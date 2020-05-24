Elite Tactics
- Experts
-
Radek ReznicekLink to the products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sevenfourseven/seller
- Version: 2.9
- Updated: 1 June 2023
- Activations: 10
Elite Tactics is a safe and fully automated expert advisor that analyzes market most important levels and trades with pending orders for the fastest execution. Every order is protected with StopLoss and this EA has implemented advanced filtering functions together with spread and slippage protections. This EA does NOT use any of the dangerous strategies like Martingale, Grid or Arbitrage. Elite Tactics is fully customizable by user.
This EA is not limited by trading pair or time-frame (recommended to use on EURUSD H1 time-frame. Elite Tactics default settings is also optimized for EURUSD H1.
Elite Tactics is verified on both platforms (MT4 and MT5) with real trading account and it successfully passed tests and simulations with 100 % real ticks in MT5 with variable spread and simulated execution delays as well as with 99.90 % real ticks in MT4 with variable spread.
All detailed information, set files examples, additional information, optimization recommendations, FAQ, etc. can be found on 747Developments website.
- Fully automated EA
- Verified on real account
- Passed high quality tick data strategy tests with simulated delays and variable spread
- NO dangerous strategy
- Low Risk - always protected with Stop Loss
- Fully adjustable by user
- Adapt your own risk settings according to the account equity and always verify with back-test
- True ECN broker with low spread and VPS server with small delays is highly recommended
- Use minimal deposit of 100 USD for micro lot account
- Use EURUSD H1 timeframe for default settings
Detailed information can be found on 747Developments website.
Tested live for 2 months on 3 different brokers, the EA is profitable also changing parameters which means it is very robust. AS you can see from backtest there are some month in which you touch some acceptable DD but in the medium long run it works exactly like it shuold which is rare within this market. I tested live a lot of EA and it is one of the few which delivers what it promises. Live is close to test (on some trades it's different from test because of the slippage and variable spread but few). RAdek is always available and ready to help on settings and suggestions, he replied almost immediately.