Divergence dashboard

4.64

I recommend you to read the product's blog (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers.

This multi time frame and multi symbol divergence dashboard indicator sends an alert when one or two different divergences have been identified. It can be used with all time frames from M1 to MN. It is possible to enable moving average or RSI trend filter to filter out only the strongest setups. It should be combined with your own confirmation rules, techniques and indicators. Then this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system.

Features

  • Can detect divergences for following oscillators/indicators: MACD (signal line or main line (histogram)), Stochastics, OsMA, RSI, CCI, Awesome, OBV, ADX, ATR, MFI, Momentum and Accelerator.
  • It is possible to select the time frames to be visible in the dashboard.
  • Continuously performs a divergence rank sorting within the dashboard. It is possible to disable this sorting though to make it easier finding a specific symbol. The symbols will then be visible in the same order as they have been entered in the Symbols parameter or in the order they are visible in the Market Watch window.
  • By clicking inside a rectangle a new chart will be opened with the symbol and time frame in question.
  • The indicator can write the signals to global variables which can be used by an Expert Advisor for auto trading.

It is enough to place the indicator on one chart and you will receive an alert from any symbol of your choice. All Metatrader native alert types are supported.

Both regular/classical (trend reversal) and hidden (trend continuation) divergences will be taken into consideration. Hence there could be a regular divergence and at the same time a hidden divergence on another time frame. Please see screenshot #3 below. The example is showing divergences from 2 indicators but it could also be from one and the same indicator. It is possible though to set if to use only regular or only hidden divergences by changing a parameter.

Input parameters

Please find the description and explanation of the input parameters here.

Important

Please note that this indicator is not supported in the strategy tester. It will also not draw lines and arrows or sell and buy advice on any chart. For this purpose you will need my free divergence indicator. The indicator must be put on a M5 chart, a clean (empty) chart without any other indicators or Expert Advisors on it which could interfere with the dashboard. The dashboard will be loaded in an indicator window which you can then expand to cover the whole chart.


Reviews 15
Suzanne
742
Suzanne 2023.11.30 16:22 
 

All I can say is WOW!!!!! This is the ABSOLUTE BEST divergence scanner on the market. I hope every trader finds this divergence scanner. This has turned my losing divergence trades into 100% winning trades. Yes, I said 100%. Who gets to say 100% winning trades, whilst trading forex. At this price I feel guilty, as I feel like I'm cheating Jan out of the money he deserves for this indicator. I have paid a lot more and basically lost money. This is not my first purchase from Jan, as he creates EXCELLENT!!! products. Jan, I cannot thank you enough. I'm about to go and make a bazillion pips and retire, lol and it's all thanks to you. Jan THANKS A MILLION!!!

tmnotify1
95
tmnotify1 2022.03.02 14:43 
 

Works very well.

sudiang
222
sudiang 2021.10.11 06:08 
 

This indicator save time and effort for find the divergence, and Jan Flodin very generous to provide free ea which is works great with this indicator

