ashi means "foot
FREE
FiveTT Round Numbers
Chima Nwokoro
Indicators
Like Support and Resistance levels, Round Numbers refer to price levels ending in one or more zeros, such as 125.00, 1.0350, 0.8750, 74.50, etc. These are psychological levels where financial institutions and traders expect price to either stall, retrace or breakthrough. On a price chart these figures are generally considered to rule off levels at the 50 and 100 mark. 5TT Round Numbers Indicator makes it absolutely easy for the trader to identify these levels on the chart without the laborious a
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicators
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Anti NenStar Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Anti NenStar Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4 The Anti NenStar Harmonic Pattern indicator is built upon the principles of harmonic trading. Utilizing its proprietary “Anti NenStar” algorithm, this tool enhances both the accuracy and speed of identifying patterns. It filters out weak, inaccurate, or incomplete formations, displaying only those that are strong and valid. The indicator focuses on reversal patterns that signal potential shifts in trend direction. «Indicator Installation & User Guide»
FREE
Major Support and Resistance Indicator
Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh
Indicators
This indicator filters the Zigzag indicator to calculate the main support and resistance levels. Variables minimum gap between peaks : is the distance (GAP) between the peaks of the Zigzag peaks sensitivity : Minimum number of nearby peaks look back: it means that it has to test the last 50 peaks in the Zigzag object name perfix: a prefix for level’s line name on chart
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (13)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (139)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET MY TRADING TIPS PLUS A GREAT BONUS! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a very complex thing not only
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (49)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (1)
Indicators
To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 25 copies (10 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Currently 20% OFF ! This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your personal n
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
Trading System Double Trend - an independent trading system consisting of several indicators. Determines the direction of the general trend and gives signals in the direction of price movement. Can be used for scalping, intraday or weekly trading. Features Works on any time frames and trading instruments (forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.) Simple visual reading of information that does not load the chart The indicator does not repaint and does not complete signals Works only wh
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicators
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands – Adaptive Volatility Tool for Real Markets Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands is an advanced MT4 indicator that improves the traditional Bollinger Bands by automatically selecting the best period and deviation values using historical trade simulation. Instead of fixed inputs, the indicator runs real-time optimization to find the most effective parameters based on actual market behavior. This allows the bands to adjust to changing volatility and price structure without
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.68 (25)
Indicators
Entry points at the bar close,  without redrawing .  Trend scanner  across all assets,  MTF - mode  and much more in one tool. We recommend using it together with   RFI LEVELS. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG         /        VERSION MT5 Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now, you
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is th
Cycle Maestro
Stefano Frisetti
1 (1)
Indicators
If a new green  NOTE: CYCLEMAESTRO is distributed only on this website, there are no other distributors. Demo version is for reference only and is not supported. Full versione is perfectly functional and it is supported CYCLEMAESTRO , the first and only indicator of Cyclic Analysis, useful for giving signals of TRADING, BUY, SELL, STOP LOSS, ADDING. Created on the logic of  Serghei Istrati  and programmed by  Stefano Frisetti ;  CYCLEMAESTRO  is not an indicator like the others, the challenge wa
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT4 providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! It can be applied to any financial assets:  forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.  MT5 version is here   It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of t
KT Asian Breakout Indicator
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Asian Breakout indicator scans and analyzes a critical part of the Asian session to generate bi-directional buy and sell signals with the direction of a price breakout. A buy signal occurs when the price breaks above the session high, and a sell signal occurs when the price breaks below the session low. Things to remember If the session box is vertically too wide, a new trade should be avoided as most of the price action has already completed within the session box. If the breakout candle is
Easy Breakout
Mohamed Hassan
4.71 (14)
Indicators
After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!    Easy Breakout is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the Breakout strategy ! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breakouts from key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it levera
Trend Arrow Super
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
Indicators
Trend Arrow Super The indicator not repaint or change its data. A professional, yet very easy to use Forex system. The indicator gives accurate BUY\SELL signals. Trend Arrow Super is very easy to use, you just need to attach it to the chart and follow simple trading recommendations. Buy signal: Arrow + Histogram in green color, enter immediately on the market to buy. Sell signal: Arrow + Histogram of red color, enter immediately on the market to sell.
