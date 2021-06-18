Multi indicator divergence
- Indicators
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Jan FlodinHello, my name is Jan and I have been developing automated trading tools for the last 9 years. I am originally from Sweden but have lived in the Czech Republic since 2003.
PRODUCTS
- Version: 1.7
The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an indicator or oscillator. It identifies bullish and bearish hidden or regular (classical) divergences. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. For higher probability setups I can recommend you to use my Supply Demand indicator and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. The optimal scenario is if it's the first zone test and that there are at least 30 bars before the zone was tested.
Features
- Can detect divergences for the following indicators/oscillators: MACD, OsMA (Moving average of Oscillator), Stochastics, RSI, CCI, RVI, Awesome (AO), ADX, ATR, OBV, MFI, Momentum and Composite index. Only one indicator/oscillator can be selected per chart.
- Draws solid lines for regular/classical (potential reversal) divergences and dashed lines for hidden (trend continuation) divergences. The lines are drawn on the chart as well as in the indicator window.
Input parameters
Please find the description and explanation of the input parameters here.
Very good indicator, i wish i could have the source code. Tks sir