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
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The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an indicator or oscillator. It identifies both regular and hidden divergences. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. For higher probability setups I can recommend you to use my Supply Demand indicator and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. The optimal scenario is if it
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This indicator draws supply and demand zones on the chart. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Please also check out the   paid version   which offers much more. My recommendation is to look for trading opportunities where the first zone test occurs after at least 25 bars. Features The zones have 3 colors (adjustable by input). Dark color for untested zone, medium for tested zone   and light for broken zone .
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This multi indicator/oscillator (hereafter indicator), multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and one, two or three indicators. It identifies both regular/classical (trend reversal) and hidden (trend continuation) divergences. It has RSI and MA trend filter options which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerfu
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The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an indicator or oscillator. It identifies bullish and bearish hidden or regular (classical) divergences. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. For higher probability setups I can recommend you to use my  Supply Demand indicator  and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. T
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I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies double or triple top/bottom formations or a following neckline breakout (confirmed top/bottom). It offers filters for RSI overbought/oversold, candle patterns (pin bar, engulfing, tweezer, morning/evening star, three line strike) and divergences (MACD, OsMA, Awesome (AO), RSI, CCI, Stochastic) whic
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I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies double or triple top/bottom formations or a following neckline breakout (confirmed top/bottom). It offers RSI, pin bar, engulfing, tweezer, morning/evening star filters as well divergence filter options which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. The indicator can also be used
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4.36 (11)
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This multi indicator/oscillator (hereafter indicator), multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and one, two or three indicators. It identifies both regular/classical (trend reversal) and hidden (trend continuation) divergences. It has RSI and MA trend filter options which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerfu
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I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for engulfing and tweezer formations.  The indicator can also be used in single chart mode. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. A
Engulfing scanner with RSI filter
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I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for engulfing and tweezer formations. The indicator can also be used in single chart mode. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Ap
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Indicators
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This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for pin bars. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Apply the indicator to just one chart and instantly monitor the entire market. Can monitors every time frame, from M1 to MN, and sends you a real-time alert when a pin bar is identified. All Metatrader native alert types
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5 (5)
Indicators
This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies high-probability breakout patterns. It does this by identifying strong, symmetrical pennants and triangles. This pattern DOES NOT appear very often on higher time frames. But when it does, it is a very high-probability setup. The indicator also includes an Inside bars scanner. It can for example be used to detect a special type of Inside bars formation which is formed by a Master candle (MC) followed by 4 inside candles (please see the
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Indicators
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I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi symbol and multi time frame indicator scans for the following candlestick patterns (please see screenshot for explanation of the patterns): Three white soldiers (reversal>continuation pattern) Three black crows (reversal>continuation pattern) Bullish and bearish Three line strike (reversal pattern) The patterns do not appear very often on higher
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I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This indicator for Metatrader 4 identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an oscillator/indicator. It identifies both bullish and bearish divergences. It has a RSI filter option which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. The indicator also offers options to wait for an Engulfing formation, Donchian channel breakout or for p
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5 (6)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that   it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi oscillator, multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an oscillator/indicator. It identifies both regular/classical (trend reversal) and hidden (trend continuation) divergences. It has moving average, RSI/Bollinger, ADX, pin bar and engulfing filter options which makes it possible to filter
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5 (1)
Indicators
This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies when the stochastics signal line (D) crosses the stochastics main line (K) as well as options  to scan for main line and signal line level crossovers.  As a bonus it can also scan for Bollinger bands and RSI overbought/oversold crosses. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the sam
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This cost averaging Expert advisor (EA) places additional trades in the same direction as the original (manually opened) order when the price goes against you. It can be used as a grid system or as pure martingale system (exponential increasing of lot size) or smoothed martingale (for instance linear increasing of the lot size). Due to the risk involved, this EA is more suitable for intermediate to advanced traders who are well aware of how to handle risk management and trading an already profit
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Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol trend indicator sends an alert when a strong trend or trend reversal has been identified. It can do so by selecting to build up the dashboard using Moving average (single or double ( both MA:s aligned and price above/below both ) ), RSI, Bollinger bands, ADX, Composite index, Parabolic SAR, Awesome (AO), MACD (signal l
Trend reversal dashboard
Jan Flodin
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator sends an alert when one or more trend reversal candle patterns have been identified on several time frames. It can be used with all time frames from M5 to MN. It is possible to enable moving average or RSI trend filter to filter out only the strongest setups. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this
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4.67 (6)
Indicators
I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies double top/bottom, head & shoulders, pennant/triangle and flag patterns. It is also possible to setup alerts only when a neckline/triangle/flagpole breakout has occured (neckline breakout = confirmed signal for top/bottoms and head & shoulders).  The indicator can also be used in single chart mode.
Fractals scanner
Jan Flodin
5 (1)
Indicators
This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies fractals patterns. As a bonus it can also scan for Parabolic SAR (pSAR) trend changes. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Apply the indicator to just one chart and instantly monitor the entire market. Can monitor every time frame, from M1 to MN, and sends you a r
Round levels scanner
Jan Flodin
Indicators
This multi symbol indicator has been designed to automatically identify when price reaches major psychological levels. Also known as round numbers, whole numbers or key levels. As a bonus it can also scan for pivot point level on one selected time frame. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can write the signals to a file which can be used by an Expert Advisor for auto trading. Can monitor all symbols
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SAW HAN ONG
418
SAW HAN ONG 2024.08.27 06:27 
 

