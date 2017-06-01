Master candle strategy

5

Features

  • This is an indicator that recognizes a special type of Inside Bar formation which is formed by a Master candle followed by 4 smaller candles (please see the strategy explanation below).
  • Plots buy/sell stop lines on the chart as well as well as take profit and stop loss levels. The TP/SL levels are based on the Average True Range (ATR) indicator.
  • Object colors are changeable.
  • Sends you a real-time alert when a Master candle formation is identified - sound / pop-up / email / push notification.

Once a suggestion is given, you can confirm it with your own chart analysis. Generally the best setups to be traded are the ones occurring around important supports/resistances, round numbers, supply and demand zones, etc.

If you would like to use this indicator on multiple charts you might consider taking advantage of the inside bars scanning in my Pennants and Triangles scanner which you can find here.

Input parameters

  • Number of inside candles: For best signal quality it is recommended to set it to 4. Please see the strategy explanation below.
  • Maximum candles signal is valid for: This setting controls how for how long the suggested entry level lines will expand.
  • Distance in pips for buy/sell stop: The offset/buffer for the entry lines. Recommended at least 5 pips away for Master candle high/low.
  • Minimum master candle size in pips: Please see the strategy explanation below.
  • Maximum master candle size in pips: Please see the strategy explanation below.
  • Wait for candle close: true/false. Default is True. If set to False then the alert will come already when the 4 thcandle opens.
  • Ignore wicks on inside bars: true/false. Default is False. If set to True then wicks are allowed above/below the Master candle high/low.
  • Ignore wicks on master bar: true/false.
  • ATR Period: Period for the Average True Range indicator. Default is 14.
  • TP 1 ATR multiplier: Used for the first take profit level.
  • TP 2 ATR multiplier: Used for the second take profit level.
  • SL ATR multiplier: Used for stop loss level.
  • Objects: In this section you can change the colors of the Master formation rectangle and the buy/sell stop lines. You can also set the width of the buy/sell stop lines.
  • Max history candles: For how many candles back in time the formation will be drawn on the chart.
  • Alerts: Set to true for each alert type you would like to receive. All alert types are supported.


Strategy

Master Candle (MC) is a trading strategy based on a candle formation where the first (master) candle is followed by 4 smaller candles which are inside the first candle. The whole formation is built of 5 candles, independent of if bearish or bullish.

Timeframes: H1 and H4 charts. Even if the MC strategy works best on H1 it can be traded on all timeframe and currency pairs. Mainly on H4, H1 and M30 charts.

Currency pairs: Trades best on volatile pairs such as GBPUSD and GBPJPY.

After breaking MC high/low a position will be taken in the direction of the break. It is recommended that the MC has a size of 40 to 100 pips (but it depends on the volatility of the currency pair in question). It is also recommended to put stop orders for instance 5 pips above and below the MC high/low.

Some traders also use the rule that a break in any direction should occur during the next 3 candles after the MC creation (5 thcandle). Anyway, it is highly recommended to cancel any stop order if there is no break after 24 hours.

Finally it is for better results recommended to trade in the direction of the trend as well as to avoid trading at strong and important price levels - resistances and supports. It is also advisable not to trade MC which appears inside another MC.

Reviews 4
intan08
1388
intan08 2021.09.01 11:54 
 

Great!

suresh2425
236
suresh2425 2020.09.21 16:53 
 

very good indicator.Need your own strategy.

nsrajpal
268
nsrajpal 2020.07.22 07:01 
 

Great Tool especially in trending markets. I have also bought the scanner so far so good. Pls guide if this indicator is available in mt5 as I want to trade 2 min charts and it would only be possible in mt5. my email is nsrajpal@gmail.com

