Elite Tactics MT5

3.73

Elite Tactics is a safe and fully automated expert advisor that analyzes market most important levels and trades with pending orders for the fastest execution. Every order is protected with StopLoss and this EA has implemented advanced filtering functions together with spread and slippage protections. This EA does NOT use any of the dangerous strategies like Martingale, Grid or Arbitrage. Elite Tactics is fully customizable by user.

This EA is not limited by trading pair or time-frame (recommended to use on EURUSD H1 time-frame. Elite Tactics default settings is also optimized for EURUSD H1.

Elite Tactics is verified on both platforms (MT4 and MT5) with real trading account and it successfully passed tests and simulations with 100 % real ticks in MT5 with variable spread and simulated execution delays as well as with 99.90 % real ticks in MT4 with variable spread.

All detailed information, set files examples, additional information, optimization recommendations, FAQ, etc. can be found on 747Developments website.

Features
  • Fully automated EA
  • Verified on real account
  • Passed high quality tick data strategy tests with simulated delays and variable spread
  • NO dangerous strategy
  • Low Risk - always protected with Stop Loss
  • Fully adjustable by user
Recommendations
  • Adapt your own risk settings according to the account equity and always verify with back-test
  • True ECN broker with low spread and VPS server with small delays is highly recommended
  • Use minimal deposit of 100 USD for micro lot account
  • Use EURUSD H1 timeframe for default settings

Detailed information can be found on 747Developments website.


Reviews 12
isaacctk
73
isaacctk 2020.08.28 09:23 
 

Very well written EA. Fully customizable is a plus for real traders. backtest shows strong correlation with forward test and live test. Good mathematic expectation (definitely NOT win all the trade and get rich kind of!!) consistence across different symbol, parameter.

Markus Altmann
2167
Markus Altmann 2020.07.17 11:00 
 

I use it for about a year now. Not a fast money maker. But stable and profitable.

Bernardo Carvalho
693
Bernardo Carvalho 2020.07.09 14:13 
 

Superb Ea, never misses a trade, small drawdown and the author is very supportive

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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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emir2018
346
emir2018 2020.09.05 19:59 
 

Nicht kaufen Unprofitabel Geldverschwendung kein stern von mir möchte an unterstüzungen und wiederstände durchbrüche was immer wieder daneben geht

isaacctk
73
isaacctk 2020.08.28 09:23 
 

Very well written EA. Fully customizable is a plus for real traders. backtest shows strong correlation with forward test and live test. Good mathematic expectation (definitely NOT win all the trade and get rich kind of!!) consistence across different symbol, parameter.

Ovied
1327
Ovied 2020.08.18 18:07 
 

Depends on your trading goals. This is a long term EA. You will have some losing months with this EA. But you will not wake up to a blow account. I rate between 3 & 4 stars.

Evgeny Mikhaylov
924
Evgeny Mikhaylov 2020.08.13 12:09 
 

Profit - Loss is 1:10 so 2 losses will wipe month of profit or even more. Update from 13/09: Now everyone can see what I talked about )

Dave Indarjit
50
Dave Indarjit 2020.08.06 05:47 
 

this product is not for me lost 400.00 in 2 days

Markus Altmann
2167
Markus Altmann 2020.07.17 11:00 
 

I use it for about a year now. Not a fast money maker. But stable and profitable.

emeier2000
41
emeier2000 2020.07.14 14:10 
 

So far not so good.

Bernardo Carvalho
693
Bernardo Carvalho 2020.07.09 14:13 
 

Superb Ea, never misses a trade, small drawdown and the author is very supportive

scanderalex
188
scanderalex 2020.06.25 11:33 
 

Excellent EA thus far. Works like a charm with 0 DD. Cant wait for more pairs. Highly recommend and its extremely safe.

Dansie Software Limited
497
Ryan Luke Dansie 2020.06.20 15:17 
 

Performs amazingly well in back testing with my retail broker account 30:1 unlike a lot of other EA's I tested. Extemely consistent and wins almost all trades with super low drawdown. Great value for what it does. Settings provided for three currency pairs so far, and my limited testing on other pairs looks really promising. Looking forward to running it on my live account and hopefully making a load of money

Andrew Lee
2538
Andrew Lee 2020.06.20 10:20 
 

EA performs great on live account and trades are similar to the author's signal account. As with any scalping EA, just make sure you have a good broker with low spreads and fast order execution. Amazing support from Radek too - extremely helpful when I had an issue with my broker settings, and was fixed very quickly.

Steve
303
Steve 2020.06.03 18:15 
 

Since one year I've tested approximately 25 EA's with criterias reliability, profit/loss, recovery capabilities and behaviour in critical market situations. 95 % of these EA's are useless. Safety functions with stoploss are also implemented. Risk settings allows adjustements to each customer's needs. This EA provides stable and sure profit on a long term basis in all market situations, also in these crazy corona times. There I can fully recommend this EA! Radek did a great work, his support is outstanding too.

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