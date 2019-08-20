Higher timeframe candles
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The indicator draws candles of the selected high timeframe on the current chart.
It supports both standard timeframes and custom ones set in minutes.
Built-in support for displaying the size of the candle, its body, as well as the upper and lower shadows.
Alerts when High / Low breaks the previous candlestick of the selected timeframe.
Customized types of elements for the simultaneous operation of several indicators on the same chart.