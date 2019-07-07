Infinite Storm EA

5

Infinite Storm EA is a safe and fully automated expert advisor that analyzes market trend and price movements and thanks to that is able achieve high rate of winning trades. Every order has StopLoss (either real or virtual) and EA has implemented advanced filtering functions together with spread and slippage protections. This EA does NOT use any of the dangerous strategies like Martingale, Grid or Arbitrage. This EA is fully customizable by user.

This EA is not limited by trading pair or time-frame (recommended to use on EURUSD H1 time-frame. Infinite Storm EA default settings is optimized for EURUSD H1.

Infinite Storm EA is verified on both platforms (MT4 and MT5) and successfully passed tests and simulations with 100 % real ticks in MT5 with variable spread and simulated execution delays as well as with 99.90 % real ticks in MT4 with variable spread.

Visit 747Developments website to get set files examples, additional information, optimization recommendations, FAQ, etc.

Recommendations

  • Adapt your own risk settings according to the account equity and always verify with back-test
  • True ECN broker with low spread and VPS server with small delays is recommended for any type of automated trading
  • Use minimal deposit of 100 USD
  • Use EURUSD H1 timeframe
  • Please avoid high volatile pairs with insufficient market liquidity like Gold (XAUUSD), Bitcoin (BTCUSD) etc.


Trading Instructions

  • Move EA to the chart (simply drag and drop)
  • When pop up window appears select desired settings (for EURUSD H1 you can use default settings)
  • If using more trading pairs and more charts, make sure that  each chart has unique Magic number !!!
  • In settings window always adjust FixedLotSize (or RiskInPercentOfBalance when UseAutolot is enabled) base don you account equity and your own trading risk
  • Make sure you sufficient margin to open new positions, especially if using low leverage accounts 
  • Confirm settings and let the EA trade

Parameters

General Settings
  • Magic - Magic number - MUST be unique for each chart
  • CommentOrders - Optional - Custom comment for orders

Risk Settings

  • FixedLotSize - Fixed size of the Lot to trade (UseAutoLot has to be disabled)
  • StopLoss - Stop loss in points
  • UseVirtualSL - Enable/Disable Virtual stop loss (recommended is disable - "false")
  • TakeProfit - Take profit in points

Risk Settings - Automatic Lot

  • UseAutoLot - Enable/disable automatic lot size calculation base don account balance and StopLoss 
  • RiskInPercentOfBalance - Risk in percent of account balance
  • MaxLotSize - Maximum size of the lot

Infinite Storm Specific Settings

  • PredictorDistance - Main parameter to determine the trend and price movements
  • PredictorMultiplier - Determines the number of cycles to analyse trend and price movements 
  • PointsToleranceL - Tolerance for trend and price movements (Low tolerance)
  • PointsToleranceH - Tolerance for trend and price movements (High tolerance)
  • EnableLongTrades - Enable/disable buy (long) trades
  • EnableShortTrades - Enable/disable sell (short) trades 

BreakEven + Trailing Settings

  • UseBreakEvenTrail - Enable/Disable Break Even + Trailing Stop
  • PointsBE1 - Break Even 1st level in points
  • PointsBE2 - Break Even 2nd level in points
  • PointsLockBE - Points lock in profit after Break Even (but it is also combined with the 2nd level of Break Even)
  • PointsTrailingDist - Trailing Distance in Points
  • PointsTrailingStep - Trailing Step in Points

Info Panel Settings

  • ShowInfoPanel - Show/Hide Info Panel
  • PanelBackgroundColor - Info Panel background color
  • DefaultFontColor - Info Panel main font color
  • PanelHeaderColor - Info Panel Header background color
  • HeaderFontColor - Info Panel Header font color

Other Settings

  • UseSpreadProtection - Enable/Disable spread protection
  • MaxSpread - Max spread in points (Running mean spread)
  • MaxSlippage - Max slippage for positions to open
  • EnablePushNotifyStatus - Enable/disable sending EA status via Push notifications (interval of notification set by StatusIntervalInHours)
  • StatusIntervalInHours - Interval in hours for EA status message (Printed to the Expert tab)



Reviews 2
PeterSwaby
1483
PeterSwaby 2020.05.15 19:31 
 

This is an excellent ea. It provides a constant steady profit.

