Heiken Ashi Smoothed Alert

4.36

This indicator can send alerts when a Heiken Ashi Smoothed color change occurs. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system.

Features

  • Can send all types of alerts.
  • Option to delay the alert one bar in order to confirm the color (trend) change.

Input parameters

  • Wait for candle close: 'true' or 'false'. Setting it to 'true' will delay the alert to the opening of the bar following the bar where the color change occurred.
  • MA method: Default is Smoothed (SMMA).
  • MA period: Default is 4.
  • MA 2 method: Default is Linear Weighted (LWMA).
  • MA 2 period: Default is 8.
  • Alerts: Set to 'true' for each alert type you would like to receive.
  • Colors: Set colors for the Heiken Ashi Smoothed bars and shadows (wicks).


Reviews 16
Max
1654
Max 2024.08.18 17:49 
 

total super

Artialberta
730
Artialberta 2021.09.05 11:36 
 

Top indicateur très souple et adaptable.

ROBERT URBANSKI
2423
ROBERT URBANSKI 2020.07.14 09:15 
 

1 Star (20%) = Bad 2 Star (40%) = So so 3 Star (60%) = Acceptable 4 Star (80%) = Good 5 Star (100%) = Excellente!

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Daniel Castro
145
Daniel Castro 2025.02.02 17:22 
 

Any way to call it using iCustom()?

Jan Flodin
143456
Reply from developer Jan Flodin 2025.02.02 19:02
Hello and thanks for your message. It is advisable though to put questions under the product's Comments section and give a review only later after using the indicator based on the provided answer(s). You will have to use buffer 0 for HA open price and buffer 1 for HA close price. If open < close then bullish and bearish if open > close. Use iCustom(symbol,timeframe,"indicatorName","",0,1) and Custom(symbol,timeframe,"indicatorName","",1,1) to check for color (direction) change. This all given that you will use the indicator's default input parameter values
Max
1654
Max 2024.08.18 17:49 
 

total super

Rich8989
968
Rich8989 2023.07.14 15:48 
 

good indicator. Many thanks for sharing

mafual001
29
mafual001 2022.06.25 11:52 
 

Muy buen indicador

Artialberta
730
Artialberta 2021.09.05 11:36 
 

Top indicateur très souple et adaptable.

Engel Waldemar
56
Engel Waldemar 2021.08.16 13:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Martin Brown
823
Martin Brown 2020.09.07 02:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ROBERT URBANSKI
2423
ROBERT URBANSKI 2020.07.14 09:15 
 

1 Star (20%) = Bad 2 Star (40%) = So so 3 Star (60%) = Acceptable 4 Star (80%) = Good 5 Star (100%) = Excellente!

brassy22
54
brassy22 2020.06.17 20:41 
 

Good indicator, Thanx for sharing:-)

777Skyfall777
16
777Skyfall777 2020.06.16 14:32 
 

very good indicator very well Отличный индикатор, тот кто торгует (интра дэй) главное во время закрыть позицию а не ждать разворота, на Н1 и D1 тоже работает, только нужен хороший депо или стальные нервы...

Thomas Fairhurst
1182
Thomas Fairhurst 2019.06.15 09:59 
 

Average Heiken Ashi indicator.

Wan Ping Fei
1690
Wan Ping Fei 2019.02.17 14:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2018.10.22 20:20 
 

Good in higher time frame.

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.30 14:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sahrul Sidik
421
Sahrul Sidik 2018.06.06 05:53 
 

usefull

Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.03.13 08:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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