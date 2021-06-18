Multi indicator divergence

4.43

The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an indicator or oscillator. It identifies bullish and bearish hidden or regular (classical) divergences. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. For higher probability setups I can recommend you to use my Supply Demand indicator and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. The optimal scenario is if it's the first zone test and that there are at least 30 bars before the zone was tested.

Features

  • Can detect divergences for the following indicators/oscillators: MACD, OsMA (Moving average of Oscillator), Stochastics, RSI, CCI, RVI, Awesome (AO), ADX, ATR, OBV, MFI, Momentum and Composite index. Only one indicator/oscillator can be selected per chart.
  • Draws solid lines for regular/classical (potential reversal) divergences and dashed lines for hidden (trend continuation) divergences. The lines are drawn on the chart as well as in the indicator window.

Input parameters

Please find the description and explanation of the input parameters here.

Reviews 16
Lucas Esteves Nogueira
320
Lucas Esteves Nogueira 2024.04.18 22:03 
 

Very good indicator, i wish i could have the source code. Tks sir

4072676
54
4072676 2023.09.04 09:18 
 

Hola Jan, Abrumador !!! :-) . Una pregunta : utiliso 2 metatrader en la misma maquina (para 2 cuentas distintas) pero solo puedo utilisar tu indicador en 1, aunque lo instale (manualmente porque desde MQL5 , siempre me lo instala en la misma cuenta) no queda activo para la otra . Una sugerencia ? Gracias de antemano y felicidades por el trabajo !!!

esther35
18
esther35 2022.02.18 15:49 
 

hi--john---nice--indicator---can--u--pls----send--me--a--robot----i--can--buy from--u---that--will--help--grow--my---acount--pls---a--nice--one--from--ur--products----indicators---i--dont--have --time--to--trade

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator sends an alert when one or more trend reversal candle patterns have been identified on several time frames. It can be used with all time frames from M5 to MN. It is possible to enable moving average or RSI trend filter to filter out only the strongest setups. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this
Filter:
Lucas Esteves Nogueira
320
Lucas Esteves Nogueira 2024.04.18 22:03 
 

Very good indicator, i wish i could have the source code. Tks sir

4072676
54
4072676 2023.09.04 09:18 
 

Hola Jan, Abrumador !!! :-) . Una pregunta : utiliso 2 metatrader en la misma maquina (para 2 cuentas distintas) pero solo puedo utilisar tu indicador en 1, aunque lo instale (manualmente porque desde MQL5 , siempre me lo instala en la misma cuenta) no queda activo para la otra . Una sugerencia ? Gracias de antemano y felicidades por el trabajo !!!

REH2001
134
REH2001 2023.03.22 12:29 
 

Worthless

nUr234Mifx
14
nUr234Mifx 2022.11.19 00:13 
 

I've used it,.. and it worth... ! But you should used them with other indicator also.

ndchuka
24
ndchuka 2022.10.26 12:01 
 

Good work, thanks

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.14 05:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Charlie Zboncak
63
Charlie Zboncak 2022.05.20 15:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Luis Neto
380
Luis Neto 2022.04.24 02:25 
 

Good job

esther35
18
esther35 2022.02.18 15:49 
 

hi--john---nice--indicator---can--u--pls----send--me--a--robot----i--can--buy from--u---that--will--help--grow--my---acount--pls---a--nice--one--from--ur--products----indicators---i--dont--have --time--to--trade

reimundmargrit
45
reimundmargrit 2021.12.20 07:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Satyam Shivam
31517
Satyam Shivam 2021.11.18 05:21 
 

Nice, thanks for sharing it for free

rajkriantheone
340
rajkriantheone 2021.10.28 16:44 
 

very good indicator better if plz add alert when signals comes

20818529
80
20818529 2021.10.08 08:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

usacomp
15
usacomp 2021.10.06 18:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

AniMoshe
14
AniMoshe 2021.07.18 04:52 
 

De todos os indicadores free que usei até hoje, esse é de longe o melhor de todos! Com ele dá para um iniciante se tornar lucrativo principalmente no mercado de Binárias; acho ele muito bom para Binárias e no tempo de 5 minutos, com velas de 5 minutos. Se o trader tiver um bom gerenciamento é bom, mas, sem gerenciamento adequado pode quebrar a banca. Já usei milhares literalmente de indicadores free, esse é o único que se salva.

Of all the free indicators I've used so far, this is by far the best one ever! With it, a beginner can become profitable mainly in the Binary market; I find it very good for Binaries and in 5 minute time, with 5 minute candles. If the trader has good management it is good, but without proper management it can break the bank. I've used literally thousands of free indicators, this is the only one that gets saved.

zakey_ahmad
73
zakey_ahmad 2021.07.03 00:06 
 

very good indicator. tq for developing this Indicator

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