FX Levels MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Quantum Entry PRO
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicators
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Quantum Entry is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely known strategies among traders: the Breakout Strategy! This indicator produces crystal clear buy and sell signals based on breakouts of key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it uses advanced calculations to accurately confirm the breakout! When a breakout occurs, you receive instant alerts. No lag and no repai
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (8)
Indicators
ENIGMERA: The core of the market The indicator’s code has been completely rewritten. Version 3.0 adds new functionalities and removes bugs that had accumulated since the indicator’s inception. Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels. It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.  A system that works whether we are in a tre
Clear Breakout
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (2)
Indicators
The "Breakout Buy-Sell" indicator is designed to identify and highlight potential buy and sell opportunities based on price breakouts during different market sessions (Tokyo, London, and New York). This indicator helps traders clearly visualize buy and sell zones, as well as take-profit (TP) and stop-loss (SL) levels. Usage Strategy The indicator can be used as follows: Initial Setup : Select the market session and adjust the GMT offset. Market Visualization : Observe the breakout boxes drawn at
Grabber System
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Upper and Lower Reversal
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
Upper and Lower Reversal - Early forecasting system for reversal points. Allows you to find price reversal points on the boundaries of the upper and lower price movement channels. The indicator will never repaint or change the position of the signal arrows. Red arrows are a buy signal, Blue arrows are a sell signal. Adapts to any time frames and trading instruments The indicator does not repaint, it works only when the candle closes. There are several types of alerts for signals The indicator i
Algo Pumping MT4
Ihor Otkydach
4.94 (16)
Indicators
PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tra
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Volatility Scanner
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Volatility Scanner - the indicator analyzes the market condition and shows the zones of increasing volatility with histogram lines. The indicator allows you to determine the moments for entering and holding positions, working in the trend direction or when to wait out the time without trading. Input parameters allow you to independently configure the indicator for the desired trading instrument or time frame. Any time frames for use from minute to daily. There are several types of alerts. All in
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Currency Strength Matrix
Raymond Gilmour
4.5 (26)
Indicators
THE ONLY CURRENCY STRENGTH INDICATOR THAT IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION. DESIGNED FOR TREND, MOMENTUM & REVERSAL TRADERS This indicator  reads price action to confirm trend and strength . Advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator that shows you simply by looking at one chart, every currency pair that is trending and the strongest and weakest currencies driving those trends. For full details on how to use this indicator, and also how to get a FREE chart tool, please see user manual HERE
More from author
Simple Order
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (2)
Utilities
Simple order is designed to make placing pending orders as easy and fast as possible. Setting a pending order takes just two steps. 1. Double-click on the price of placing an order, after that a panel with buttons for order names appears. 2. Click on the button of the required order That's it, the pending order is set. If necessary, we adjust the order by dragging, as well as change the sizes of stop loss and take profit. Don't forget to pre-set the size of the stop loss and take profit in the S
FREE
Smart Trend Line
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
Indicator with an innovative algorithm for determining the direction of the trend. Shows the best results for determining the trend on any currency pairs, stocks, cryptocurrency without redrawing the result. It will help you immediately determine the profitability of the current pair and timeframe. Uses Price action patterns in conjunction with the author's unique algorithm. Suitable for both beginners and professionals for all types of trading. How to choose a profitable timeframe and optimize
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicators
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Not trading time
Mikhail Nazarenko
4 (2)
Indicators
