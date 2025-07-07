Fractals scanner MT5

This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies fractals patterns. As a bonus it can also scan for Parabolic SAR (pSAR) trend changes. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system.

Features



Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Apply the indicator to just one chart and instantly monitor the entire market.

Can monitor every time frame, from M1 to MN, and sends you a real-time alert when when the pattern or trend change has been identified. All Metatrader native alert types are supported.



Can use RSI and/or moving average as trend filters to properly identify potential reversals.

The indicator includes an interactive panel. When clicking on an item a new chart will be opened with the symbol and time frame in question.

The indicator can write the signals to a text file or to global variables which both can b e used by an own developed Expert Advisor (EA) for auto trading. You can find more information about the content and location of the text file in the blog.



e used by an own developed Expert Advisor (EA) for auto trading. You can find more information about the content and location of the text file in the blog. Can also be used in single chart mode (scanning only current chart).



Input parameters



The description and explanation of the input parameters can be found here.

Important



Please note that due to the multi functionality neither buy and sell advice nor lines and arrows will be drawn on the chart where the indicator is installed (except for single chart mode). An arrow showing the pattern will be drawn on the chart which will be opened by clicking on a signal in the panel.

It is highly advisable to put the indicator on a clean (empty) chart without any other indicators or Expert Advisors on it which could interfere with the scanner.