sorry for the bad rating but the dashboard is not showing up rather than just the alert https://snipboard.io/hEYcfN.jpg

Jan Flodin
143456
Reply from developer Jan Flodin 2024.08.27 08:10
We had a contact about a year ago and then the dashboard was showing OK. When there are technical problems it is always better to first contact the seller in order to solve any issues. I will send you a private message here on MQL5 in a short while and we will take it from there.
Suzanne
742
Suzanne 2023.11.30 16:22 
 

All I can say is WOW!!!!! This is the ABSOLUTE BEST divergence scanner on the market. I hope every trader finds this divergence scanner. This has turned my losing divergence trades into 100% winning trades. Yes, I said 100%. Who gets to say 100% winning trades, whilst trading forex. At this price I feel guilty, as I feel like I'm cheating Jan out of the money he deserves for this indicator. I have paid a lot more and basically lost money. This is not my first purchase from Jan, as he creates EXCELLENT!!! products. Jan, I cannot thank you enough. I'm about to go and make a bazillion pips and retire, lol and it's all thanks to you. Jan THANKS A MILLION!!!

tmnotify1
95
tmnotify1 2022.03.02 14:43 
 

Works very well.

sudiang
222
sudiang 2021.10.11 06:08 
 

This indicator save time and effort for find the divergence, and Jan Flodin very generous to provide free ea which is works great with this indicator

Suvashish Halder
190229
Suvashish Halder 2021.09.28 11:23 
 

It's actually working great and saved my time to find out divergence. Thank you Jan :-)

Suleiman Mkotah
48
Suleiman Mkotah 2021.09.07 06:58 
 

It can spot divergences only very well, which ones to take and which ones to avoid is the traders prerogative

Agnaldo Donizete Prata
701
Agnaldo Donizete Prata 2021.04.29 13:46 
 

I have been testing this dashboard a couple of months now, it has been very helpful for divergence is part of my trading system and it saves me a lot of time once I can monitor all the pairs I trade, I definitely recommend.

Signals998
159
Signals998 2021.03.24 23:26 
 

I dont like it not good sorry.

Jan Flodin
143456
Reply from developer Jan Flodin 2021.03.25 06:34
Hello, I am sorry to hear that you are not satisfied with the indicator. Maybe you can specify it more in detail what is not working as expected (technical issue?) and I might be able to help you to improve you experience. Best regards, Jan
meta123physics
34
meta123physics 2020.10.08 02:00 
 

A fantastic perfect dashboard that is always becoming more perfect in the hands of an accomplished helpful programmer!!!

kaveh61 Saleki
47
kaveh61 Saleki 2020.08.18 07:08 
 

Works great and is very helpful to scan market for trend reversals

david.l
514
david.l 2020.07.21 09:49 
 

Working great, Highly recommended. SND+SNR+Divergence = $$$ Profit.. Good Luck My Friend.

Luckychao
390
Luckychao 2020.03.28 18:09 
 

Great developer delivers great products and services..

Antoine.mr
59
Antoine.mr 2020.01.12 13:58 
 

Amazing indicator. Saves you a lot of time and helps you spot divergences very quickly (both hidden and regular). It gives you a quick overview of the market in a blink of an eye.

+ Jan's support is very helpful. Would highly recommend.

janus2122
65
janus2122 2019.10.09 03:23 
 

hello, my dash seems to use max cpu -- usually slow to open but screen now black

could you advise please

Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
2045
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2019.07.19 11:20 
 

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