R747 BreakLevels MT5

R747 BreakLevels is smart indicator that automatically detects Support and Resistance levels on actual market trend. Strength of levels can be easily adjusted by changing parameter LevelsStrength in range of 2 (weak levels) and 50 (strong levels).

This indicator is accessible in EA via iCustom functions and is fully customizable by user.

There is possibility to send Push notifications and Alerts of newly found levels.


Follow this link to get all detailed information: >> LINK <<


Features

  • Adjustable strength of levels
  • Can be used in EA via iCustom function
  • Multi time-frame
  • Any type of trading instrument
  • Alerts
  • Push notifications
  • Adjustable colors

Watch my other products:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sevenfourseven/seller

Indicator Buffers:

  • #0: Value[0] - Resistance level price
  • #0: Value[1] - Support level price

    Parameters

    • LevelsStrength: Strength of levels
    • DrawLevels: Enable/Disable painting level lines
    • ResistanceColor: Color of resistance level
    • SupportColor: Color of support level
    • ShowInfo: Enable/Disable text info of level prices
    • TextColor: Color of text
    • EnableAletrs: Enable/Disable Alerts
    • EnablePushNotify: Enable/Disable Push notifications
    • Magic: Unique magic number if using more instances on same chart


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