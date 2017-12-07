Heiken Ashi Smoothed Alert
- Indicators
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Jan FlodinHello, my name is Jan and I have been developing automated trading tools for the last 9 years. I am originally from Sweden but have lived in the Czech Republic since 2003.
PRODUCTS
- Version: 1.0
This indicator can send alerts when a Heiken Ashi Smoothed color change occurs. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system.
Features
- Can send all types of alerts.
- Option to delay the alert one bar in order to confirm the color (trend) change.
Input parameters
- Wait for candle close: 'true' or 'false'. Setting it to 'true' will delay the alert to the opening of the bar following the bar where the color change occurred.
- MA method: Default is Smoothed (SMMA).
- MA period: Default is 4.
- MA 2 method: Default is Linear Weighted (LWMA).
- MA 2 period: Default is 8.
- Alerts: Set to 'true' for each alert type you would like to receive.
- Colors: Set colors for the Heiken Ashi Smoothed bars and shadows (wicks).
total super