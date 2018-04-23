Not trading time
- Indicators
-
Mikhail NazarenkoМое кредо как программиста и трейдера:
1. Простота, легкость и универсальность кода.
2. Максимальная автоматизация процессов.
3. Минимальное количество настроек.
4. Минимальная загрузка графика виджетами, только самое необходимое.
- Version: 1.0
There are time periods in the market, when trading is highly likely to be unprofitable. This indicator warns you about such non-trading situations and helps you preserve your money and time.
Parameters
Remind about non-trading periods:
- Expiration week - remind about the expiration week
- Consumer index day - remind a day before the release of Consumer index day
- NON FARM - remind a day before the release of NON FARM
- Christmas - remind a day before Christmas
- New Year Days 25.12 - 15.01 - remind about the New Year period
- Easter week - remind about Easter
- Monday - remind about Monday
- Friday - remind about Friday
- First day of month - remind about the first day of the month
- Latest day of month - remind about the last day of the month
- Friday 13 - remind about Friday the 13th
Your trading hours
- Start of trade hour, 0-24 - start hour of the trading session
- End of trade hour, 0-24 - end hour of the trading session
Warnings
- Comment on/off - show information in the comments
- Alert on/off - show information in the alert
- Visually on/off - show the warning message
If you know other non-trading situations, send information about them to the author and they will be added to this indicator in the update.
Good work, keep it up bro. Thumbs up.