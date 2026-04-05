RectangleInd

One of the most successful strategies in Forex, stick and metal market, is rectangle pattern. A hard pattern to find in multiple time frames, but, We made it so very easy for you.

You can turn on this indicator in different currency pairs with different time frames and set the alarm on your computer or mobile phone.

Working with this strategy is easy and enjoyable.

Telegram: https://t.me/triangleexpert

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Note: This indicator does not show the market past. Take a back test to see past results.