Colored Market Hours

As the title says, this is an indicator that shows the current open market (session).

It has 4 sessions with customizable schedule :

1. London session,

2. New York session,

3. Sydney session,

4. Tokyo session.





Indicator inputs:

- The color of each session.

- The open time and close time of the sessions.

- The line width.





The objective of the indicator, is to follow each sessions, observe at what times are multiple sessions open, and thus take the chance of the high market movements.