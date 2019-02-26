Heiken Ashi Smoothed Alert MT5

4.85

This indicator can send alerts when a Heiken Ashi Smoothed color change occurs. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system.

Features

  • Can send all types of alerts.
  • Option to delay the alert one or more bars in order to confirm the color (trend) change.

Input parameters

  • Candle shift for alert: Default is 1. Setting it to 0 will alert you on color change on the current candle. This should be regarded as a pending (unconfirmed) signal.
  • MA method: Default is Smoothed (SMMA).
  • MA period: Default is 4.
  • MA 2 method: Default is Linear Weighted (LWMA).
  • MA 2 period: Default is 8.
  • Alerts: Set to 'true' for each alert type you would like to receive.


Reviews 16
SansCompte
15
SansCompte 2026.03.15 22:23 
 

thanks, that’s good! but i actually made the heikinashi_alert_mt5 myself using claude ai.

trav mail
28
trav mail 2024.07.31 23:51 
 

Very simple to download & install on MT5. Indicator v nice - accurate. Thank u.

The_Golden_Aries
24
The_Golden_Aries 2022.12.07 01:54 
 

Hi, can you add doji spotter with alert to this indicator?

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This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies fractals patterns. As a bonus it can also scan for Parabolic SAR (pSAR) trend changes. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Apply the indicator to just one chart and instantly monitor the entire market. Can monitor every time frame, from M1 to MN, and sends you a r
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This multi symbol indicator has been designed to automatically identify when price reaches major psychological levels. Also known as round numbers, whole numbers or key levels. As a bonus it can also scan for pivot point level on one selected time frame. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can write the signals to a file which can be used by an Expert Advisor for auto trading. Can monitor all symbols
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SansCompte
15
SansCompte 2026.03.15 22:23 
 

thanks, that’s good! but i actually made the heikinashi_alert_mt5 myself using claude ai.

Imad Saadeh
1882
Imad Saadeh 2025.01.29 07:17 
 

Love it, and is almost close to perfection...

trav mail
28
trav mail 2024.07.31 23:51 
 

Very simple to download & install on MT5. Indicator v nice - accurate. Thank u.

Otis J
110
Otis J 2023.02.03 16:15 
 

cool

zoiazz
59
zoiazz 2023.01.03 20:53 
 

Thank

The_Golden_Aries
24
The_Golden_Aries 2022.12.07 01:54 
 

Hi, can you add doji spotter with alert to this indicator?

verenafreire
175
verenafreire 2022.10.16 04:05 
 

Thank you very much for sharing this indicator. It's very good, congratulations 👏🏼💐🎉

Julpa
212
Julpa 2022.07.09 22:38 
 

Great indicator, very usefull. Five stars

Fernando Alonso
1055
Fernando Alonso 2022.06.07 23:00 
 

Muy bueno. una gran ayuda para mejorar el trading. Gracias ¡¡¡¡¡¡

Paparulo89
15
Paparulo89 2022.03.30 04:23 
 

Buenas , excelente indicador. Gracias!! Consulta. Hay EA para este indicador¿? Gracias

Swisstomek
51
Swisstomek 2021.07.08 14:54 
 

Great indicator for intraday and swingtrading.

jaugusto111
326
jaugusto111 2021.06.25 20:18 
 

Excelente indicador

fkaiser
143
fkaiser 2021.01.24 21:02 
 

Super

Valentin Butorin
4147
Valentin Butorin 2020.07.23 14:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ibrahim Ogretmen
1251
Ibrahim Ogretmen 2019.09.18 14:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Truta Petru Lucian
443
Truta Petru Lucian 2019.03.06 13:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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