Multi indicator divergence

The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an indicator or oscillator. It identifies bullish and bearish hidden or regular (classical) divergences. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. For higher probability setups I can recommend you to use my Supply Demand indicator and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. The optimal scenario is if it's the first zone test and that there are at least 30 bars before the zone was tested.

Features



Can detect divergences for the following indicators/oscillators: MACD, OsMA (Moving average of Oscillator), Stochastics, RSI, CCI, RVI, Awesome (AO), ADX, ATR, OBV, MFI, Momentum and Composite index. Only one indicator/oscillator can be selected per chart.

Composite index. Only one indicator/oscillator can be selected per chart. Draws solid lines for regular/classical (potential reversal) divergences and dashed lines for hidden (trend continuation) divergences. The lines are drawn on the chart as well as in the indicator window.

Input parameters



Please find the description and explanation of the input parameters here.

