CyberTrend MT5
- Experts
-
Radek ReznicekLink to the products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sevenfourseven/seller
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 9 June 2020
- Activations: 10
This EA successfully passed long term back-test with real tick data, variable spread, real commision and swap from Metatrader 5 Strategy Tester.
CyberTrend is also fully adjustable by user. Please read the blog to get more information about FAQ and settings parameters.
Link to blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723502
Detailed information can be found here: >> LINK <<
Recommendations
- M15 Timeframe
- EURUSD
- ECN broker is always recommended for automated trading (but not limited to other brokers).
- Leverage 1:200 or higher
- deposit 1500 USD
Parameters
General Settings
- Magic - Magic number
- CommentOrders - Order comments
- ShowInfoPanel - Show/Hide info panel
- GMT - Broker GMT (usually 2 for most ECN brokers)
- TradingMode - Pre-optimized trading modes. If you want to trade own settings in Strategy Settings section set TradingMode to "Custom"
Risk Settings
- BaseLot - Base Lot size
- StepLot - Step Lot size
- MaxLot - Max Lot size
- StopLoss - 0 (No StopLoss), > 0 (Use StopLoss)
- MaxSlippage - Max slippage
- UseSpreadProtection - Enable/Disable spread protection
- MaxSpread - Max spread for spread protection
- UseEquityProtection - Enable/Disable draw-down protection
- CloseAtCurrencyDD - Will close all trades if draw-down in currency is greater than CloseAtCurrencyDD
Note: Whole Strategy Settings section has effect only if TradingMode is set to "Custom"
Basic Strategy Settings
- ThresholdClose - Threshold for orders closure
- ThresholdAdd - Threshold for orders addition
- MaxOrders - Maximum number of placed orders
Advanced Strategy Settings
- Predictor - Parameter for actual bars prediction
- ConfirmDistance - Distance parameter for actual bars confirmation
- UseLongConfirm - Enable/Disable long term bars confirmation
- PredictorLong - Parameter for long term bars confirmation
- LongPeriod - Period for long term confirmation
- UseMediumConfirm - Enable/Disable Medium term bars confirmation
- PredictorMedium - Parameter for medium term bars confirmation
- MediumPeriod - Period for medium term confirmation
News Filter Settings
News filter never works in back-test !!
Note: For the news filter function in the terminal go to: "Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors" and add the "http://ec.forexprostools.com/" to the Allowed URLs
- HighImpactNews - Enable/Disable High impact news filter
- HighStopMinutesBefore - Minutes before high impact news that EA won't open new position
- HighStopMinutesAfter - Minutes after high impact news that EA won't open new position
- MediumImpactNews - Enable/Disable Medium impact news filter
- MediumStopMinutesBefore - Minutes before medium impact news that EA won't open new position
- MediumStopMinutesAfter - Minutes after medium impact news that EA won't open new position
- LowImpactNews - Enable/Disable Low impact news filter
- LowStopMinutesBefore - Minutes before low impact news that EA won't open new position
- LowStopMinutesAfter - Minutes after low impact news that EA won't open new position