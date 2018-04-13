Moving average crossover scanner MT5

4.86

I recommend you to read the product's blog (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers.

This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator can identify the following 5 crosses:

  • when a fast moving average crosses a slow moving average line.
  • when price has reached a single moving average (closed above/below or just bounced).
  • when a triple moving average formation has appeared (all 3 MA:s in consecutive alignment)
  • when the MACD main line crosses the signal line.
  • when the signal line crosses the MACD zero(0) line.

Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system.

Features

  • Can monitor selected symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Apply the indicator to just one chart and instantly monitor the entire market.
  • Can monitor every time frame, from M1 to MN, and sends you a real-time alert when a crossover has been identified. All alert types are supported.
  • The indicator can also be used in single chart mode.
  • Can use RSI as an additional trend filter.
  • The indicator includes an interactive panel. When clicking on an item, a new chart will be opened with the symbol and time frame in question.
  • The indicator can write the signals to a file or to global variables which can be used by an Expert Advisor for auto trading.

Input parameters

Please find the description and explanation of the input parameters here.

Important

Please note that due to the multi-time frame functionality neither buy/sell advice nor MA lines will be drawn on the chart where the indicator has been installed. I strongly recommend to put the indicator on a clean (empty) chart without any other indicators on it which could interfere with the scanner.
      Reviews 9
      Jordan Bob
      83
      Jordan Bob 2025.05.22 14:20 
       

      Hello, It's been a while since I bought the indicator to test it. I'm very happy! This is exactly what I expected. I work on two computers, what are the conditions for installing it on the second one? Congratulations, the scanner is very good !!!!!!!!!

      mGSrPCDi-j63QiG2Vdh0P
      36
      mGSrPCDi-j63QiG2Vdh0P 2025.04.11 19:01 
       

      Hello Jan, this is a good crossover indicator.

      Zeitl
      76
      Zeitl 2022.03.27 09:49 
       

      Outstanding MA crossover indicator, very versatile and reliable, highly recommended!

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      Filter:
      Jordan Bob
      83
      Jordan Bob 2025.05.22 14:20 
       

      Hello, It's been a while since I bought the indicator to test it. I'm very happy! This is exactly what I expected. I work on two computers, what are the conditions for installing it on the second one? Congratulations, the scanner is very good !!!!!!!!!

      mGSrPCDi-j63QiG2Vdh0P
      36
      mGSrPCDi-j63QiG2Vdh0P 2025.04.11 19:01 
       

      Hello Jan, this is a good crossover indicator.

      Zeitl
      76
      Zeitl 2022.03.27 09:49 
       

      Outstanding MA crossover indicator, very versatile and reliable, highly recommended!

      Devonish
      3278
      Devonish 2021.01.15 07:14 
       

      Excellent tool. Friendly advice and support.

      MT5_Screener49
      52
      MT5_Screener49 2020.12.25 15:48 
       

      Hi Jan, A few months ago I installed your Moving average crossover scanner MT5. Initially it was working well, while recently the indicator disappeared from my charts and does not reinstall. Since a few days I cannot reload the indicator onto any of my charts, even new charts. When downloaded the indicator went by default in the “Navigator” window section “Market”. From there none of these (Market) indicators can be loaded. All other indicators are loaded as usual and working correctly. Is there a procedure to restore the Moving average crossover scanner MT5 ? Much thanks and kind regards, Jean

      AlianceTrad
      104
      AlianceTrad 2020.11.13 11:40 
       

      very good indicator I recommend :-) I purchased Multi oscillator divergence, very nice indicator ;-)

      Abdul Hakeem
      507
      Abdul Hakeem 2020.09.26 19:51 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Robby Wijaya
      226
      Robby Wijaya 2020.05.10 16:29 
       

      This indicator is great and really make the game more attractive, the developer also very helpful and responsive, thanks Mr.Flodin

      Maxwell Onyolu
      240
      Maxwell Onyolu 2020.05.03 02:23 
       

      Friendly Developer and a great tool to add to my trading arsenal!

      Reply to review