There are time periods in the market, when trading is highly likely to be unprofitable. This indicator warns you about such non-trading situations and helps you preserve your money and time. Parameters Remind about non-trading periods: Expiration week - remind about the expiration week Consumer index day - remind a day before the release of Consumer index day NON FARM - remind a day before the release of NON FARM Christmas - remind a day before Christmas New Year Days 25.12 - 15.01 - remind abo
FREE
TradingSessions
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
Индикатор отображает различными цветами на фоне графика три торговые сессии. Открытие - закрытие Лондон, Нью Йорк, Токио по умолчанию. Применение Для успешной торговли важно знать начало и конец торговых сессий с наибольшей ликвидностью, так как именно в это время цена делает самые большие движения. Особенности Настройки по умолчанию - торговые сессии по Лондону, Нью Йорку, Токио. Возможность выставить свои рамки тоговых сессий Алерт при открытии сессии Показ открытия дня по GMT Настройки для
FREE
Volume Fractals
Mikhail Nazarenko
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Fractal is one of the main indicators in a number of strategies. Volume Fractals has expanded the functionality of the standard indicator version. The product features fractals sorting and displaying fractals representing both price and volume extreme points. Application Stop losses Reversal signals Placing pending orders for a fractal breakout Options Bars of history - number of chart bars the indicator is displayed for Left side minimum bars - minimum number of bars to the left of the fracta
FREE
BestTF
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
Индикатор BestTF поможет быстро выбрать самый лучший для торговли таймфрейм валютной пары или криптовалюты. Индикатор BestTF рассчитает и покажет в таблице крутизну графика (волатильность) для всех существующих таймфреймов текущего торгового инструмента. Почему важно правильно выбрать таймфрейм Выбор таймфрейма является ключевым аспектом при торговле на валютном рынке по нескольким причинам: Торговые стратегии: Различные торговые стратегии эффективны на разных таймфреймах. Например, краткосроч
FREE
BackTester FX
Mikhail Nazarenko
Utilities
BackTester FX — симулятор  ручной торговли MetaTrader 4 . Позволяет моделировать рыночные условия на исторических данных в тестере стратегий, вручную открывать и закрывать сделки, анализировать торговые стратегии без рисков потерять. Ключевые возможности Эмуляция ручной торговли в визуальном тестере стратегий Совместимость с любыми инструментами и таймфреймами Быстрое управление ордерами (открытие/закрытие) Настройки объема сделки, Stop Loss, Take Profit Работает как в тестере стратегий так и на
FREE
OffsetGMT
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (1)
Utilities
Script for quickly determining the time offset of your broker's server relative to GMT. For correct operation in the strategy tester, many Expert Advisors require GMT time to be entered in the settings for the terminal where testing is being performed. Developers are forced to enter the GMT offset for testing separately, as such functions are not provided in the tester. This script can help quickly determine the time offset in your terminal relative to GMT. Parameters Day light saving time for
FREE
Del All Orders
Mikhail Nazarenko
Utilities
A script for group removal of orders of a given type. To delete, drag the script onto the chart and in the pop-up window select the type of orders to be deleted and click OK. Settings Types of orders to delete - order types to be deleted or closed ALL_PENDING - OP_BUYLIMIT, OP_SELLLIMIT, OP_BUYSTOP, OP_SELLSTOP ALL_LIMIT - OP_BUYLIMIT, OP_SELLLIMIT ALL_STOP - OP_BUYSTOP, OP_SELLSTOP ALL_MARKET - OP_BUY, OP_SELL ALL_LIMIT_BUY - OP_BUYLIMIT ALL_LIMIT_SELL - OP_SELLLIMIT ALL_STOP_BUY - OP_BUYSTOP A
FREE
POC level
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (1)
Indicators
POC level is the most important tool for trading in the Forex market when it is impossible to see real volumes. The POC level displays the Point Of Control (POC) levels of the   Market Profile   on the chart for the area marked with a rectangle. This indicator will significantly improve the accuracy of your position entries. The indicator automatically calculates the POC level for any array of candles marked with a rectangular area. Application To get the POC level, just create and drag a rectan
POC line
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (2)
Indicators
Индикатор POC line автоматически находит накопления крупных игроков и отображает структуру перетекания объемов, в виде линии проходящей по уровням Point Of Control (POC) - максимальных горизонтальных объемов. Незаменим для торговли на рынке FOREX. Применение Уровни установки лимитных ордеров Уровни за которые прячут стоплосс Для переноса стоплосса в качестве трала Установите индикатор на любой график, и он самостоятельно найдет и выделит уровни Point Of Control свечных флетов и накоплений. Расч
