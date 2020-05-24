Elite Tactics

3

Elite Tactics is a safe and fully automated expert advisor that analyzes market most important levels and trades with pending orders for the fastest execution. Every order is protected with StopLoss and this EA has implemented advanced filtering functions together with spread and slippage protections. This EA does NOT use any of the dangerous strategies like Martingale, Grid or Arbitrage. Elite Tactics is fully customizable by user.

This EA is not limited by trading pair or time-frame (recommended to use on EURUSD H1 time-frame. Elite Tactics default settings is also optimized for EURUSD H1.

Elite Tactics is verified on both platforms (MT4 and MT5) with real trading account and it successfully passed tests and simulations with 100 % real ticks in MT5 with variable spread and simulated execution delays as well as with 99.90 % real ticks in MT4 with variable spread.

All detailed information, set files examples, additional information, optimization recommendations, FAQ, etc. can be found on 747Developments website.

Features
  • Fully automated EA
  • Verified on real account
  • Passed high quality tick data strategy tests with simulated delays and variable spread
  • NO dangerous strategy
  • Low Risk - always protected with Stop Loss
  • Fully adjustable by user
Recommendations
  • Adapt your own risk settings according to the account equity and always verify with back-test
  • True ECN broker with low spread and VPS server with small delays is highly recommended
  • Use minimal deposit of 100 USD for micro lot account
  • Use EURUSD H1 timeframe for default settings

Detailed information can be found on 747Developments website.

Reviews 13
seiangoku
456
seiangoku 2020.09.06 14:07 
 

Tested live for 2 months on 3 different brokers, the EA is profitable also changing parameters which means it is very robust. AS you can see from backtest there are some month in which you touch some acceptable DD but in the medium long run it works exactly like it shuold which is rare within this market. I tested live a lot of EA and it is one of the few which delivers what it promises. Live is close to test (on some trades it's different from test because of the slippage and variable spread but few). RAdek is always available and ready to help on settings and suggestions, he replied almost immediately.

abdallajz
24
abdallajz 2020.07.29 22:49 
 

I am a beginner in Forex, and I am frankly busy and don't have a lot of time to focus on trading. I purchased this robot and didn't know how to set it up, so, silly me, I have purchased another robot from a different seller and used that robot. I ended up losing $53 from my $500. I turned it off and went back again to try the Elite Tactics robot, and finally, it worked! from $447 to $474 in 2 days and slowly recovering my loss from the other robot that I regret buying. Thank you Elite Tactics! The trades are carefully selected and didn't lose any cent on them. Some people say that it only works on EURUSD. However, I ran it on USDCHF, AUDUSD, and EURUSD. All the selected trades were a success! Don't get fooled by other robots with fake reviews!

PeterSwaby
1483
PeterSwaby 2020.07.08 00:36 
 

This is an excellent ea and the back tests shown match the back tests I have done.

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seiangoku
456
seiangoku 2020.09.06 14:07 
 

Tested live for 2 months on 3 different brokers, the EA is profitable also changing parameters which means it is very robust. AS you can see from backtest there are some month in which you touch some acceptable DD but in the medium long run it works exactly like it shuold which is rare within this market. I tested live a lot of EA and it is one of the few which delivers what it promises. Live is close to test (on some trades it's different from test because of the slippage and variable spread but few). RAdek is always available and ready to help on settings and suggestions, he replied almost immediately.

CyrusF00
843
CyrusF00 2020.09.01 01:14 
 

Live, ECN account with 0.3 spread, high frequency low latency of 13ms VPS. losing money over a period of 3 weeks. Maybe this EA needs months of live test to confirm its longevity, so far 3 weeks is not doing well.

Viktor Chaplygin
1172
Viktor Chaplygin 2020.08.09 07:38 
 

The adviser's history test does not respond to reality. Beware of purchasing this product.

Oystein Knudsen
1267
Oystein Knudsen 2020.08.07 00:33 
 

After using it only 1 day it made a huge loss. The developers signal was then deleted and started over again so it would seem like there was no loss. Not a very honest way to do business. I see no reason to keep using this EA. And to all of you that are giving 5 stars because of back testing, get real! Back testing and live market is two different things.

abdallajz
24
abdallajz 2020.07.29 22:49 
 

I am a beginner in Forex, and I am frankly busy and don't have a lot of time to focus on trading. I purchased this robot and didn't know how to set it up, so, silly me, I have purchased another robot from a different seller and used that robot. I ended up losing $53 from my $500. I turned it off and went back again to try the Elite Tactics robot, and finally, it worked! from $447 to $474 in 2 days and slowly recovering my loss from the other robot that I regret buying. Thank you Elite Tactics! The trades are carefully selected and didn't lose any cent on them. Some people say that it only works on EURUSD. However, I ran it on USDCHF, AUDUSD, and EURUSD. All the selected trades were a success! Don't get fooled by other robots with fake reviews!

FXTRADER
1175
FXTRADER 2020.07.24 08:59 
 

Lost in almost every trade...DO NOT BUY..

Igor Gots
506
Igor Gots 2020.07.20 07:10 
 

Тест советника на истории не отвечает реальности. Остерегайтесь покупки данного продукта. К тому же автор удалил предыдущий мониторинг с плохими результатами и открыл новый счет -это обман, и это плохо. Я купил этот советник и установил его на новый счет где работает только этот продукт. Установил сеты с сайта автора. В торговле только одна пара EUR/USD, риск 10%. Вот что с этого получается https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/791053 Торговлю советника не останавливаю. Буду смотреть дальше что получится. Надеюсь на профит.

BLACK BEACH FX
747
BLACK BEACH FX 2020.07.12 22:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

PeterSwaby
1483
PeterSwaby 2020.07.08 00:36 
 

This is an excellent ea and the back tests shown match the back tests I have done.

Marcos Quinteros
370
Marcos Quinteros 2020.07.06 21:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kwok Fung Chan
2895
Kwok Fung Chan 2020.07.05 09:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Satoshi
147
Satoshi 2020.07.01 08:33 
 

Mr. Radek Reznicek is so helpful. When I found the trouble with the EA, he kindly fixed it with TeamViewer. The tactics of the EA is breakout. When the EA has unrealized gain, it instantly incorporates the trailing stop, which is not possible with manual trade. You are given with GBPUSD and USDJPY set files, but he seems to trade EURUSD only. I advise you that when you use those set files, ask him about them as well as thorough back test to determine to use them. Thank you for his work.

Sergey Demin
12201
Sergey Demin 2020.06.09 13:37 
 

Советник работал несколько месяцев и полностью стал убыточным. Пришлось удалить этот советник. Сильно НЕ рекомендую!

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