Recommended products
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicators
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Indicators
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
Stratos Pali
Michela Russo
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Stratos Pali Indicator   is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost! Dow
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicators
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicators
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (4)
Indicators
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Wave Wolf MT4
Andrei Salanevich
Indicators
The Wave Wold MT4 Forex indicator is designed to search for Wolf waves and display them in the current window of the trading terminal. An excellent indicator for traders who use Wolf waves in trading. Its application in trading strategies will significantly increase their efficiency and profitability. INFORMATION ABOUT THE INDICATOR Unlike other Wolf wave indicators, the Wave Wold MT4 forex indicator has a number of features that significantly increase its effectiveness: The first is the Ope
Ask Candles Indicator
Thomas Tiozzo
Indicators
Are you tired of the uncertainty that arises when your orders fail to stop at a specific line due to the spread? Look no further! Introducing our  indicator that plots candlesticks based on the Ask price instead of the traditional bid-based chart commonly used in MQL4. With this indicator, you can say goodbye to the frustrations caused by the bid-based chart, as it provides you with a more accurate representation of market movements. By utilizing the Ask price, which represents the price at whic
Insider Scalper Binary
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Insider Scalper Binary This tool is designed to trade binary options. for short temporary spends. to make a deal is worth the moment of receiving the signal and only 1 candle if it is m1 then only for a minute and so in accordance with the timeframe. for better results, you need to select well-volatile charts.... recommended currency pairs eur | usd, usd | jpy .... the indicator is already configured, you just have to add it to the chart and trade .... The indicator signals the next candle.
Trend Deviation
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
Trend indicator with calculation of dynamic levels and signaling their intersection. Description of input parameters: StepTF = true; - Calculation of the indicator by closing the bar (true) or by each tick (false) BarsCount = 300; - Number of settlement bars Price = PRICE_CLOSE; - Type of price used TimeFrame = PERIOD_CURRENT; - Estimated timeframe TrendPeriod = 9; - Trend calculation period TrendDeviations = 4.9; - coefficient of deviation PeriodTrendSmooth = 1; - Trend smoothing perio
Stepping Trend
Mpendulo Chiliza
Indicators
The Stepping Trend Indicator     The Steppi ng Trend indicator uses the  average true range  (ATR indicator) in its calculation. This gives you control to set your own average true range period, I set the Default as 10.   Indicator Details. Green Arrow Up: This means you are at the starting point of a new bullish trend, it’s time to buy.   Red  Arrow  Down : This means you are at the starting point of a new  bearish  trend, it’ s time to sell .   What if you miss the Arrow Signal?   No prob
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indicators
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
Color Stochastic TRI
Huu Tri Nguyen
Indicators
Color Stochastic Enhanced Stochastic Oscillator with Cross Detection and Visual Signal Support Overview Color Stochastic is a customized version of the classic Stochastic Oscillator designed for momentum analysis and crossover visualization. The indicator provides color-based signal marking and configurable crossover detection at user-defined overbought and oversold levels. It can be used as part of: Momentum analysis Mean reversion workflows DCA-based strategies Multi-indicator confirmation sys
Matrixs
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Matrix is a Forex arrow indicator. Displays signals simply and clearly! The arrows show the direction of the transaction, and are colored accordingly, which can be seen in the screenshots. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for an arrow to appear in the desired direction - I opened a deal. An arrow formed in the opposite direction - closed the deal. The indicator also displays the lines with the help of which the arrow signals are formed, taking into account the int
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Trend Oscillator - is an advanced custom  Crypto_Forex indicator, efficient trading tool! Advanced new calculation method is used - 20 options for parameter "Price for calculation". Smoothest oscillator ever developed. Green color for upward trends,  Red color for downward trends. Oversold values: below 5, O verbought values: over 95. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator. With PC and Mobile alerts. Click here to see high quality Trading Robot
Phase Analytics Pro
Sabina Fik
Indicators
Phase Analytics Pro: Advanced Cyclic Market Analyzer Phase Analytics Pro is a sophisticated technical tool designed for traders who prioritize mathematical precision over lag-heavy traditional indicators. Based on the principles of digital signal processing, this indicator decomposes price action into phase and quadrature components to identify the dominant market cycle. How it works: The algorithm calculates the instantaneous phase of the market, allowing it to distinguish between trending and
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicators
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Point61 Indicator
Evgeniy Machok
5 (1)
Indicators