MultyTrend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator combines the principles of    Price Action    and a unique filtering algorithm with feedback for the three movings, this allows you to determine the pivot points and the current trend on any timeframe with a high probability.   MultyTrend PA is an evolution of the Trend PA indicator and can be used on the principle of the three Elder screens, with everything you need is displayed on the same graph. Line 1 fast moving, Line 2 main moving, Line 3 - slow moving to determine the direct
Scalper gun
Mikhail Nazarenko
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Scalper gun   - the main weapon for trade in scalping and swing, with visualization and alert of entry points. The indicator works in both trend and non-trend market conditions. Suitable for beginners and experienced traders. SCALPER GUN surpasses popular top indicators of this site in speed, quality of visualization and accuracy of entry !!! Before buying, download the Scalper gun demo and compare it with similar indicators for scalping in the MT4 tester. Features This is a complete trading sy
Fractal Pro
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
Fractal Pro   is a professional version of the display of fractals with additional filtering. Visualizes fractals by price and volume. Suitable for defining entry points for scalping and swing, as well as for intra-day, mid-term trading. Fractals - candles on which the price turned in the opposite direction. Volumetric fractal is an extremum not only in price, but also maximum in volume. Features Visualizes the location of price reversals. Marks candles that are fractals both in price and volum
Simple trend
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (1)
Indicators
Simple trend   is a professional version of the trend indicator and entry points. It uses Price action and a unique filtering algorithm to determine the trend. Shows the change in the direction of price movement on any currency pairs, without redrawing the result. Suitable for determining entry points for scalping and swing, as well as for intraday, medium-term trading. Features Marks trend reversal locations and directions. Suitable for all types of trading, in any markets. Allows you to enter
Fractal Zig Zag
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
A   professional version of the ZigZag indicator for visualizing the structure of price movements by fractals. Fractal ZigZag fixes the flaws of the standard version of the ZigZag indicator MT4. It uses Price action and a unique filtering algorithm to determine fractals. Suitable for all types of trading. Ideal for trading according to the WM pattern "Sniper" strategy !!! Features Marks the place of price reversal during the formation of a new fractal with specified parameters. Suitable for al
Momentum Pro
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
Professional version of the Momentum indicator. Works great on trending currency pairs, and also accurately shows where to top up positions by trend. It displays the direction of entry on the chart with arrows and alerts when an entry point appears. With a minimal interface has high functionality. Features It has no lag and gives a noticeable advantage over the standard Momentum indicator Simple and intuitive graphical interface, minimum settings. Settings of each moving for your trading style.
Momentum DX
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator shows points for the continuation of the trend for currency pairs with the participation of the USD dollar with a probability of more than 80%. The algorithm is based on comparing the momentum of the current currency pair with the momentum of the DX dollar index at the current time. Using the dollar index allows us to evaluate not only the current pair, but the entire picture for all major currencies at once. This approach increases the reliability and reduces the number of false p
Imbalance SM
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
Imbalance is one of the important zones on the chart, to which the price will always strive to cover it. It is from the imbalance zone that the market most often makes significant reversals, rollbacks and gives entry points that you can successfully trade. In the   Smart Money   concept, the imbalance zone is used to find an entry point, as well as a place for take profit at the level of imbalance overlap by the price. Until the imbalance is overlapped, it is the closest target for the price. Ho
Sessions master
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
Session master - индикатор торговых сессий с расширенными возможностями. По умолчанию отображает Азиатскую, Лондонскую и Нью Йоркскую сессии, с возможностью самостоятельно настроить каждую сессию индикатора под свою торговлю.  Описание Отображает прямоугольной областью заданный период в часах дня Максимум и минимум сессии соответствуют максимам и минимумам прямоугольных областей сессий Индивидуальная настройка для каждой сессии, имя, цвет, период в часах Автоматически переводит время сессий зада
Liquidity DWM
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
