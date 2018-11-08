Double top bottom scanner with RSI filter MT5

5

I recommend you to read the product's blog (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers.

This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies double or triple top/bottom formations or a following neckline breakout (confirmed top/bottom). It offers RSI, pin bar, engulfing, tweezer, morning/evening star filters as well divergence filter options which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. The indicator can also be used in single chart mode. Please read more about this option in the product's blogCombined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system.

Features

  • Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Apply the indicator to just one chart and instantly monitor the entire market.
  • Can monitor every time frame, from M1 to MN, and sends you a real-time alert when when the second or third top/bottom is identified or at neckline breakout. All Metatrader native alert types are supported.
  • Can use RSI, a selection from different candle patterns and divergences to properly identify potential reversals.
  • Moving average trend filter
  • The indicator includes an interactive panel. When clicking on an item a new chart will be opened with the symbol and time frame in question.
  • The indicator writes the signals to a text file or to global variables which both can be used by an own developed Expert Advisor (EA) for auto trading.

Input parameters

The description and explanation of the input parameters can be found here.

Important

Please note that due to the multifunctionality neither buy and sell advice nor lines and arrows will be drawn on the chart where the indicator has been installed. A line between the extremums as well as the neckline will be drawn on the chart which can be opened from the panel.

It is highly advisable to put the indicator on a clean (empty) chart without any other indicators or Expert Advisors on it which could interfere with the scanner.


Reviews 2
Maria Del Rosario
110
Maria Del Rosario 2023.11.18 20:02 
 

Amazing work Jan. I totally recommend this indicator.

Devonish
3278
Devonish 2023.01.26 22:17 
 

Another quality product from Jan. I have had this tool for a while, take time to understand the settings. You may not get many signals, but they are quality signals. Expect to see Market makers push back on the initial signal.

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Maria Del Rosario
110
Maria Del Rosario 2023.11.18 20:02 
 

Amazing work Jan. I totally recommend this indicator.

Devonish
3278
Devonish 2023.01.26 22:17 
 

Another quality product from Jan. I have had this tool for a while, take time to understand the settings. You may not get many signals, but they are quality signals. Expect to see Market makers push back on the initial signal.

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