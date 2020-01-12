TrendMagiX MT5
- Indicators
- Radek Reznicek
- Version: 3.4
- Updated: 1 June 2023
- Activations: 10
Unique trend trading algorithm with advanced filtering and many features which should become a part of your trading arsenal. This indicator can give you also trading advisors (with take profit target), success rate scanner and much more.
Important information
For additional detailed information you can visit the 747Developments website.
Features
- Easy to use (just drag and drop to the chart)
- Possible to use with any trading instrument
- Possible to use on any time-frame
- Take profit advisors
- Success rate calculator
- Fully customizable
- Trend detection alerts and notifications
- Possible to use with an Expert Advisor via iCustom function
- Unique algorithm for the trend detection
Important Parameters
- MainPeriod - Number of bars for main trend calculation
- Usual values from 4 to 10 for entering trades - better follows short term trend
- Usual values from 15 to 30 for longer term trend filtering
- MainFilter - Filtering number for trendline smoothing
- Usual values from 10 to 60
- ConfirmDistance - Number of bars that confirms trend direction
- Usual values from 3 to 6
- ReverseFilter - Filter for better stability of signal change detection
- Usual values from 50 to 200
- AutomaticTPRange - Set automatic Take Profit range (multiplier to calculate Take profit distance)
- Usual values from 1 to 4
- MaxProcessedBars - Number of processed bars to calculate all statistics
- ManualTakeProfit - You can set manual take profit in points
- if number is higher than 0 - Automatic take profit calculation is not performed and Indicator uses manual take profit for all the statistics
Very useful indicator. Thank you.