Multi oscillator divergence scanner

5

I recommend you to read the product's blog (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers.

This multi oscillator, multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an oscillator/indicator. It identifies both regular/classical (trend reversal) and hidden (trend continuation) divergences. It has moving average, RSI/Bollinger, ADX, pin bar and engulfing filter options which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system.

Features

  • Can detect divergences for the following oscillators/indicators: MACD (signal line or main line (histogram)), Stochastics, OsMA, RSI, CCI, RVI, Awesome (AO), OBV, ADX, ATR, MFI, Momentum and Composite Index. Only one oscillator can be selected.
  • Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Apply the indicator to just one chart and instantly monitor the entire market.
  • Can monitor every time frame, from M1 to MN, and sends you a real-time alert when a divergence has been identified. All Metatrader native alert types are supported.
  • The indicator includes an interactive panel. Please see the blog for explanation.
  • The indicator can write the signals to a file which can be used by an Expert Advisor for auto trading.

Input parameters 

Please find the description and explanation of the input parameters here.

Important

Please note that due to the multi-time frame functionality, this indicator will not draw lines and arrows or sell and buy advice on the chart where the indicator has been installed. For this purpose you need to create a chart template with my free divergence indicator. It is highly advisable to put the indicator on a clean (empty) chart without any other indicators or Expert Advisors on it which could interfere with the scanner.


Reviews 10
FiBiGoal
20
FiBiGoal 2020.08.02 10:46 
 

Excellent product, works as described, very good contact with a friendly creator, thank you Jan. Imho one of the best developers here.

Jorge
36
Jorge 2020.04.13 21:12 
 

Excellent indicator. Purchased in october 2.019. Works perfect, lots of filters. Very happy with it.

Dmitry Karagusov
798
Dmitry Karagusov 2019.03.05 07:46 
 

Indicator like: a lot of different filters for conservative and aggressive trading, multi-timeframe, can scan one pair and maybe all, does not load the processor. Quality product. Responsive author.

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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol trend indicator sends an alert when a strong trend or trend reversal has been identified. It can do so by selecting to build up the dashboard using Moving average (single or double ( both MA:s aligned and price above/below both ) ), RSI, Bollinger bands, ADX, Composite index, Parabolic SAR, Awesome (AO), MACD (signal l
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I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol divergence dashboard indicator sends an alert when one or two different divergences have been identified. It can be used with all time frames from M1 to MN. It is possible to enable moving average or RSI trend filter to filter out only the strongest setups. It should be combined with your own confirmation rules, techni
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Jan Flodin
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I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator sends an alert when one or more trend reversal candle patterns have been identified on several time frames. It can be used with all time frames from M5 to MN. It is possible to enable moving average or RSI trend filter to filter out only the strongest setups. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this
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4.67 (6)
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I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies double top/bottom, head & shoulders, pennant/triangle and flag patterns. It is also possible to setup alerts only when a neckline/triangle/flagpole breakout has occured (neckline breakout = confirmed signal for top/bottoms and head & shoulders).  The indicator can also be used in single chart mode.
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FiBiGoal
20
FiBiGoal 2020.08.02 10:46 
 

Excellent product, works as described, very good contact with a friendly creator, thank you Jan. Imho one of the best developers here.

Jorge
36
Jorge 2020.04.13 21:12 
 

Excellent indicator. Purchased in october 2.019. Works perfect, lots of filters. Very happy with it.

Ke Huang
689
Ke Huang 2019.10.16 11:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dmitry Karagusov
798
Dmitry Karagusov 2019.03.05 07:46 
 

Indicator like: a lot of different filters for conservative and aggressive trading, multi-timeframe, can scan one pair and maybe all, does not load the processor. Quality product. Responsive author.

Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
2045
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2018.12.22 16:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

iman
315
iman 2018.11.27 08:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

4example
245
4example 2018.02.23 23:56 
 

Hands down. one of the best coders. And one of the best products. It literally sifted my work from analyzing and searching to just visually confirming my strategies. Tones of hours saved.The developer is very fast in responding to any queries and ready to help. THANK YOU!

rafaelmercadop
165
rafaelmercadop 2018.01.18 11:39 
 

Great indicator and the programmer is always available to listen and help you. And as some other review here posted, this indicator is a time saver!

[Deleted] 2017.12.18 11:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

fabbry72
1389
fabbry72 2017.11.01 22:01 
 

Very good indicator to catch divergence.

Jan is always one of the best developer on MQL5.

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