The Point61 indicator is the result of many years of monitoring of price behavior of currency pairs and metals. It is not a secret, that in times of uncertainty, traders are looking for possible levels of support and resistance - the point, where price should stop its movement. There are 2 possible scenarios at these points: 1. Reverse (correction) to the opposite direction; 2. Breakthrough to continue movement. Very often these points are used to set stop orders - TakeProfit or StopLoss
SFT Trendmeister
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Signal trend indicator. Detects the direction of the trend and is coloured accordingly.  Has built in audible and visual alerts when trends change. Can send notifications to your phone or email. Allows Trend and Counter-Trend trading. Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies. Can be used with binary options. Distinctive features No re-drawing; Simple and clear settings; Four types of alerts; Works on all timeframes and all trading tools; Suitable
Long island reversal
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a
Laser Trend
Nicolas Zouein
Indicators
The trend is your friend! This is what this indicator is all about. Follow this famous saying and be safe. Characteristics: Buy/Sell signals fixed on the close of a bar. Works on all symbols and all timeframes. Clear visual market trend laser line, Buy/Sell signal arrows, market strength meter, TP1 & TP2 boxes. Visual signals when to enter, when to exit the market. No repainting. Compatible with Flexible EA for trading automation. (Ask for a free set file optimized to perform 2010-2018) Parame
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Indicators
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
AIS Forest Fire Trend
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
One of the number sequences is called "Forest Fire Sequence". It has been recognized as one of the most beautiful new sequences. Its main feature is that this sequence avoids linear trends, even the shortest ones. It is this property that formed the basis of this indicator. When analyzing a financial time series, this indicator tries to reject all possible trend options. And only if he fails, then he recognizes the presence of a trend and gives the appropriate signal. This approach allows one t
Smart Reversal Oscillator Pro
Atventius Bayu Riswanto
Indicators
## Smart Reversal Oscillator Pro Smart Reversal Oscillator Pro is an advanced hybrid trading utility designed for MetaTrader 4 that reinvents volatility and momentum analysis. Instead of analyzing raw price action, this indicator applies mathematical Bollinger Bands directly onto the Relative Strength Index (RSI) array data within a separate sub-window. Standard fixed oversold and overbought levels (like 30 and 70) often fail during strong market expansions. This professional oscillator solve
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
3.5 (4)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
Beast Super Signal
Florian Zuercher
4.73 (89)
Indicators
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (12)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.78 (9)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
TMM Channel System
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
More from author
Multi indicator divergence MT5
Jan Flodin
4.8 (44)
Indicators
The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an indicator or oscillator. It identifies both regular and hidden divergences. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. For higher probability setups I can recommend you to use my Supply Demand indicator and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. The optimal scenario is if it
FREE
Supply Demand levels
Jan Flodin
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator draws supply and demand zones on the chart. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Please also check out the paid version which offers much more. My recommendation is to look for trading opportunities where the first zone test occurs after at least 25 bars. Features The zones have 3 colors (adjustable by input). Dark color for untested zone, medium for tested zone and light for broken zone . The p
FREE
Multi oscillator divergence MT5
Jan Flodin
4.73 (11)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that   it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. The indicator comes with a fully functional Expert Advisor. The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an oscillator/indicator. It identifies both regular and hidden divergences. It has a RSI, Bollinger Bands and ATR filter options which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. The indicator also offers options to
Supply Demand levels MT4
Jan Flodin
Indicators
This indicator draws supply and demand zones on the chart. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Please also check out the   paid version   which offers much more. My recommendation is to look for trading opportunities where the first zone test occurs after at least 25 bars. Features The zones have 3 colors (adjustable by input). Dark color for untested zone, medium for tested zone   and light for broken zone .
FREE
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Alert MT5
Jan Flodin
4.85 (13)
Indicators
This indicator can send alerts when a Heiken Ashi Smoothed color change occurs. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can send all types of alerts. Option to delay the alert one or more bars in order to confirm the color (trend) change. Input parameters Candle shift for alert: Default is 1. Setting it to 0 will alert you on color change on the current candle. This should be regarded as a pending (uncon
FREE
Triple Moving Average EA MT4
Jan Flodin
5 (4)
Experts
