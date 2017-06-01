Candle patterns scanner with RSI filter

4.92

This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for Pin bars, Morning/Evening stars, Engulfings, Tweezers, Three line strikes, Inside bars and Pennants and Triangles. The indicator can also be used in single chart mode. Please read more about this option in the product's blog. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system.

Features

  • Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Apply the indicator to just one chart and instantly monitor the entire market.
  • Monitors every time frame, from M1 to MN, and sends you a real-time alert (pop-up, push or mail) when a pattern is identified.
  • Can use RSI and Bollinger bands as filter for pin bar, morning/evening star, engulfing and tweezer formations in order to properly identify potential reversals.
  • Can use moving average as a major trend filter and ADX as volality filter.
  • The indicator includes an interactive panel. When clicking on an item a new chart will be opened with the symbol and time frame in question.
  • The indicator can write the signals to a file which can be used by an Expert Advisor for auto trading.

The Pennant and Triangles scanning identifies high-probability breakout patterns. It does this by identifying strong, symmetrical Pennants and Triangles. This pattern DOES NOT appear very often on higher time frames. But when it does, it is a very high-probability setup. Please see screenshots here.

Input parameters

The description and explanation of the input parameters can be found here.

Important

Please note that due to the multifunctionality neither buy and sell advice nor lines and arrows will be drawn on the chart where the indicator has been installed. Lines pointing out the Inside bars and Pennant and Triangles formations and arrows for the other candle patterns will be drawn on the chart which opens up when you click on a singal in the chart panel.

It is highly advisable to put the indicator on a clean (empty) chart without any other indicators or Expert Advisors on it which could interfere with the scanner.


Reviews 16
yamez
222
yamez 2023.02.02 05:39 
 

Great scanner with optional filters built in. Bonus is that it works with the authors free Signal EA too. I agree with other reviews, the author is very helpful.

Ian Straw
943
Ian Straw 2021.12.15 17:12 
 

Great indicator, very useful. Jan is a good honest helpful seller. 5 star +

CasiousD
873
CasiousD 2021.12.08 01:36 
 

Amazing indicator. Lots of customizations to set each candle sticks/pattern to your own specifications, to suit your own style of trading. New single chart mode works great, and the on screen indentifying stick/pattern labels are simple and clean, so keeps your chart from looking too busy and cluttered. Developer is very responsive, very easy to work with and extremlely helpful. Very honorable and stands by his products, he helped me to fully address the issues I was having and now indicator works perfectly! Thank you Jan!

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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
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Devonish
3278
Devonish 2023.02.28 15:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

yamez
222
yamez 2023.02.02 05:39 
 

Great scanner with optional filters built in. Bonus is that it works with the authors free Signal EA too. I agree with other reviews, the author is very helpful.

Ian Straw
943
Ian Straw 2021.12.15 17:12 
 

Great indicator, very useful. Jan is a good honest helpful seller. 5 star +

CasiousD
873
CasiousD 2021.12.08 01:36 
 

Amazing indicator. Lots of customizations to set each candle sticks/pattern to your own specifications, to suit your own style of trading. New single chart mode works great, and the on screen indentifying stick/pattern labels are simple and clean, so keeps your chart from looking too busy and cluttered. Developer is very responsive, very easy to work with and extremlely helpful. Very honorable and stands by his products, he helped me to fully address the issues I was having and now indicator works perfectly! Thank you Jan!

MILAD ORANGI
117
MILAD ORANGI 2021.09.11 01:25 
 

It is an efficient and good tool for the trader, but I think it will be updated a little late and it could be better, both in terms of graphics and performance. I hope a new version will be ready after a year.

danceke
581
danceke 2021.05.19 15:09 
 

The product is excellent. Jan is responsive, provides great support, and is an honorable gentleman. I recommend this product and the seller highly!

Delboyuk
81
Delboyuk 2020.12.29 18:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jan Flodin
143456
Reply from developer Jan Flodin 2020.12.30 08:10
The buyer has misunderstood how to setup the symbols to scan. Each symbol in the input parameter has to be visible in the Market Watch window and also written in the exact way as they as they appear in the Market Watch window. This is further explained in the product's blog. If the broker for instance has symbols written like USDJPYi or USDJPY.pro then you will have to change it in the same way in the input parameter.
sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2020.05.01 10:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kiem Pham
1279
Kiem Pham 2020.04.11 04:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

fxcommentary
1928
fxcommentary 2020.03.24 00:53 
 

Very good filters of setups, the tool is well thought off. Thanks to developer. Easily can be connected to separate EA and becomes fully operational EA.

Giordano
63
Giordano 2018.03.04 15:17 
 

I especially thank Jan that with professionalism and helpfulness has helped me to solve a problem that was not the indicator but of the MT4, but together we have solved everything even if today is Sunday, I recommend to all its services and its products.

Good trading

Ninja Trader
59
Ninja Trader 2018.01.04 12:57 
 

Great job on this indicator. Has many functions, extremely useful tool. Excellent communication with the developer.

Katayoun Mehrabian
628
Katayoun Mehrabian 2017.08.21 23:13 
 

Great Scanner use it every day.

dmposton
839
dmposton 2017.08.11 22:19 
 

Agree with other reviews. This scanner works as the overview states. It is a must when trading manually. Developer is knowledgeable friendly and quick to respond to questions.

Dennis

fabbry72
1389
fabbry72 2017.08.11 01:50 
 

Very good job.

Indicator works perfectly.

Thanks

Fab.

tomasoft
723
tomasoft 2017.07.18 15:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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