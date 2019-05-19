Xtreme TrendLine

Xtreme TrendLine is an advanced powerful trend indicator. This indicator is based on candles analysis and trend channels. It can be used on any trading pair or instrument on any time-frame. This indicator is accessible in EA via iCustom functions and is fully customizable by user.


Features
  • Any trading instrument
  • Any timeframe
  • Fully customizable by user
  • More Trendlines on one chart
  • Can be used in EA via iCustom function
  • Can be use on more timeframe at once to catch best moment for the trade entry
  • Can be placed more time to one chart with different settings for better trend filtering.

Possible usage - Use on any time-frame (below are some suggestions):
  • M15 for fast scalping
  • M30, H1 for day trading
  • H4 for swing trading
  • D1, W1 for position trading

Possible adjustments - Tips:

By increasing PriceLineMainPeriod and PriceLineFilter parameter the indicator will create less false signals but also detection of the trend reversal will be slower.

Generally said:

  • Higher PriceLineMainPeriod  value - slower indicator but less false signals
  • Higher PriceLineFilter value - slower indicator but less false signals (recommended to use higher numbers for the more volatile trading pairs)
Lower time-frames require higher PriceLineMainPeriod and PriceLineFilter values in general  

Indicator Buffers:

  • #0: Trendline value
  • #4: Uptrend reversal
  • #5: Downtrend reversal

Parameters General Settings

  • EnablePushNotifications - Enable/disable push notifications
  • EnableAlerts - Enable/disable alerts
Trendline Settings
  • PriceLineMainPeriod - Main trendline detection period
  • PriceLineFilter - Filtering constant
  • PriceLineSmoothPeriod - Main trendline smooth period
  • UptrendBackColor - Background color for UPtrend line
  • UptrendFrontColor - Foreground color for UPtrend line
  • DowntrendBackColor - Background color for DOWNtrend line
  • DowntrendFrontColor - Foreground color for DOWNtrend line
  • BackLineWidth - Background Trendline width
  • FrontLineWidth - Foreground Trendline width
  • ShowTrendArrows - Show/Hide Reversal arrows
  • ArrowUpColor - UPtrend reversal arrow color
  • ArrowDownColor - DOWNtrend reversal arrow color
  • ShowReversalPoint - Show/Hide Reversal points on trendline
  • ReversalPointColor - Reversal points color
  • LineInBackground - Trendline in foreground/background selction

Trend Stable Area Settings

  • ShowStableTrend - Show/Hide stable trend area channel
  • StableTrendMaxVariance - Maximum variance for stable trend area detection
  • StableTrendMinLength - Minimum bars for the stable trend area detection
  • StableTrendMaxWidth - Maximum bars distance for the stable trend area
  • StableTrendAreaColor - Stable trend area channel color
  • StableTrendAreaLineStyle - Stable trend area channel line style
  • StableTrendAreaLineWidth - Stable trend area channel line width
  • StableTrendAreaProlong - Stable trend area channel lines prolong to the future
  • StableTrendAreaFill - Stable trend area channel fill with color



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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
Legacy of Gann
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4.83 (12)
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The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
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[Deleted] 2019.07.16 05:19 
 

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Dr Waleed Mahdy
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Dr Waleed Mahdy 2019.07.14 15:43 
 

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