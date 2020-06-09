RageX EA MT5
- Experts
- Radek Reznicek
- Version: 2.5
- Updated: 9 June 2020
- Activations: 10
RageX EA is an unique fully automated EA which analyses current market trend on time-frame basis. Thanks to that it makes performance of this EA stable regardless the current market condition like slippage, execution speed, etc.
Every order is protected by automatically calculated stop-loss.
RageX EA successfully passed 100% quality data back-tests in Metatrader 5 with different execution speed as well as back-tests with 99.90% quality historical data and variable spread in Metatrader 4.
Link to MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44685
Detailed info, set files, etc. can be found >>HERE<<
Benefits:
- Any type of account
- Deposits from 100 USD on micro lot account
- Not sensitive to slippage or execution speed
Recommendations:
- EURUSD H1 timeframe
- 100 USD -> 0.01 lot
- 1000 USD -> 0.1 lot
- leverage 1:30 and above
- Adapt your own risk settings according to the account equity
Set Files
|Trading pair
|Timeframe
|Version
|Link
|EURUSD
|H1
|01
|download
|EURUSD
|H1
|02
|download
|GBPUSD
|H1
|01
|download
|XAUUSD
|H1
|01
|download
Trading InstructionsDon't hesitate to contact me after purchase. I can help you setting up the EA.
- Move EA to the chart (simply drag and drop)
- When pop up window appears select desired settings (for EURUSD H1 you can use default settings)
- Select Size of the lot you want to trade ("FixedLotSize" parameter) according to your account equity
- If using more charts, make sure that each chart has unique Magic number !!!
- Confirm settings and let the EA trade