Индикатор LiquidityDWM  отображает на графике не перекрытую дневную, недельную, месячную ликвидность и предназначен для определения предрасположенности направления ценового движения.  В концепции движения цены рынок всегда стремиться в сторону ликвидности для ее снятия, поэтому для торговли очень важно знать рыночную предрасположенность движения цены. Индикатор LiquidityDWM покажет вам самые важные уровни ближайшей ликвидности, куда стремиться рынок в первую очередь. Знание первоочередной цели д
Divergentor
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
Divergentor — это продвинутый индикатор предназначенный для выявления дивергенции - точек   расхождения цены у двух различных пар с известной корреляцией. Например  EURUSD и индекса доллара DXY, USDCHF и EURUSD, ETHUSD и BTCUSD, Nasdaq100 и SP500 и тп. Индикатор использует фундаментальную закономерность движения цены за основным активом и дает преимущество в более раннем определении разворота на текущей паре. Индикатор может быть использован как готовая стратегия входа. Идеально подходит как для
BackTester Pro
Mikhail Nazarenko
Utilities
BackTester Pro is a manual trading simulator for historical data in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester. It allows you to simulate market conditions, manually open and close trades, and analyze strategies without risking your deposit. Main Features Manual trading emulation in MT4 visual strategy tester Compatible with any symbols and timeframes Fast order execution (open/close) Customizable lot size, Stop Loss, and Take Profit Integrated logging and trade statistics in MT4 tester Perfect tool for s
Simple Trend MT5
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
Simple trend mt5   is a professional version of the trend indicator and entry points. It uses Price action and a unique filtering algorithm to determine the trend. Shows the change in the direction of price movement on any currency pairs, without redrawing the result. Suitable for determining entry points for scalping and swing, as well as for intraday, medium-term trading. Features Marks trend reversal locations and directions. Suitable for all types of trading, in any markets. Allows you to en
Fast Trend MT5
Mikhail Nazarenko
4 (1)
Indicators
Fast trend  - профессиональная версия индикатора определения направления тренда и точек входа. Индикатор с высокой вероятностью определяет направление тренда на любых валютных парах, акциях, криптовалюте без перерисовки результата.   Для определения тренда использует Price action и авторский уникальный алгоритм фильтрации.     Подходит для всех видов торговли, как для скальпинга так и для  долгосрочной торговли. Данная версия индикатора это другая ветка эволюции алгоритма индикатора Simple Trend
POC level MT5
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
The indicator automatically calculates       and displays the level of the maximum       real   volume Point Of Control (POC) of the Market Profile for the   array of candles   highlighted by a rectangular area. This will significantly increase the accuracy of your position entries when trading POC bounces and reversals. Attention when testing the demo version!   In the MT5 strategy tester , there is no possibility of dragging a rectangle and this is a problem of limitations of the MT5 strategy
Range profile
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
The indicator automatically calculates the level and   real volume       Point of control, and also displays the market profile for an array of candles, within the boundaries of a rectangle. If your strategy is based on taking profit on a rebound from price accumulations,   the Range profile indicator will become the main tool in scalping trading. Point of control is calculated based on the total volume for each tick or minute candles, depending on the settings and trading timeframe. In the abse
Fractals
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
The Fractals indicator displays on the chart only fractals with the specified parameters in the indicator settings. This allows you to more accurately record a trend reversal, excluding false reversals. According to the classical definition of a fractal, it is a candlestick - an extremum on the chart, which was not crossed by the price of 2 candles before and 2 candles after the appearance of a fractal candle. This indicator provides the ability to adjust the number of candles before and after t
Smart trend line mt5
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
Индикатор с уникальным авторским алгоритмом определения направления тренда. Показывает лучшие результаты определения тренда на любых валютных парах, акциях, криптовалюте без перерисовки результата. Имеет встроенную статистику, что поможет сразу определить прибыльность текущей пары и таймфрейма. Использует паттерны Price action в связке с уникальным алгоритмом фильтрации. Подходит как новичкам так и профессионалам для всех видов торговли. Как выбрать прибыльный таймфрейм и оптимизировать индикато
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review