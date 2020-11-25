An arrow is formed on the current candle and indicates the direction of the next candle and the possible direction of the trend in the future.





The signal can sometimes drop out.





The trade is entered at the Next candlestick. .









its advantages:





accuracy of signals.

complete absence of redrawing.

You can choose absolutely any tool.

the indicator will provide many profitable and accurate signals

there is alert, push, email of seeing ...

no need to pile up a live chart with different indicators that contradict each other, or build tools

It is recommended to open deals for 2 candles pluses of the indicator: 1. leading signals. 2. high accuracy of played. 3. frequency of occurrence of signals. minuses: 1.false signals ......



