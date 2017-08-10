Multi oscillator divergence scanner

I recommend you to read the product's blog (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers.

This multi oscillator, multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an oscillator/indicator. It identifies both regular/classical (trend reversal) and hidden (trend continuation) divergences. It has moving average, RSI/Bollinger, ADX, pin bar and engulfing filter options which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system.

Features



Can detect divergences for the following oscillators/indicators: MACD (signal line or main line (histogram)), Stochastics, OsMA, RSI, CCI, RVI, Awesome (AO), OBV, ADX, ATR, MFI, Momentum and Composite Index. Only one oscillator can be selected.

Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Apply the indicator to just one chart and instantly monitor the entire market.

Can monitor every time frame, from M1 to MN, and sends you a real-time alert when a divergence has been identified. All Metatrader native alert types are supported.

The indicator includes an interactive panel. Please see the blog for explanation.

The indicator can write the signals to a file which can be used by an Expert Advisor for auto trading.



Input parameters



Please find the description and explanation of the input parameters here.

Important



Please note that due to the multi-time frame functionality, this indicator will not draw lines and arrows or sell and buy advice on the chart where the indicator has been installed. For this purpose you need to create a chart template with my free divergence indicator. It is highly advisable to put the indicator on a clean (empty) chart without any other indicators or Expert Advisors on it which could interfere with the scanner.