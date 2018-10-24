GND Entry Signals
- Indicators
-
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This is indicator signals entry buy or sell for trader. It notification price entry to trader and price Stop Loss and price Take Profit. Indicator price for entry orders Pending Limit.
Input Parameters
- On Alert - true/false (Displays a message in a separate window.)
- On Send Notification - false/true. (Sends push notifications to the mobile terminals, whose Meta Quotes IDs are specified in the "Notifications" tab. (Strict use restrictions are set for the SendNotification() function: no more than 2 calls per second and not more than 10 calls per minute. Monitoring the frequency of use is dynamic. The function can be disabled in case of the restriction violation.))
- Color Signal Up - Color for signals entry buy.
- Color Signal Down - Color for signals entry sell.
- Color Take Profit - Color for take profit.
- Color Stop Loss - Color for stop loss.
- Color Pending Limit 1 - Color for orders Pending Limit 1.
- Color Pending Limit 2 - Color for orders Pending Limit 2.