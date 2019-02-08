Trend dashboard

I recommend you to read the product's blog (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers.

This multi time frame and multi symbol trend indicator sends an alert when a strong trend or trend reversal has been identified. It can do so by selecting to build up the dashboard using Moving average (single or double (both MA:s aligned and price above/below both)), RSI, Bollinger bands, ADX, Composite index, Parabolic SAR, Awesome (AO), MACD (signal line), Stochastics crossovers or Hull moving average. It can be used with all time frames from M5 to MN. The colors in the dashboard are green for bullish, red for bearish and blue for neutral (indicator values not in range).

Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system.

Features



The indicator can write the signals to global variables which can be used by an Expert Advisor for auto trading.

It is possible to select the time frames to be used.

Continuously performs a trend strength rank sorting within the dashboard. It is possible to disable this sorting though to make it easier finding a specific symbol. The symbols will then be visible in the same order as they have been entered in the Symbols parameter or in the order they are visible in the Market Watch window.

By clicking inside a rectangle a new chart will be opened with the symbol and time frame in question.

It is enough to place the indicator on one chart and you will receive an alert from any symbol of your choice. All alert types are supported.

Input parameters



Please find the description and explanation of the input parameters here.

Please note that this indicator is not supported in the strategy tester. It will also not draw lines and arrows or sell and buy advice on any chart. The indicator must be put on a M5 chart, a clean (emtpy) chart without any other indicators or Expert Advisors on it which could interfere with the dashboard. The dashboard will be loaded in an indicator window which you can then expand to cover the whole chart.