DarkSpectrum
165
DarkSpectrum 2019.07.21 09:46 
 

Infinite Storm has proven to be a very safe and stable addition to my EA portfolio. My personal approach to automated trading is to select EAs where I can maintain a very safe level of drawdown (2-5% max) and Infinite Storm gives me that ability with the risk settings. Some EAs have risk algorithms which don’t seem to factor in the stop loss but Infinite Storm’s money management programming is very accurate and represents the actual risk per trade. By running a portfolio of safe and stable EAs like Infinite Storm and I can relax and know that my account balance is not in any significant risk while it continues to grow consistently each month.

I've run extensive backtests on Infinite Storm back to 2008 using Tick Data Suite and the strategy is definitely long term with no optimisation required and minimal stagnation periods. Any EA that requires ongoing optimisation is not a solid strategy in my opinion. A solid strategy should stand up in any market condition and so far Infinite Storm has done that.

It is very difficult to find products on the MQL5 market which don't use risky strategies like martingale, grids, averaging, recovery or arbitrage. Infinite Storm doesn't use any of those things, instead, it appears to use a variety of proven technical indicators to take high percentage trades at opportune moments. Infinite Storm always uses a set SL and TP so even if something goes wrong on my VPS, my account balance is protected. Radek is also very open to my communications, responds to my enquiries promptly and is just lovely to deal with.

You could definitely run Infinite Storm on an account balance with as little as $100.00 but I am using 1% risk which equates to approximately 0.01 lots per $250.00 of equity and that keeps the drawdown to 3.5% over any period from 2008 to today. I also like that Radek is planning to release more set files to trade more pairs but anyone willing to put in the time to find optimal settings for other pairs can do so because all of Infinite Storm’s indicator settings are external options.

Considering the long term safe nature of the trading strategy, this purchase was a no brainer for me and I’m very happy with the profits so far. Thank you Radek, keep up the great work!

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PeterSwaby
1483
PeterSwaby 2020.05.15 19:31 
 

This is an excellent ea. It provides a constant steady profit.

DarkSpectrum
165
DarkSpectrum 2019.07.21 09:46 
 

Infinite Storm has proven to be a very safe and stable addition to my EA portfolio. My personal approach to automated trading is to select EAs where I can maintain a very safe level of drawdown (2-5% max) and Infinite Storm gives me that ability with the risk settings. Some EAs have risk algorithms which don’t seem to factor in the stop loss but Infinite Storm’s money management programming is very accurate and represents the actual risk per trade. By running a portfolio of safe and stable EAs like Infinite Storm and I can relax and know that my account balance is not in any significant risk while it continues to grow consistently each month.

I've run extensive backtests on Infinite Storm back to 2008 using Tick Data Suite and the strategy is definitely long term with no optimisation required and minimal stagnation periods. Any EA that requires ongoing optimisation is not a solid strategy in my opinion. A solid strategy should stand up in any market condition and so far Infinite Storm has done that.

It is very difficult to find products on the MQL5 market which don't use risky strategies like martingale, grids, averaging, recovery or arbitrage. Infinite Storm doesn't use any of those things, instead, it appears to use a variety of proven technical indicators to take high percentage trades at opportune moments. Infinite Storm always uses a set SL and TP so even if something goes wrong on my VPS, my account balance is protected. Radek is also very open to my communications, responds to my enquiries promptly and is just lovely to deal with.

You could definitely run Infinite Storm on an account balance with as little as $100.00 but I am using 1% risk which equates to approximately 0.01 lots per $250.00 of equity and that keeps the drawdown to 3.5% over any period from 2008 to today. I also like that Radek is planning to release more set files to trade more pairs but anyone willing to put in the time to find optimal settings for other pairs can do so because all of Infinite Storm’s indicator settings are external options.

Considering the long term safe nature of the trading strategy, this purchase was a no brainer for me and I’m very happy with the profits so far. Thank you Radek, keep up the great work!

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