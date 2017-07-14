Multi oscillator divergence

4.67

I recommend you to read the product's blog (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers.

This indicator for Metatrader 4 identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an oscillator/indicator. It identifies both bullish and bearish divergences. It has a RSI filter option which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. The indicator also offers options to wait for an Engulfing formation, Donchian channel breakout or for price to cross a moving average (see screenshot #3) to confirm the divergence before signaling the trade opportunity. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system.

Features

  • At the end of the blog you will be able to download the source code of an example Expert Advisor (EA) which is using the iCustom() function to retrieve trade signals from the indicator. Even though the EA is fully functional, the main purpose is to use the code and paste it into your own developed EA. Given my limited time I will not be able to provide with any programming support though. My apologies.
  • Can detect divergences for the following oscillators/indicators: MACD (Metatrader native), OsMA, Stochastics, RSI, CCI, RVI, Awesome, ADX, Composite index, ATR, OBV, MFI, Momentum, Accumulation/Distribution and Accelerator. Only one oscillator/indicator can be selected.
  • Draws solid lines for regular/classical (potential reversal) divergences and dashed lines for hidden (trend continuation) divergences. The lines are drawn on the chart as well as in the indicator window.
  • Sends an alert when a divergence or a breakout/cross has been detected. All Metatrader native alert types are supported.

Input parameters

Please find the description and explanation of the input parameters here.

Reviews 20
Tran Cong Minh Duc
242
Tran Cong Minh Duc 2021.10.13 06:20 
 

Good signal when trader can combine with OB and OS in big TF.

kamz1419
149
kamz1419 2021.07.08 13:55 
 

Great product, does exactly what’s required and provides timely alerts and a range of oscillator indicators to choose from. Jan provides excellent support and is very quick to reply. Thanks

Resti Prima
228
Resti Prima 2021.03.25 16:15 
 

i already buy this product today and still test, so far so good, im scalping trade, entry on m1 or m5 with sett indicator on m15 and m30. my result is good (for a while) now i want to test the Free EA related with this indi. i will back and give more star after test. Jan is good person, and fast response, i like it. Thanks Jan!! :)

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david.l
514
david.l 2022.05.13 02:27 
 

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ruei
88
ruei 2021.12.03 08:11 
 

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Tran Cong Minh Duc
242
Tran Cong Minh Duc 2021.10.13 06:20 
 

Good signal when trader can combine with OB and OS in big TF.

kamz1419
149
kamz1419 2021.07.08 13:55 
 

Great product, does exactly what’s required and provides timely alerts and a range of oscillator indicators to choose from. Jan provides excellent support and is very quick to reply. Thanks

Resti Prima
228
Resti Prima 2021.03.25 16:15 
 

i already buy this product today and still test, so far so good, im scalping trade, entry on m1 or m5 with sett indicator on m15 and m30. my result is good (for a while) now i want to test the Free EA related with this indi. i will back and give more star after test. Jan is good person, and fast response, i like it. Thanks Jan!! :)

Quantum Trader
3029
Quantum Trader 2020.07.19 15:09 
 

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GoodMorningg
535
GoodMorningg 2019.11.01 10:46 
 

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Pip Collector
346
Pip Collector 2019.08.15 09:48 
 

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Wan Ping Fei
1690
Wan Ping Fei 2019.05.29 12:11 
 

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sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2018.12.16 12:56 
 

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Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
2045
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2018.10.13 13:33 
 

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Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.30 14:07 
 

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Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.03.15 16:29 
 

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4example
245
4example 2018.02.23 23:50 
 

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rafaelmercadop
165
rafaelmercadop 2018.01.18 11:41 
 

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Pealres Lukinskas
215
Pealres Lukinskas 2018.01.03 19:39 
 

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mugenokane00
49
mugenokane00 2018.01.01 14:11 
 

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gutentag
64
gutentag 2017.08.22 09:16 
 

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wckco
16
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