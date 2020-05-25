Elite Tactics MT5

Elite Tactics is a safe and fully automated expert advisor that analyzes market most important levels and trades with pending orders for the fastest execution. Every order is protected with StopLoss and this EA has implemented advanced filtering functions together with spread and slippage protections. This EA does NOT use any of the dangerous strategies like Martingale, Grid or Arbitrage. Elite Tactics is fully customizable by user.

This EA is not limited by trading pair or time-frame (recommended to use on EURUSD H1 time-frame. Elite Tactics default settings is also optimized for EURUSD H1.

Elite Tactics is verified on both platforms (MT4 and MT5) with real trading account and it successfully passed tests and simulations with 100 % real ticks in MT5 with variable spread and simulated execution delays as well as with 99.90 % real ticks in MT4 with variable spread.

All detailed information, set files examples, additional information, optimization recommendations, FAQ, etc. can be found on 747Developments website.



Fully automated EA

Verified on real account

real account Passed high quality tick data strategy tests with simulated delays and variable spread

NO dangerous strategy

Low Risk - always protected with Stop Loss

Fully adjustable by user

Adapt your own risk settings according to the account equity and always verify with back-test

True ECN broker with low spread and VPS server with small delays is highly recommended

server with small delays is highly recommended Use minimal deposit of 100 USD for micro lot account

Use EURUSD H1 timeframe for default settings

Detailed information can be found on 747Developments website.



