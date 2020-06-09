RageX EA MT5

RageX EA is an unique fully automated EA which analyses current market trend on time-frame basis. Thanks to that it makes performance of this EA stable regardless the current market condition like slippage, execution speed, etc.

Every order is protected by automatically calculated stop-loss.

RageX EA successfully passed 100% quality data back-tests in Metatrader 5 with different execution speed as well as back-tests with 99.90% quality historical data and variable spread in Metatrader 4.

Link to MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44685

Detailed info, set files, etc. can be found >>HERE<<

Benefits:

  • Any type of account
  • Deposits from 100 USD on micro lot account
  • Not sensitive to slippage or execution speed

Recommendations:

  • EURUSD H1 timeframe
  • 100 USD -> 0.01 lot
  • 1000 USD -> 0.1 lot
  • leverage 1:30 and above
  • Adapt your own risk settings according to the account equity

Set Files

Trading pair Timeframe Version Link
EURUSD H1 01 download
EURUSD  H1  02  download 
GBPUSD H1 01 download
XAUUSD  H1  01  download  


Trading Instructions

Don't hesitate to contact me after purchase. I can help you setting up the EA.
  1. Move EA to the chart (simply drag and drop)
  2. When pop up window appears select desired settings (for EURUSD H1 you can use default settings)
  3. Select Size of the lot you want to trade ("FixedLotSize" parameter) according to your account equity
  4. If using more charts, make sure that each chart has unique Magic number !!!
  5. Confirm settings and let the EA trade
Watch my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sevenfourseven/seller


