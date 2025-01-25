Supply Demand levels

Among the top indicators offered here on the market in terms of value for money. I recommend you to read the product's blog (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This supply and demand zone indicator draws the zones on the chart and sends alerts when the price has reached or broken a zone. It has support for one nested zones (zones on one other time frame than the current) which will also be drawn on the chart and involve alerts. It i