Please if possible consider buying the MT5 version   which offers more functionaIity . I also recommend you to read the product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the EA offers. This Expert advisor's (EA) main strategy is to place trades when 3 moving averages (MA) are in consecutive alignment and at a certain distance from each other (it can be used for instance for a not very well known strategy used by some institutional traders, which involves the
Double divergence scanner
Jan Flodin
4 (7)
Indicators
This multi indicator/oscillator (hereafter indicator), multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and one, two or three indicators. It identifies both regular/classical (trend reversal) and hidden (trend continuation) divergences. It has RSI and MA trend filter options which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerfu
Flosoft Supply Demand MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (3)
Indicators
Probably among the top indicators offered here on the market in terms of value for money. I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This supply and demand zone indicator draws the zones on the chart and sends alerts when the price has reached or broken a zone. It has support  for one nested zones (zones on one other time frame than the current)  which will also be drawn on the chart and involve ale
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Alert
Jan Flodin
4.36 (11)
Indicators
This indicator can send alerts when a Heiken Ashi Smoothed color change occurs. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can send all types of alerts. Option to delay the alert one bar in order to confirm the color (trend) change. Input parameters Wait for candle close: 'true' or 'false'. Setting it to 'true' will delay the alert to the opening of the bar following the bar where the color change occurred.
FREE
Multi indicator divergence
Jan Flodin
4.43 (7)
Indicators
The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an indicator or oscillator. It identifies bullish and bearish hidden or regular (classical) divergences. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. For higher probability setups I can recommend you to use my  Supply Demand indicator  and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. T
FREE
Double top bottom scanner with RSI filter
Jan Flodin
4.4 (10)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies double or triple top/bottom formations or a following neckline breakout (confirmed top/bottom). It offers filters for RSI overbought/oversold, candle patterns (pin bar, engulfing, tweezer, morning/evening star, three line strike) and divergences (MACD, OsMA, Awesome (AO), RSI, CCI, Stochastic) whic
Double top bottom scanner with RSI filter MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (2)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies double or triple top/bottom formations or a following neckline breakout (confirmed top/bottom). It offers RSI, pin bar, engulfing, tweezer, morning/evening star filters as well divergence filter options which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. The indicator can also be used
Flosoft Supply Demand MT4
Jan Flodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Please if possible consider buying the   MT5 version  which at the moment offers more functionaIity. I also recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This supply and demand zone indicator draws the zones on the chart and sends alerts when the price has reached or broken a zone. It is also possible to use it to be alerted about regular double tops/bottoms instead of zones. It is possible to use RSI, vo
Double divergence scanner MT5
Jan Flodin
4.71 (7)
Indicators
This multi indicator/oscillator (hereafter indicator), multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and one, two or three indicators. It identifies both regular/classical (trend reversal) and hidden (trend continuation) divergences. It has RSI and MA trend filter options which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerfu
Engulfing scanner with RSI filter MT5
Jan Flodin
Indicators
I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for engulfing and tweezer formations.  The indicator can also be used in single chart mode. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. A
Engulfing scanner with RSI filter
Jan Flodin
Indicators
I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for engulfing and tweezer formations. The indicator can also be used in single chart mode. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Ap
Pennants and triangles scanner MT5
Jan Flodin
Indicators
This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies high-probability breakout patterns. It does this by identifying strong, symmetrical pennants and triangles. This pattern  DOES NOT  appear very often on higher timeframes. But when it does, it is a very high-probability setup. The indicator also includes an Inside bars scanner. It can for example be used to detect a special type of Inside bars formation which is formed by a Master candle (MC) followed by 4 inside candles (please see the
Pinbar scanner with RSI filter
Jan Flodin
3.5 (2)
Indicators
This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for pin bars. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Apply the indicator to just one chart and instantly monitor the entire market. Can monitors every time frame, from M1 to MN, and sends you a real-time alert when a pin bar is identified. All Metatrader native alert types
Pennants and triangles scanner
Jan Flodin
5 (5)
Indicators
This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies high-probability breakout patterns. It does this by identifying strong, symmetrical pennants and triangles. This pattern DOES NOT appear very often on higher time frames. But when it does, it is a very high-probability setup. The indicator also includes an Inside bars scanner. It can for example be used to detect a special type of Inside bars formation which is formed by a Master candle (MC) followed by 4 inside candles (please see the
