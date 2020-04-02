Triple Moving Average EA MT4

Please if possible consider buying the MT5 version which offers more functionaIity. I also recommend you to read the product's blog (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the EA offers.

This Expert advisor's (EA) main strategy is to place trades when 3 moving averages (MA) are in consecutive alignment and at a certain distance from each other (it can be used for instance for a not very well known strategy used by some institutional traders, which involves the MAs 10, 20 and 30 on the D1 time frame). The EA works best on H1 and larger time frames. The Triple MA strategy (no matter which MA:s are used) should be considered as a long term strategy. There could be some bad months in a row. Therefore this EA is not for traders looking for frequent trades and constant profits over a short term. The default settings are optimized for EURUSD H1 (backtested 2015.01.01 - 2022.03.31, 227 trades, which means 0,7 trades in average per week).

It is also possible to trade regular crossovers of 2 MA:s, Hull moving average (HMA) color change and Heiken Ashi smoothed color change.

Features

Cand draw supply and demand zones on the chart which can be used to manually adjust take profit and/or stop loss.

Spread, time and news filters.

Moving average trend, ADX, volume and momentum filters.

Possibility to select between adding a fixed lot or let the system set the lot size according to risk percentage.

Possibility to trade in a reverse way (buy when sell, sell when buy) by for instance setting a very wide distance between the MAs which could indicate a reversal.

Possibility to activate a cost averaging function.

Input parameters



The description and explanation of the input parameters can be found here.

Important



Please make sure that you first test the EA on a demo account and let at least 10 trades be done. Before going live please also test your setup in the strategy tester. Please be aware that I do not provide with any trading or money management advices, optimal settings, .set (preset) files (except for the ones you can download from the product's blog), strategy testing or customized changes in the code. I will only be able to answer questions regarding the meaning of the input parameters, in case something should be unclear in the product's blog.

The EA does not work on renko or range charts.