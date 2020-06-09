R747 BreakLevels MT5

R747 BreakLevels is smart indicator that automatically detects Support and Resistance levels on actual market trend. Strength of levels can be easily adjusted by changing parameter LevelsStrength in range of 2 (weak levels) and 50 (strong levels).

This indicator is accessible in EA via iCustom functions and is fully customizable by user.

There is possibility to send Push notifications and Alerts of newly found levels.





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Features

Adjustable strength of levels

Can be used in EA via iCustom function

Multi time-frame

Any type of trading instrument

Alerts

Push notifications

Adjustable colors

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Indicator Buffers:

#0: Value[0] - Resistance level price

#0: Value[1] - Support level price

Parameters

LevelsStrength: Strength of levels

Strength of levels DrawLevels: Enable/Disable painting level lines

Enable/Disable painting level lines ResistanceColor: Color of resistance level

Color of resistance level SupportColor: Color of support level

Color of support level ShowInfo: Enable/Disable text info of level prices

Enable/Disable text info of level prices TextColor: Color of text

Color of text EnableAletrs: Enable/Disable Alerts

Enable/Disable Alerts EnablePushNotify: Enable/Disable Push notifications

Enable/Disable Push notifications Magic: Unique magic number if using more instances on same chart