Candle patterns scanner with RSI filter
Jan Flodin
4.92 (12)
Indicators
This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for Pin bars, Morning/Evening stars, Engulfings, Tweezers, Three line strikes, Inside bars and Pennants and Triangles. The indicator can also be used in single chart mode. Please read more about this option in the product's blog . Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. App
Three line candle scanner with RSI filter
Jan Flodin
Indicators
I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi symbol and multi time frame indicator scans for the following candlestick patterns (please see screenshot for explanation of the patterns): Three white soldiers (reversal>continuation pattern) Three black crows (reversal>continuation pattern) Bullish and bearish Three line strike (reversal pattern) The patterns do not appear very often on higher
Moving average crossover scanner
Jan Flodin
4.92 (13)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator can identify the following 5 crosses: when a fast moving average crosses a slow moving average line. when price has reached a single moving average (closed above/below or just bounced). when a triple moving average formation has appeared (all 3 MA:s in consecutive alignment). when the MACD main line crosses t
Multi oscillator divergence
Jan Flodin
4.67 (3)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This indicator for Metatrader 4 identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an oscillator/indicator. It identifies both bullish and bearish divergences. It has a RSI filter option which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. The indicator also offers options to wait for an Engulfing formation, Donchian channel breakout or for p
Multi oscillator divergence scanner
Jan Flodin
5 (6)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that   it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi oscillator, multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an oscillator/indicator. It identifies both regular/classical (trend reversal) and hidden (trend continuation) divergences. It has moving average, RSI/Bollinger, ADX, pin bar and engulfing filter options which makes it possible to filter
Stochastics crossover scanner
Jan Flodin
5 (1)
Indicators
This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies when the stochastics signal line (D) crosses the stochastics main line (K) as well as options  to scan for main line and signal line level crossovers.  As a bonus it can also scan for Bollinger bands and RSI overbought/oversold crosses. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the sam
Averaging down EA
Jan Flodin
5 (1)
Experts
This cost averaging Expert advisor (EA) places additional trades in the same direction as the original (manually opened) order when the price goes against you. It can be used as a grid system or as pure martingale system (exponential increasing of lot size) or smoothed martingale (for instance linear increasing of the lot size). Due to the risk involved, this EA is more suitable for intermediate to advanced traders who are well aware of how to handle risk management and trading an already profit
Trend dashboard
Jan Flodin
1 (1)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol trend indicator sends an alert when a strong trend or trend reversal has been identified. It can do so by selecting to build up the dashboard using Moving average (single or double ( both MA:s aligned and price above/below both ) ), RSI, Bollinger bands, ADX, Composite index, Parabolic SAR, Awesome (AO), MACD (signal l
Divergence dashboard
Jan Flodin
4.64 (11)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol divergence dashboard indicator sends an alert when one or two different divergences have been identified. It can be used with all time frames from M1 to MN. It is possible to enable moving average or RSI trend filter to filter out only the strongest setups. It should be combined with your own confirmation rules, techni
Trend reversal dashboard
Jan Flodin
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator sends an alert when one or more trend reversal candle patterns have been identified on several time frames. It can be used with all time frames from M5 to MN. It is possible to enable moving average or RSI trend filter to filter out only the strongest setups. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this
Chart patterns scanner
Jan Flodin
4.67 (6)
Indicators
I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies double top/bottom, head & shoulders, pennant/triangle and flag patterns. It is also possible to setup alerts only when a neckline/triangle/flagpole breakout has occured (neckline breakout = confirmed signal for top/bottoms and head & shoulders).  The indicator can also be used in single chart mode.
Filter:
SERGEI STOVBA
558
SERGEI STOVBA 2022.01.19 12:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jan Flodin
143456
Reply from developer Jan Flodin 2022.01.19 12:54
Hello, I am sorry to hear that you are not satisfied with the indicator. I see that it was 4 minutes between your purchase and your review. Maybe you can specify it more in detail what is not working as expected (technical issue?) and I might be able to help you to improve you experience. Always better to ask me first if something is missing of not behaving as expected before hurrying up with a review :-) Best regards, Jan
intan08
1388
intan08 2021.09.01 11:54 
 

Great!

suresh2425
236
suresh2425 2020.09.21 16:53 
 

very good indicator.Need your own strategy.

nsrajpal
268
nsrajpal 2020.07.22 07:01 
 

Great Tool especially in trending markets. I have also bought the scanner so far so good. Pls guide if this indicator is available in mt5 as I want to trade 2 min charts and it would only be possible in mt5. my email is nsrajpal@gmail.com

Reply to review